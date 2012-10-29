* Residents say air strikes heaviest since August
* Syrian TV says 10 killed in car bomb blast in capital
* Brahimi promises to press on with peace efforts
By Oliver Holmes and Khaled Yacoub Oweis
BEIRUT/AMMAN, Oct 29 Syrian jets bombed parts of
Damascus on Monday in what residents said were the capital's
fiercest air raids yet, at the end of what was supposed to be a
four-day truce.
"More than 100 buildings have been destroyed, some levelled
to the ground," said opposition activist Moaz al-Shami. "Whole
neighbourhoods are deserted."
Each side in the 19-month-old conflict between President
Bashar al-Assad and rebels blamed the other for breaking the
truce proposed by peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi to mark a Muslim
holiday. Two car bombs rocked the capital on Monday, state media
reported.
"I am deeply disappointed that the parties failed to respect
the call to suspend fighting," U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon said.
"This crisis cannot be solved with more weapons and
bloodshed ... the guns must fall silent."
Although the military and several rebel groups accepted the
plan to stop shooting over Eid al-Adha, which ends on Monday,
500 people have been killed since Friday, according to the
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition organisation.
Damascus residents said Monday's air raids were the heaviest
since jets and helicopters first bombarded pro-opposition parts
of the capital in August.
"Even electricity poles have been hit and they are lying
among pools of water from burst pipes. There is no food, water,
electricity or telephones," said Shami, who said he witnessed
three air raids in the northeastern suburb of Harasta alone.
State media said "armed terrorist groups" had broken the
truce over the four days in the cities of Aleppo, Homs and Deir
al-Zor and had detonated two car bombs in the capital on Monday.
One killed 10 people, including women and children, near a
bakery in Jaramana, a district controlled by forces loyal to
Assad. The other was in Hajar al-Aswad, a neighbourhood where
rebels are based.
INDISPENSABLE
The conflict - which pits majority Sunni Muslims against a
leadership dominated by Alawites - a branch of Shi'ite Islam -
has grown increasingly sectarian.
The Observatory said that more than 200 Kurdish civilians
were detained over the weekend by "militants" and a Kurdish man
died from wounds he sustained during torture.
Rebels in Aleppo have fought with Kurdish militants in
recent days, accusing Syria's Kurds of siding with Assad. Many
Kurds say they want to stay out of the violence by distancing
themselves from either side.
Brahimi, who met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in
Moscow on Monday before flying to Beijing, said the renewed
violence would not discourage him.
"We think this civil war must end ... and the new Syria has
to be built by all its sons," he said. "The support of Russia
and other members of the (U.N.) Security Council is
indispensable."
Russia and China have vetoed three Western-backed U.N. draft
resolutions condemning Assad's government for the violence.
Beijing, keen to show it does not take sides in Syria, has
urged Damascus to talk to the opposition and meet demands for
political change and has advocated a transitional government.
Big-power rifts have paralysed U.N. action over Syria, but
Assad's political and armed opponents are also deeply divided, a
problem which their Western allies say has complicated efforts
to provide greater support.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry released a statement after
Monday's car bombs, lambasting the Security Council for not
condemning actions it said "encouraged terrorists to continue
their crimes against the Syrian people."
The civil war continued to spill over Syria's borders on
Monday, as mortar bombs landed in southern Turkey. A judicial
source in Lebanon said eight Syrians were arrested near the
border in possession of arms and one was charged with firing at
the Lebanese army.