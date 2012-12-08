AMMAN Dec 8 Syrian rebel groups have chosen a
former officer to head a new Islamist-dominated command, in a
Western-backed effort to put the opposition's house in order as
President Bashar al-Assad's army takes hits that could usher his
downfall.
In Turkey, a newly formed joint command of Syrian rebel
groups has chosen Brigadier Selim Idris, one of hundreds of
officers who have defected from Assad's army, as its head,
opposition sources said on Saturday.
Idris, whose home province of Homs has been at the forefront
of the Sunni Muslim-led uprising, was elected by 30 military and
civilian members of the joint military command after talks
attended by Western and Arab security officials in the Turkish
city of Antalya.
The unified command includes many with ties to the Muslim
Brotherhood and to Salafists, who follow a puritanical
interpretation of Islam. It excludes the most senior officers
who have defected from Assad's military.
On the Damascus battlefront, Assad's forces used multiple
rocket launchers on Saturday against several suburbs that have
fallen to rebels who have fought their way to the edge of the
city's international airport, where foreign carriers have
suspended all flights.
Rebels, who have overrun several army bases near Damascus
over the last month, appeared to be holding their ground,
encircling a main military base in the northeastern suburb of
Harasta, known as "idarat al markabat", near the main highway to
Aleppo, according to opposition campaigners.
"The fighters made slight progress today. They captured a
weapons depot and got to a tank repair facility in the base, but
all 20 tanks inside were inoperational," said Abu Ghazi, a rebel
who was speaking from the area.
"The weather cleared and MiG fighters hit rebel positions
around the base. Rocket launchers did not stop for the last
three days. The site is crucial for the regime," he added.
BOMBARDMENT NEAR AIRPORT
Heavy army bombardment was also reported on the town of
Harran al-Awamid near the airport, which is 20 kilometres
southeast of Damascus, and on the suburb of Hajar al-Aswad, at
the southern entrance of the capital, which has been at the
forefront of the Sunni-led revolt against Assad.
Western officials have begun speaking about faster change on
the ground in a conflict that is becoming increasingly sectarian
and deepening the Shi'ite-Sunni fault lines in the Middle East,
a hallmark of politics in the region since the 1979 Iranian
revolution.
Like his father, the late President Hafez al-Assad who
ruthlessly put down an Islamist challenge, the younger Assad is
portraying himself as the only hope for survival of the Alawite
minority, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam that has dominated power
in majority Sunni Syria since the 1960s.
Moscow, Assad's strongest foreign backer, and Washington,
which says it supplies only "non-lethal" aid to the rebels,
sounded downbeat about the prospects of a diplomatic push to end
the conflict after talks this week.
The head of Germany's foreign intelligence agency said
Assad's government is its final stages and will be unable to
survive as more parts of the country slip from his control.
"Armed rebels are coordinating better, which is making their
fight against Assad more effective," Gerhard Schindler told the
Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung newspaper, in an
interview made public on Saturday.
"Assad's regime will not survive. "Evidence is mounting that
the regime in Damascus is now in its final phase," Schindler
said
Setbacks for the Alawite-led military, whose core units are
stationed in Damascus and on hill tops surrounding the capital,
have raised Western concerns that the ruling elite may use
chemical weapons to turn the tide of the war.
In a letter to the United Nations Security Council published
by official state media, the Syrian foreign ministry said "Syria
will not use chemical weapons under any circumstances".
"We are seriously afraid that some countries that support
terrorism would supply chemical weapons to the terrorist armed
groups and claim that the Syrian government is the one that is
using them," the letter said.