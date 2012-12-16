* Syrian VP most prominent figure to say Assad cannot win
* French foreign minister says end is near for Assad
* Rebels announce offensive in Hama province
* Government jets bomb Palestinian camp in Damascus
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, Dec 17 Syrian Vice President Farouq
al-Sharaa has told a Lebanese newspaper that neither the forces
of President Bashar al-Assad nor rebels can win the war in
Syria.
Sharaa, a Sunni Muslim in a power structure dominated by
Assad's Alawite minority, has rarely appeared in public since
the revolt erupted in March 2011.
The newspaper, al-Akhbar, released only limited excerpts on
Sunday from the interview appearing in Monday's edition, and it
was far from clear that Sharaa's comments represented the view
of the government.
But he is still the most prominent figure to say in public
that the crackdown will not win. The paper, which generally
takes a pro-Assad line, said Sharaa had been speaking in
Damascus.
In the first phase of the 21-month-old civil war, which has
claimed at least 40,000 lives, Damascus was distant from the
fighting.
Rebels have now brought the war to the capital, without
succeeding in delivering a fatal blow to the government.
But nor has Assad found the military muscle to oust his
opponents from the city.
In Paris, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius of France, one of
the major powers most insistent that Assad has lost his
legitimacy, told RFI radio: "I think the end is nearing for
Bashar al-Assad."
OFFENSIVE IN HAMA
On the ground, rebels said they were launching an operation
to seize the central province of Hama to try to link northern
rural areas of Syria under their control to the centre.
Qassem Saadeddine, a member of the newly established rebel
military command, said fighters had been ordered to surround and
attack checkpoints across the province. He said forces loyal to
Assad had been given 48 hours to surrender or be killed.
"When we liberate the countryside of Hama province ... then
we will have the area between Aleppo and Hama liberated and open
for us," he told Reuters.
The city of Hama in the province of the same name has a
special resonance for anti-Assad activists. In 1982 Hafez
al-Assad, father of the current ruler, crushed an uprising in
the city, killing up to 30,000 civilians.
In Damascus, activists said fighter jets had bombed the
Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp, killing at least 25 people
sheltering in a mosque.
The attack was part of a month-old campaign by Assad's
forces to eject rebels from positions they are establishing
around the capital's perimeter. Yarmouk, to the south, falls
within an arc of territory running from the east of Damascus to
the southwest from where rebels hope to storm the government's
main redoubt.
MOSQUE HIT
Opposition activists said the deaths in Yarmouk, to which
refugees have fled from fighting in nearby suburbs, resulted
from a rocket fired from a warplane hitting the mosque.
A video posted on YouTube showed bodies and body parts
scattered on the stairs of what appeared to be the mosque.
The latest battlefield accounts could not be independently
verified due to tight restrictions on media access to Syria.
Syria is home to more that 500,000 Palestinian refugees,
most living in Yarmouk, and both Assad's government and the
rebels have enlisted and armed Palestinians as the uprising,
which began as a peaceful street movement 21 months ago, has
mushroomed into a civil war.
Heavy fighting broke out 12 days ago between Palestinians
loyal to Assad and Syrian rebels, together with a brigade of
Palestinian fighters known as Liwaa al-Asifah (Storm Brigade).
After Sunday's air strike, clashes flared anew between
Palestinians from the pro-Assad Popular Front for the Liberation
of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC) and rebels including
other Palestinian fighters, according to the Syrian Observatory
for Human Rights monitoring group.
Some PFLP-GC fighters were killed, the London-based
Observatory said. Opposition activists and the Observatory said
many were trying to escape the internal fighting in Yarmouk.
INFANTRY COLLEGE CAPTURED
In the latest of a string of military installations to fall
to the rebels, the army's infantry college north of Aleppo was
captured on Saturday after five days of fighting, a rebel
commander with the powerful Islamist Tawheed Brigade said.
Insurgents first reported seizing the infantry college on
Saturday, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said later
that day there was still fierce fighting going on.
The commander whose Tawheed brigade took part in the assault
said the rebels had surrounded the college, located 16 km (10
miles) north of Aleppo, Syria's largest city, three weeks ago.
"At least 100 soldiers have been taken prisoner and 150
decided to join us. The soldiers were all hungry because of the
siege," the commander, who spoke on condition he was not further
identified, told Reuters by telephone.
Desperate food shortages are growing in parts of Syria.
Residents of Aleppo say fistfights and dashes across the front
lines have become part of the daily struggle to secure a loaf of
bread.
Violence continued across the country. Syrian forces killed
25 people in the town of Helfaya in Hama province when they
shelled it with warplanes and artillery for the first time since
February, opposition activists said.
Ten fighters were killed in shelling in Deraa, the cradle of
the revolt against Assad.
HEZBOLLAH
Damascus has accused Western powers of backing what it says
is a Sunni Islamist "terrorist" campaign to topple Assad, a
member of the minority Alawite sect affiliated with Shi'ite
Islam. It says that U.S. and European concerns about Assad's
forces possibly resorting to chemical weapons could serve as a
pretext for preparing military intervention.
In Lebanon, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Islamist
Hezbollah militia group, said the rebels could not win in Syria.
"The situation in Syria is getting more complicated (but)
anyone who thinks the armed opposition can settle the situation
on the ground is very, very, very mistaken."
Syrian rebels accuse Hezbollah, a Shi'ite Muslim group, of
sending fighters to neighbouring Syria to help Assad overcome
the largely Sunni Muslim revolt. Hezbollah denies these
accusations.
Assad's and Hezbollah's main ally in region, Iranian
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, cancelled a visit to Syria's
estranged neighbour Turkey a day after his military chief said
the deployment of NATO missile defences along its border with
Syria could lead to a "world war", Turkey's state-run Anatolian
news agency said.