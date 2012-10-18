* Syrian government gives truce call guarded welcome
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Oct 18 The international mediator on
Syria will go to Damascus in the next few days to try to broker
a brief ceasefire in the war between President Bashar al-Assad's
government and rebels during the Islamic Eid al-Adha festival.
Lakhdar Brahimi, the U.N.-Arab League envoy, told reporters
on Thursday after meeting Jordan's foreign minister that a
respite in hostilities could build confidence and help bring
about a longer truce in the 19-month-old conflict.
"Yes I am going to Syria. This appeal we made to our Syrian
brothers, whether in the government or against the government,
to stop fighting in the three or four days of the Eid next
week," Brahimi said.
A previous ceasefire in April collapsed after just a few
days, with each side blaming the other. Mediator Kofi Annan
resigned his post in frustration a few months later.
Since then the war pitting Assad's troops against a
loosely-organised rebel force trying to end his 12-year-old rule
has intensified. The daily death toll routinely tops 100
combatants and civilians and fighting rages in cities including
Aleppo, the country's commercial centre, and the capital
Damascus.
The truce would be self-imposed with no monitoring.
"This is an appeal to the Syrians themselves that they stop
fighting and observe it themselves. This is not the political
process or the solution required to the Syrian crisis," Brahimi
said.
The Syrian government guardedly welcomed the proposal but
said any initiative must be respected by both sides. Turkey, one
of Assad's harshest critics, and Iran, one of his strongest
allies, both backed the plan, in rare display of agreement.
Brahimi will meet Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem
on Saturday, an official in Damascus said.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Jihad Makdissi said Damascus
hoped Brahimi's talks in the region, including with countries
which back the rebels, could herald "something which leads to
the success of a constructive initiative".
Brahimi's spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said the envoy, a veteran
Algerian diplomat, was working on a new, comprehensive peace
plan.
"It's difficult to put a timeline on it but it's all coming
together. He has completed the circle with this tour of
neighbouring countries. He needs to go now to the outer circle,
to Moscow and China, and look them in the eye and say this will
not work unless you support it," Fawzi said.
Russia, which sold Syria arms worth $1 billion last year,
and China have vetoed three resolutions favoured by Western
powers condemning Syrian authorities and opening the way to U.N.
sanctions on Damascus.
The Kremlin denies trying to prop up Assad, who allows
Russia to maintain a naval supply facility in the port of Tartus
that is its only military base outside the former Soviet Union.
Moscow says Syria's crisis must be resolved without foreign
interference, particularly military intervention.
The Syrian government, which portrays the war as aggression
by terrorists instigated by its international enemies, said on
Thursday it had written to the United Nations to protest about
foreign support for the opposition.
"Evidence on involvement of foreign countries, including
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, in supporting and arming the
terrorist groups in Syria has recently increased," the foreign
ministry said in a letter to U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon
and the Security Council.
GUNS IN DAMASCUS
Violence wracked the country on Thursday, from the eastern
desert city of Hassake, where five soldiers were killed when
rebels ambushed a military truck, to Damascus, where government
forces were bombarding outlying suburbs.
The pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
dozens of people were wounded when warplanes bombed the northern
town of Maarat al-Numan, which straddles the main north-south
highway connecting Damascus with Aleppo and was captured by
rebels last week.
The official SANA news agency said troops were "cleaning
villages" in the countryside around Maarat, killing and wounding
many rebels. Government forces have been making a strong push to
retake Maarat, including using air strikes.
In an extensive report on fighting across Syria, SANA said a
large number of insurgents had been killed in attacks in several
districts of Aleppo and elsewhere. The Observatory also reported
clashes in Aleppo.
Insurgents had blown up a gas pipeline from Deir Ezzor to
Palmyra in the central Syrian desert and an oil pipeline from
al-Omar field to Atteim field in north of Deir Ezzor on
Thursday, SANA said.
More than 140 Syrians were killed on Wednesday, including 62
unarmed civilians, 12 of them children, the Observatory said.
Syrian officials have questioned whether the rebels, who
agreed on a joint leadership on Tuesday to encourage supporters
to provide them with more powerful weapons, could commit to or
honour any ceasefire deal.
But Brahimi said on Wednesday opposition figures had told
him any ceasefire by Assad's forces would be reciprocated
immediately.
"We heard from everyone we met in the opposition, and
everyone (else) we met that, if the government stops using
violence, 'We will respond to this directly'," he said.
"We hope this will be a very small step that would save the
Syrian people ... because they are burying hundreds of people
every day."
The total death toll now stands at more than 30,000 and
international players fear that if unchecked, the war could
expand into a wider regional conflict between Sunni powers
sympathetic to the rebels and Shi'ites who back Assad.