* UN-Arab League Peace envoy announces holiday truce
* Damascus says still studying initiative
* Children knifed in attack in Douma -opposition
* Warplanes pound northern town, rebels ring army base
By Oliver Holmes and Shaimaa Fayed
BEIRUT/CAIRO, Oct 24 Syria said on Wednesday its
military command was still studying a proposal for a holiday
ceasefire with rebels - contradicting international mediator
Lakhdar Brahimi's announcement that Damascus had agreed to a
truce.
The statement threw Brahimi's efforts to arrange a pause in
the bloodshed in Syria into even more confusion, as divided
rebel groups fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad gave
mixed messages.
The prominent Farooq Brigade, which operates out of the
battered city of Homs, said it would cease fire. The Islamist
militant Al Nusra Front rejected the truce, saying it is not a
group "who accepts to play such dirty games."
A previous ceasefire arrangement in April collapsed within
days, with both sides accusing the other of breaking it.
Brahimi, the joint U.N.-Arab League special envoy, had
crisscrossed the Middle East to push the warring factions and
their international backers to agree to a truce during the
upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha - a mission that included
talks with Assad in Damascus at the weekend.
"After the visit I made to Damascus, there is agreement from
the Syrian government for a ceasefire during the Eid," Brahimi
told a news conference at the Arab League in Cairo.
Within an hour, Syria's Foreign Ministry said the proposal
was still being studied by the military commanders. "The final
position on this issue will be announced tomorrow," a ministry
statement said. Brahimi later told the United Nations Security
Council that Assad himself accepted the truce.
The holiday starts on Thursday and lasts three or four days.
Brahimi did not specify the precise time period for a truce.
Nor did the initiative include plans for international
observers, and rebel sources had earlier told Reuters there was
little point if it could not be monitored or enforced.
Assad's forces and rebels are now locked in a battle with
huge potential ramifications in the northwest.
Syrian warplanes carried out bombing raids on Wednesday on
the strategic northern town of Maarat al-Numan and nearby
villages while rebels surrounded an army base to its east, an
activist monitor said.
Five people from one family, including a child and a woman,
were killed in the air strikes, according to Rami Abdelrahman,
head of the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Maarat al-Numan has fallen to the rebels, effectively
cutting the main north-south highway, a strategic route for
Assad to move troops from the capital Damascus to Aleppo,
Syria's largest city where the insurgents have taken a foothold.
But without control of the nearby Wadi al-Daif military
base, their grip over the road is tenuous and the rebels say the
ferocity of counter-attacks by government forces shows how
important holding the base is to Assad's military strategy.
CHILDREN KNIFED
More than 32,000 people have been killed in the conflict,
which began with peaceful pro-democracy demonstrations in March
2011 and then mushroomed into civil war as repression increased.
On Wednesday, opposition activists and Syrian state media
traded blame for the killing of at least 25 people, including
women and children, in the town of Douma near Damascus.
"People now are scared and very angry. Some of the martyrs
were killed with knives, others were shot," Mahmoud Doumany, an
activist living in Douma, told Reuters.
Syrian state television said 25 people had been killed by
"terrorist members of the so-called 'Liwa al-Islam.'"
Opposition video showed the bodies of women and children,
one of whom had a hole in his head.
"God is great," said a man off screen, his voice trembling
as he walked around the house, filming bodies on several floors
of a residential building.
REFUGEES FLEE BOMBARDMENTS
Hundreds of Syrian refugees have poured into a makeshift
refugee camp at Atimah overlooking the Turkish border, fleeing a
week of what they said were the most intense army bombardments
since the uprising began.
"Some of the bombs were so big they sucked in the air and
everything crashes down, even four-storey buildings. We used to
have one or two rockets a day, now for the past 10 days it has
become constant, we run from one shelter to another. They drop a
few bombs and it's like a massacre," one refugee, a 20-year-old
named Nabil, told Reuters at the camp.
The army relies on air power and heavy artillery to push
back the rebels.
Human Rights Watch said the Syrian air force had increased
its use of cluster bombs across the country in the past two
weeks. The New York-based organisation identified, through
activist video footage of unexploded bomblets, three types of
cluster bombs which had fallen on and around Maarat al-Numan.
Cluster bombs explode in the air, scattering dozens of
smaller bomblets over an area the size of a sports field. Most
nations have banned their use under a convention that became
international law in 2010, but which Syria has not signed.
In contrast to the Libya crisis last year, the West has
shown little appetite to arm the Syrian rebels, worried that
weapons would fall into the hands of Islamic militants.
Russia, which has backed Assad through the conflict, sold
his government $1 billion worth of weapons last year and has
made clear it would oppose an arms embargo in the U.N. Security
Council.