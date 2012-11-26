* Air raid sends hundreds fleeing across frontier
* Attacks comes ahead of plans for Patriot missile
deployment
* Syrian insurgents seize dam on Euphrates River
By Mahdi Mohammed
BUKULMEZ, Turkey, Nov 26 Syrian warplanes bombed
two rebel bases near the Turkish border on Monday sending
hundreds of people fleeing across the frontier.
The attacks on the Free Syrian Army positions (FSA) in Atima
and nearby Bab al-Hawa came a day before NATO and Ankara were
due to start assessing where to station surface-to-air missiles
on the Turkish side of the 900-km (560-mile) boundary.
Turkey, a big supporter of rebels fighting to oust Syria's
President Bashar al-Assad, has repeatedly scrambled jets along
the border. It has also responded in kind when shells from the
conflict have landed inside Turkey, underlining fears Syria's
20-month-old revolt could spread to destabilise the region.
Ankara has rejected Syrian complaints that the NATO Patriots
were "provocative" and stressed they would be used only to
defend Turkish territory, not to create a no-fly zone inside
Syria that rebels have long demanded as a way to neutralise
Assad's massive air power.
Syrian planes dropped around six bombs on a rebel base near
the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, said activists.
"There were lots of people injured ... I saw many wounded
people on the border before I was brought here," FSA member
Mahmoud Ahmad told Reuters after arriving in Turkey for
treatment.
The attack also flattened tents being set up nearby for
displaced people inside Syria by a Turkish charity, but no one
was inside them at the time, Turkey's state-run Anadolu agency
reported. Reuters television footage showed tattered shelters
and a bomb crater near a line of tanks.
Two Syrian jets fired five rockets at an FSA base in Atima,
around 2km (1 mile) from the border, said opposition activist
Ahmed, who lives nearby. "Three have hit farm areas and another
two hit buildings near the base."
Rebels fired anti-aircraft guns at the jets but they were
flying too high to be hit, activists said. "I think the reason
for the raid may have something to do with increased weapons
movements (from Turkey)," Ahmed said.
Several hundred Syrians fled into Turkey after the Atima
raid and were being taken care of by the Turkish army.
The Turkish Anatolian news agency said an anti-aircraft
shell fired during clashes in another Syrian border town, Harem,
hit the roof of a house in the Turkish district of Reyhanli but
caused no casualties.
Syrian rebels have been tightening their hold on farmland
and urban centres to the east and northeast of Damascus, and
have seized a string of military bases in the past 10 days.
PATRIOT DEPLOYMENT
A joint Turkish-NATO team will start work on Tuesday
assessing where to put Patriot missiles, how many will be needed
and the number of foreign troops to be sent to operate them.
Turkey is reluctant to be drawn into the fighting, but the
proximity of Syrian bombing raids to its border is straining its
nerves. It is worried about its neighbour's chemical weapons,
the refugee crisis on its border, and what it says is Syrian
support for Kurdish militants on its own soil.
Activists say more than 40,000 people have been killed in
Syria's civil war, which started with peaceful demonstrations
for reform but grew into demands for the overthrow of 42 years
of dynastic rule by Assad and his late father, Hafez al-Assad.
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, speaking to the Austrian
paper Der Standard, urged Assad to consider a political
settlement with the opposition.
"The military option is not sustainable. The conflict should
be resolved via a political process. (Assad) should realise that
he has gone too far, too deep, and how can he continue this way?
He should listen to what his people would like," he said.
Attacks by mainly Sunni Muslim rebels against Assad's forces
have become increasingly effective and deadly. The president,
from Syria's Alawite minority which is linked to Shi'ite Islam,
has responded with devastating artillery and air bombardment.
Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have fled their country and
more than 2 million more have been displaced. The opposition
said last week $60 billion would be needed for reconstruction.
With winter coming, the suffering will grow as displaced
families seek food, medicine and shelter. The U.N. chief said
only 40 percent of needed humanitarian aid has been made
available.
EUPHRATES DAM CAPTURED
The military installations rebels have captured in the last
10 days include a major facility in the northern province of
Aleppo and several bases around the capital Damascus.
On Monday activists said rebels took control of the Tishreen
dam on the Euphrates river, east of the city of Aleppo. Internet
video footage showed gunmen inside what appeared to be the
control room, undamaged following the rebel capture.
Other footage showed rebels opening up ammunition boxes,
including one marked RPG (rocket-propelled grenades), which they
said were seized from Assad's forces holding the dam.
On Sunday rebels said they had captured a helicopter base
east of Damascus, their latest gain in a battle that is drawing
nearer to Assad's seat of power in the capital.
The Marj al-Sultan base, 15 km (10 miles) from Damascus, is
the second military facility on the outskirts of the city
reported to fall to Assad's opponents this month. Activists said
rebels destroyed two helicopters and taken 15 prisoners.
"We are coming for you Bashar!" a rebel shouted in an
internet video of what activists said was Marj al-Sultan.
Restrictions on non-state media meant it could not be verified.
The rebels have been tightening their hold on farmland and
urban centres to the east and northeast of Damascus while a
major battle has been under way for a week in the suburb of
Daraya near the main highway south.
"We are seeing the starting signs of a rebel siege of
Damascus," opposition campaigner Fawaz Tello said from Berlin.
"Marj al-Sultan is very near to the Damascus Airport road and to
the airport itself. The rebels appear to be heading toward
cutting this as well as the main northern artery to Aleppo."
Assad's core forces, drawn mainly from his Alawite sect, are
entrenched in the capital.