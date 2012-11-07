AMMAN Nov 7 Multiple bomb explosions on
Wednesday hit a hilltop area in Damascus populated by members of
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's Alawite sect, marking
escalation of sectarian attacks in a conflict that has deepened
religious Middle East divides.
The attack occurred a day after deadly tit-for-tat attacks
in segregated neighbourhoods of the capital, deepening the
divide between the Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam
backed by Iran that has ruled Syria since the 1960s, and Sunnis
leading the 19-month revolt against the Assad family rule.
The uprising against 42 years of autocratic rule by Assad
and his late father has claimed more than 32,000 lives and left
many parts of Syria in ruins.
It has polarised the United States and Russia and drawn in
regional powers, widening the Middle East rift between Sunnis
and Shi'ite Muslims.
Smoke was seen rising from the Alawite enclave, known as
Mezze 86, which is situated near the presidential palace, from
what appeared to be heavy-calibre mortar bombs, several
residents of Damascus said by phone.
"Ambulances are heading to the area and the shabbiha
(pro-Assad militiamen) are firing automatic rifles madly in the
air," said a housewife who did not want to be further
identified.
Syrian state television said the attack was carried out by
mortar bombs, causing casualties, but gave no further details.
A car bomb exploded on Tuesday near a mosque in al-Qadam, a
southern working-class Sunni neighbourhood of the capital,
killing and wounding dozens, opposition activists said.
Al-Qadam, from where rebels operate, has been the target of
heavy Syrian army artillery barrages in the last several weeks.
Syrian warplanes have also hit the area.
Air strikes and artillery barrages unleashed by the Syrian
military in the last few weeks have wrecked whole districts of
the capital, as well as parts of towns and cities elsewhere.
Yet, for all their firepower, Assad's forces seem no closer
to crushing their lightly armed opponents, who in turn have so
far proved unable to topple the Syrian leader.
Earlier, in Hai al-Wuroud, an Alawite neighbourhood on a
hill on the northwest edge of the city, a bombing killed at
least 10 people, according to state media.
Bomb attacks along sectarian lines have escalated lately in
the 19-month-old uprising against Assad. Last month several
bombs exploded during the Muslim Eid holiday near mosques in
Sunni districts and the Damascus suburbs, killing and injuring
dozens of people, activists said.
The Syrian Network for Human Rights, an opposition
monitoring group, said Assad's forces killed 154 people across
Syria on Tuesday, mostly civilians in aerial and ground
bombardment on Damascus and its suburbs, and the northern
provinces of Aleppo and Idlib.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who has suggested
offering Assad immunity from prosecution as a way of persuading
him to leave power, said on Wednesday that Assad would still
have to face justice.
The U.N. human rights office has said Syrian officials
suspected of committing or ordering crimes against humanity
should face prosecution at the International Criminal Court.
U.N. investigators have been gathering evidence of atrocities
committed by rebels as well as by Assad loyalists.
"I would like to see President Assad face full international
justice for the appalling crimes he has meted out on his
people," Cameron said on a visit to Zaatari, a camp housing
about 30,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan.
"I am standing with the Syrian border just behind me and
every night 500 refugees are fleeing the most appalling
persecution and bloodshed to come to safety and frankly what we
have done so far is not working," he added.
Cameron said Britain wanted Assad to leave power and see a
peaceful political transition and a safe country for the future.
"The history of the country behind me, Syria, is being
written in the blood of its own people," he added.
Peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi warned that Syria, where some
32,000 people have died in the upheaval, could end up a
collapsed state like Somalia, prey to warlords and militias.
The United Nations has put Syria's government on a "list of
shame" of countries that abuse children, saying Assad loyalists
have killed, maimed, tortured and detained children as young as
nine. Leila Zerrougui, special representative of the
Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, told Reuters
on Tuesday the body was also investigating the opposition.