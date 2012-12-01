* Clashes and aerial strikes countrywide
* Opposition group says may accept peacekeepers
* Russia says West pushing democracy through "iron and
blood"
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Dec 1 Syrian jets bombed rebel-held
areas of Damascus on Saturday, residents said, as the opposition
indicated it could accept an international peacekeeping force if
President Bashar al-Assad is forced from power.
Warplanes attacked the Damascus suburbs of Kafar Souseh and
Darraya, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights,
an opposition-linked group. The air strikes follow intensified
rebel activity in the capital, Assad's seat of power, as well as
stormings of government military bases in recent weeks.
"Syrian regular forces are trying to control the areas
surrounding the capital," the Observatory said. Bombings
targeted a continuous arc of rebel presence in the capital's
outer districts from the northeast to the southwest.
Opposition activists reported clashes and air strikes in the
provinces of Homs, Deir al-Zor, Idlib and in Aleppo, where they
said 14 rebel fighters were killed during an assault on an army
base in the town of Khanasser early on Saturday.
It is difficult to verify such reports due to government
restrictions on media access to Syria.
Syria's Internet connections began working again on Saturday
after a two-day blackout, the worst communications outage in the
20-month-old uprising against Assad in which 40,000 people have
been killed and hundreds of thousands forced to flee the
country.
Opposition umbrella group the Syrian National Coalition
might allow an international peacekeeping force into Syria if
Assad and his allies leave power, coalition spokesman Walid
al-Bunni said on Saturday.
Some opposition members have argued against international
troops, saying their arrival could serve as a rallying call for
Assad loyalists in an area near the Mediterranean where many of
his minority Alawite sect live.
Assad, whose family has ruled autocratically for four
decades, draws much of his support from the sect, an offshoot of
Shi'ite Islam. Most of the rebels are Sunni Muslims.
Bunni said the coalition was open to any proposal if Assad
and his allies, including top officers in the military and
security apparatus, were removed.
"If this is the first condition then we can start discussing
everything. There will be no political process until the ruling
family and all those who underpin the regime leave," he said.
Bunni, a physician who spent most of the period after Assad
inherited power from his father in 2000 in jail as a political
prisoner, was speaking at a news conference marking the
conclusion of the first full meeting of the opposition coalition
in Cairo.
"IRON AND BLOOD"
Britain, France and Gulf countries have recognised the
Syrian National Coalition as the sole representative of the
Syrian people.
Most foreign powers have condemned Assad, who has relied on
his allies to stay afloat, especially regional powerhouse Iran.
Russia, Syria's main arms supplier, and China have vetoed three
U.N. Security Council resolutions condemning Assad and reject
the idea of sanctioning his government.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Western
states on Saturday of trying to advance democracy abroad through
"iron and blood."
"Advancing democracy through iron and blood just does not
work, and this has been made clear in recent months - the past
year-and-a-half," Lavrov said, according to
state-run news agency Itar-Tass.
Russia repeated its opposition on Friday to NATO's potential
deployment of Patriot missiles in Turkey, which wants them
because of fears of a spillover from the war in Syria.
Syrian state television quoted an information ministry
statement saying Damascus international airport was open on
Saturday and that the road leading to it was safe.
Since Thursday, clashes have been reported near the Aqraba
and Babilla districts on the southeastern outskirts of Damascus
which lead to the airport, effectively closing the road and
leading EgyptAir and Emirates to suspend flights.
U.S. web tracking firm Renesys said in a blog post that it
could confirm "a largely complete restoration of the Syrian
Internet".
Rights groups said the communications blackout was a
precursor to a wider offensive by government forces in the
capital. Syrian security sources and diplomats say the
government intends to seal off central Damascus from the restive
suburbs.
Authorities had attributed the Internet outage to a
"terrorist" attack or a technical fault. On Saturday, state news
agency SANA gave a third reason for the outage: "Maintenance
work."
Residents contacted by Reuters in the capital, the central
city of Homs, and northern Aleppo said they had connectivity.