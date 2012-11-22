* Capture further weakens Assad control in the east
* Fighting continues around Damascus
* 15 killed in strike near Aleppo hospital
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Nov 22 Syrian rebels captured an army
base in an eastern oil province on Thursday, further weakening
President Bashar al-Assad's control in the strategic region
bordering Iraq.
The capture of the artillery base on the outskirts of
Mayadeen, a town on the Euphrates river near some of Syria's
main oilfields, followed rebel takeovers of military
installations in the north and centre of the country this week.
Recent rebel momentum shows the increasing potency of the
mainly Sunni Muslim fighters trying to topple Assad, who belongs
to the Alawite minority linked to Shi'ite Islam. But insurgents
have often had to retreat quickly after making advances to avoid
strikes by the president's air force.
"The Mayadeen military base fell at 8.30 a.m. (0630 GMT),"
Abu Laila, an official in the Military Revolutionary Council in
the province, told Reuters. He said 44 rebel fighters had been
killed in the operation to capture the base.
"The whole countryside, from the Iraqi border and along the
Euphrates to the city of Deir al-Zor, is now under rebel
control," he said.
Another opposition source in contact with rebels confirmed
the base, 42 km (26 miles) south-east of Deir al-Zor, had
fallen.
Video posted online showed rebels on motorcycles and trucks
apparently inside the base waving victory signs as smoke rose
from two buildings. Artillery pieces could be seen on the ground
and a tank transporter stood abandoned.
Severe restrictions on non-state media make it impossible to
verify opposition reports independently.
Activists say 38,000 people have been killed in the 20-month
uprising which threatens to draw in regional Sunni and Shi'ite
Muslim powers. Hundreds of thousands have fled the country and
2.5 million are displaced, aid groups say.
Western states, anxious to avoid another costly Middle East
conflict and wary of backing rebels who include Islamist
militants, have stayed on the sidelines, although France and
Britain formally recognised a newly formed opposition coalition
as the sole representative of the Syrians this month.
Russia, which along with China has blocked three resolutions
which could have led to U.N. sanctions against Assad, criticised
on Thursday proposals for NATO to deploy Patriot missiles in
Turkey near the Syrian border.
"This would not foster stability in the region," Foreign
Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said.
REBEL GAINS
The capture of the Mayadeen base leaves Assad in control of
just three major army bases in Deir al-Zor province, said Sheikh
Nawaf al-Bashir, a local tribal leader. He said rebels now held
the main road to Iraq, from the outskirts of Deir al-Zor city to
the border crossing of Albu Kamal.
The rebel move follows the capture last week of a military
airport on the Iraqi border southeast of Mayadeen. In the last
five days rebels have also stormed a special forces base near
Aleppo, Syria's commercial hub, and an air defence position in
the southern suburbs of Damascus.
In another setback for Assad, his forces pulled back on
Thursday from three positions south of the town of Maarat
al-Numan, on the highway linking Damascus to Aleppo, according
to the opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The area has seen heavy fighting between rebel forces, which
have held the town for several weeks, and soldiers camped in a
nearby military base, just 500 metres from the highway.
Near Damascus, opposition campaigners said fighting
continued around the south-western suburb of Daraya and the army
kept up heavy bombardment of the town, where Free Syrian Army
fighters appeared to be entrenched.
To the east, clashes were also reported in the Damascus
neighbourhood of Jobar, which is adjacent to the main Abbasid
Square. A mother, her daughter and her sister's husband were
killed in shelling aimed at pushing back rebels, activists said.
Rebels in the south Damascus district of Hajar al-Aswad
showed video of a captured air defence officer they identified
as Colonel Bashir al-Saleh, flanked by two masked rebels
carrying AK47s.
So far Assad's core military units, composed mainly of
members of his Alawite minority sect, have prevented a sustained
rebel push into the heart of the capital itself. The rebels have
yet to hold a major Syrian city.
But activists say the rebels are gaining strength in
Damascus, partly because they are being joined by fighters from
outlying regions. While Assad's forces control main road
junctions there have been guerrilla attacks in the last few days
near Damascus Airport and rebels have expanded control of the
mixed urban and farmland regions around the capital.
The Observatory said army shells struck a building next to
Aleppo's Dar al-Shifaa hospital on Wednesday, one of the main
rebel medical centres, killing 15 people. Most of the dead were
fighters but a doctor and three children also died, it said.