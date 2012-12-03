* Clinton says U.S. will act if Syria uses chemical weapons
* Heavy bombardment renewed around Damascus
* EgyptAir resumes flights to Damascus after 3-day
suspension
By Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, Dec 3 Syria said on Monday it would not
use chemical weapons against its own people after the United
States warned it would take action against any such escalation.
The statements came amid media reports, citing European and
U.S. officials, that Syria's chemical weapons had been moved and
could be prepared for use in response to dramatic gains by
rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad.
"Syria has stressed repeatedly that it will not use these
types of weapons, if they were available, under any
circumstances against its people," the foreign ministry said.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had earlier warned
that Washington would take action if Syria used the weapons.
"I am not going to telegraph any specifics what we do in the
event of credible evidence that the Assad regime has resorted to
using chemical weapons against their own people, but suffice to
say, we are certainly planning to take action if that
eventuality were to occur," she said during a visit to Prague on
Monday.
The opposition believe that Assad, who has upped his
response to rebel gains in the 20-month-old revolt, could turn
to heavier weapons and some have suggested he might use chemical
weapons.
The rebels have begun to advance quickly in recent weeks
after months of slow sieges to cut off army routes and supplies.
In the past few weeks, they seized several military bases
around the country, and an oil field and hydro-electric dam in
the northeast. Rebels are using anti-aircraft weapons to attack
the military helicopters and fighter jets that have bombarded
their positions with impunity until now.
DAMASCUS BOMBARDMENT
The main focus for the army in the past five days has been
Damascus, where security forces are pushing back hard against
the rebels and trying to seal the capital off from
rebel-dominated suburbs.
The opposition-linked Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
said the Syrian army was trying to take over Daraya, on the
southern outskirts of Damascus, and was attacking rebels with
rockets as it advanced into some parts of the town.
A Syrian security source said that the army had blocked
three entrances into Daraya and was optimistic it could take the
town. Rebels said they would be able to hold their ground.
"There have been several attempts to storm Daraya and each
time the army has suffered major losses. This is not new," said
activist Samir al-Shami, of the Syrian Youth Union in Damascus.
Other activists reported heavy bombardment of the towns of
Deir al-Asafir and Beit Saham, which are close to the highway
leading to Damascus International Airport, the scene of three
days of heavy clashes that effectively closed the airport.
EgyptAir said it had resumed flights after a three day
suspension, saying the situation around the airport was now
stable. All other airlines contacted said their flights were
still suspended, citing concerns by local staff that the road
was still unsafe.
Rebels had been planning an advance on the capital, Assad's
power base.
The army struck back around the airport last Thursday and
since then the suburbs of Damascus have been rocked by fierce
clashes and heavy shelling. Activists described continuous
shelling that killed more than 56 people around Damascus. More
than 200 people died across Syria on Sunday, according to the
Observatory.
Neither side has the upper hand in the fighting around
Damascus. A previous attempt by rebels last July to hold ground
in the city was crushed, but the fighters fell back into the
suburbs and nearby countryside.
The Observatory reported air and artillery bombardment in
towns across Syria on Monday. An air strike on the northern
border town of Ras al-Ain, which it said killed at least 12
people and wounded more than 30, prompted Turkey to scramble
fighter jets along the border. [ID: nL5E8N3792]
More than 40,000 people have died in the conflict, with
hundreds more killed each week.