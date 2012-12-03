* Army, rebels struggling for advantage in Syrian capital
* EgyptAir says resuming flights to Damascus
* Western intelligence says Assad gets arms through airport
By Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, Dec 2 Syrian forces pounded rebel-held
suburbs around Damascus with fighter jets and rockets on Sunday,
opposition activists said, killing and wounding dozens in an
offensive to push rebels away from the airport and stop them
closing in on the capital.
The army struck hard after a week of rebel advances,
including the capture of two military bases near the capital.
Rebels had been planning to push into central Damascus from
their strongholds on the outskirts and fighting in the past week
has been fierce.
Activists said heavy rocket fire struck towns close to the
Damascus airport road, where rebels and the army had been locked
in three days of clashes. Some described constant shelling,
similar to carpet bombing, in towns like Beit Saham.
"It was frightening because it was the first time we heard
continuous shelling. Really powerful explosions, one after the
other, were shaking the area. I could see fire coming up from
the town," said Samir al-Shami, from the opposition's Syrian
Youth Union, speaking by Skype.
"This was the worst day in those people's lives."
In a sign the government had regained some control over the
airport, EgyptAir said it was resuming flights to Damascus and
the northern city of Aleppo on Monday after a three-day halt in
which Damascus airport was effectively closed due to unrest. The
airline's head said conditions were stable.
No comment was immediately available from Emirates Airline,
which had also suspended its flights indefinitely.
The army's assaults appear to have staved off a rebel
advance into central Damascus so far. But neither side has
gained ground in recent days, and fighting continued along the
outskirts of the city despite heavy shelling by Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's forces.
But rebels said the area around Damascus airport was not
secure, with clashes still erupting along the road. It is
difficult to verify opposition reports because the government
restricts media access into Syria.
Other activists said the road was in army hands but the area
was still unstable due to fighting in nearby towns like Beit
Saham, about 1 kilometre away.
"No one controls that road. The army has tanks along the
road, but the whole area is exposed to rebel attacks and they
could fire on it any time," said one, asking not to be named.
DEADLY ROCKET ATTACKS
Rocket attacks on Sunday killed at least 10 in the town of
Deir al-Asafir, 12 km east of Damascus, activists said. Video
published by activists from the town showed at least five
bodies, one of them a young boy and one an elderly man. The
other bodies were wrapped in blood-spattered white sheets.
Syrian security officials and diplomatic sources say the
army's goal is to push rebels back and seal off central Damascus
from the surrounding suburbs where the opposition is dominant.
Rebels say they want to control the airport because the army
has used it to bring in weapons. Western intelligence reports
earlier this year said that Iran, Assad's main backer, had been
using civilian aircraft to fly military equipment and personnel
through Iraqi airspace into Syria.
U.S. officials say the arms flow into Syria has continued
due to Iraqi reluctance to check flights, according to a New
York Times article. It said only two inspections had occurred
since Iraq agreed to a U.S. request in September and that Iran
may have been tipped off about the searches.
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki told reporters in
Baghdad on Sunday there was no such request.
"There is no ability to inspect all planes destined to Syria
and there was no U.S. request to inspect all aircrafts because
they know that this is not possible," he said.
Lebanese troops clashed with Syrian rebels on the border
between the two countries on Sunday in what a security source
called the first such incident between Lebanon's army and the
rebels.
The clash occurred when a Lebanese border patrol spotted the
rebel fighters along the border and the rebels opened fire to
prevent the patrol from approaching, said a Lebanese military
source. He said there were no casualties.
CAR BOMBINGS
In Syria's central city of Homs, a car bomb killed at least
15 people and wounded 24 on Sunday, Syria's state news agency
SANA said. It said the blast in the city's Hamra district also
damaged many nearby residential buildings. The government and
the opposition traded blame for the blast.
There has been a rise in the number of car bombs around the
country. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights,
which has a network of activists across Syria, reported four car
bombs on Saturday.
The group gave a preliminary death toll for Sunday's
fighting of 140.
Violence has risen in Syria particularly since rebels began
to contest Assad's control around the capital and Aleppo,
Syria's largest city, but foreign powers remain deadlocked.
Western countries support the opposition but Russia, Syria's
main arms supplier, and China have blocked three U.N. Security
Council resolutions condemning Assad and reject sanctions.
Assad, whose family has ruled Syria autocratically for four
decades, says he is fighting off radical Islamist militants
funded by the West and Gulf Arab countries.
State television on Sunday said the army was "eliminating al
Qaeda terrorists" in the rebel stronghold of Daraya, a suburb on
the southern outskirts of Damascus from which mortar shells have
been fired into the capital.
Rebel spokesman Abu Nidal said the army had entered one side
of the suburb but that the rebels were still in control of the
rest of the area.