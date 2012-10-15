* Brahimi makes request in Tehran talks
* Aleppo mosque damaged by fighting
* Questions over whether gov't or rebels have upper hand
By Angus MacSwan and Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, Oct 15 International peace envoy Lakhdar
Brahimi appealed to Iran to help arrange a ceasefire in Syria
during the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha as rebels and
government forces fought street by street and village by village
on Monday.
Brahimi made the request in talks with Iranian leaders on
Sunday in Tehran, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's closest
regional ally in his campaign to crush a 19-month-old uprising.
The veteran Algerian diplomat said the civil war in Syria
was getting worse by the day and stressed the urgent need to
stop the bloodshed, his spokesman said on Monday.
He suggested the truce be held during the Eid holiday, which
starts around Oct. 25 and lasts several days. It would "help
create an environment that would allow a political process to
develop".
There was no immediate response from either side and with
fighting raging on Monday in several Syrian cities and in the
countryside, it was not clear if they would want to put the
brakes on any battlefield advantages.
A ceasefire brokered by Brahimi's predecessor Kofi Annan in
April fell apart after a few days and Annan later quit his job
in frustration.
A senior United Nations political official, briefing the
Security Council in New York, said that for any ceasefire to
succeed, "this must be a collective effort by all inside Syria,
in the region and beyond".
The official, Jeffrey Feltman, said all governments should
stop supplying weapons and giving military assistance to any
side in the conflict.
"Human rights abuses, including arbitrary detentions,
torture and summary executions continue unabated. The voices of
the peaceful protests that emerged so proudly last year have
receded in the tremor of fighting," he said.
The conflict has claimed more than 30,000 lives since March
2011, when demonstrations first broke out calling for an end to
the Assad family's dynastic rule.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 50 people had
been killed across the country so far on Monday, nearly half of
them soldiers. That followed a death toll of 170 on Sunday.
ALEPPO STREET-FIGHTING
The pro-opposition Observatory said two rebel-held districts
in northeast Aleppo, al-Shaar and Karm al-Jabal, came under
heavy bombardment from Assad's forces on Monday. It also
reported clashes in the district of Jdeideh, just north of the
ancient citadel in Syria's biggest city.
Syrian television showed footage of soldiers inside Aleppo's
Great Mosque, which dates back to the 8th century and was badly
damaged in fighting between government forces and rebels
battling for control of the Old City.
The mosque's medieval arches were charred, its elaborate
wooden panels smashed and metal filigree lanterns lay broken in
the courtyard. The sound of nearby gunfire could be heard.
In northwestern Idlib province, government warplanes bombed
several towns on Monday, the Observatory said.
Rebels had surrounded an army garrison on Sunday close to a
northwestern town in the latest push to seize more territory
near the border with Turkey, opposition activists said.
Several hundred soldiers were trapped in the siege of a base
in Urum al-Sughra, on the main road between Aleppo, Syria's
commercial and industrial hub, and Turkey.
"Rebels attacked an armoured column sent from Aleppo to
rescue the 46th Regiment at Urum al-Sughra and stopped it in its
tracks," Firas Fuleifel, one of the activists, told Reuters by
phone from Idlib province, the main base and supply route for
the insurgents fighting in Aleppo.
He said a jet was shot down while trying to provide air
support to the column.
On the border with Turkey's Hatay province, the rebels
appeared to have a tentative hold after four days of heavy
fighting in the town of Azmarin and surrounding villages.
Giving an overview of the military situation, analyst
Shashank Joshi of the Royal United Services Institute in London
said the rebels, boosted by weapons from Gulf States and gaining
in fighting skills, were possibly doing better. Assad's forces
were increasingly stretched and taking more casualties.
On the other hand, opposition forces have not coalesced and
formed a reliable chain of command connecting local groups.
"So even if government forces are losing their grip, what is
taking over is many opposition groups," Joshi told Reuters. "I
am less confident of regime collapse within six months than I
was in July."
The rebels have made ground in Aleppo but not as much as
they would have liked and at much higher cost, he said.
It would be important if the rebels are able to maintain
their block of the north-south highway between Damascus and
Aleppo but the lack of cover on the roads make them vulnerable
to air strikes, he said.
If they can hold the road, the government's helicopter fleet
would be strained as it would be diverted from an attack role by
the need to resupply stranded towns.
TURKEY GAME-CHANGER
The "game-changer" could be Turkey, once an ally of Assad
and now a leader in international calls for him to quit, Joshi
said.
Turkey's confrontation with Syria deepened in the past two
weeks because of cross-border shelling and escalated on Oct. 10
when Ankara forced down a Syrian airliner en route from Moscow,
accusing it of carrying Russian munitions for Assad's military.
Ankara said in on Sunday it had closed Turkish air space to
Syrian planes. Damascus also banned Turkish planes from flying
over its territory.
Russia has said there were no weapons on the grounded plane
and that it was carrying a non-legal cargo of radar. But it
acted to cool friction with Ankara - Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said the incident would not hurt "solid" relations.
After meeting mediator Brahimi, Iranian Foreign Minister Ali
Salehi said Iran was ready to work with him for peace and
repeated Tehran's call for an immediate ceasefire before reforms
and elections to resolve the conflict.
"We all need to join hands so that this conflict comes to a
halt and further bloodshed is stopped," Salehi said.
Shi'ite Iran is the main ally in the region of Assad, who is
a member of the Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
The uprising has been led by the Sunni Muslim majority and
is backed by Sunni-ruled Arab states and by Turkey, also led by
a party with its roots in Sunni Islamist politics.
Turkey's disaster management agency said on Monday the
number of Syrian refugees housed in camps in southern Turkey has
exceeded 100,000, reaching the limits of its ability to cope.
Two other Syrian neighbours, Lebanon and Jordan, are
sheltering 94,000 and 106,000 refugees respectively, according
to the United Nations refugee agency.