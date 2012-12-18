* Rebels take control of Palestinian district of Damascus
* Yarmouk area could serve as base for assault on capital
* No signs of Assad on verge of overthrow - Iran
* Hundreds of Palestinian families flee to Lebanon
By Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, Dec 18 Russia sent warships to the
Mediterranean to prepare a potential evacuation of its citizens
from Syria, a Russian news agency said on Tuesday, a sign
President Bashar al-Assad's key ally is worried about rebel
advances now threatening even the capital.
Moscow acted a day after insurgents waging a 21-month-old
uprising obtained a possible springboard for a thrust into
Damascus by seizing the Yarmouk Palestinian camp, an urban zone
just 2 miles (3 km) from the heart of the city, activists said.
The Syrian opposition has scored significant military and
diplomatic gains in recent weeks, capturing several army
installations across Syria and securing formal recognition from
Western and Arab states for its new coalition.
Despite those rebel successes, bloodshed has been rising
with more than 40,000 killed in a movement that began as
peaceful street protests but has transformed into civil war.
Assad's pivotal allies have largely stood behind him and
Iran, believed to be his main bankroller in the conflict, said
there were no signs of Assad was on the verge of being toppled.
"The Syrian army and the state machine are working
smoothly," Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said
in Moscow on Tuesday.
But Russia, Assad's primary arms supplier, has appeared to
waver with contradictory statements over the past week stressing
opposition to Assad stepping down and airing concerns about a
possible rebel victory.
Russia's Interfax news agency quoted unnamed naval sources
on Tuesday as saying that two armed landing craft, a tanker and
an escort vessel had left a Baltic port for the Mediterranean
Sea. Russia has a naval maintenance base in the Syrian port of
Tartus, around 250 km (155 miles) northwest of Damascus.
"They are heading to the Syrian coast to assist in a
possible evacuation of Russian citizens ... Preparations for the
deployment were carried out in a hurry and were heavily
classified," the Russian agency quoted the source as saying.
Assad and his minority Alawite sect retain a solid grip on
most of the coastal provinces of Tartus and Latakia, where their
numbers are high. But the mostly Sunni Muslim rebels now control
wide swathes of rural Syria, have seized border zones near
Turkey in the north and Iraq to the east, and are pushing hard
to advance on Damascus, Assad's fulcrum of power that sits close
to the western frontier with Lebanon.
It was not possible to independently verify the Interfax
report, which came a day after Russia confirmed that two
citizens working in the Latakia province were kidnapped along
with an Italian citizen. About 5,3000 Russian citizens are
registered with consular authorities in Syria.
YARMOUK A "RED LINE"
In Damascus, activists reported overnight explosions and
early morning sniper fire around the Palestinian refugee camp of
Yarmouk. The Yarmouk and Palestine refugee "camps" are actually
densely populated urban districts home to thousands of
impoverished Palestinian refugees and Syrians.
"The rebels control the camp but army forces are gathering
in the Palestine camp and snipers can fire in on the southern
parts of Yarmouk," rebel spokesman Abu Nidal said by Skype.
"Strategically, this site is very important because it is
one of the best doors into central Damascus. The regime normally
does not fight to regain areas captured any more because its
forces have been drained. But I think they could see Yarmouk as
a red line and fight back fiercely."
Syria hosts half a million Palestinian refugees, most living
in Yarmouk, descendants of those admitted after the creation of
Israel in 1948. Damascus has always cast itself as a champion of
the Palestinian struggle, sponsoring several guerrilla factions.
The battle in Yarmouk was one of a series of conflicts on
the southern edges of Damascus, as the rebels try to seal off
the capital in their campaign to end 42 years of rule over the
major Arab state by the Assad family.
Both Assad's government and the rebels have enlisted and
armed divided Palestinian factions.
Streams of refugees have fled Yarmouk. Many have headed to
central Damascus while hundreds more have crossed into Lebanon.
"We walked out on foot without our belongings until we
reached central Damascus. We got in a taxi and drove straight
for the border," said 75-year-old Abu Ali, speaking at the
Lebanon's Masnaa border crossing.
Abu Ali said around 70 percent of Yarmouk residents had fled
and many had slept rough on the streets of Damascus.
MEDICAL SHORTAGES, EXTREME HUNGER
Around 200 people died in Syria on Monday alone, according
to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which
has a network of activists across the nation. Violence has risen
sharply, and with it humanitarian conditions are deteriorating.
The World Health Organisation said around 100 people were
being admitted daily to the main hospital of Damascus and that
supplies of medicines and anaesthetics were scarce.
It also reported a rise in cases of extreme hunger and
malnutrition coming from across Syria, including the
insurgent-dominated rural areas outside the capital, where Assad
has unleashed warplanes to try to dislodge rebel units.
Aid organisations say fighting has blocked their access into
many conflict zones, and residents in rebel-held areas in
particular have grappled with severe food and medical shortages.
Fighting raged across Syria on Tuesday, with fighter jets
and ground rockets bombarding rebel-controlled eastern suburbs
of the capital and army forces shelling a town in Hama province
after clashes reignited there over the weekend.
The Syrian government severely restricts media access into
the country, making it difficult to report events on the ground.
An news team for the American NBC network who were kidnapped
after entering Syria through the rebel-held northern border
returned to Turkey on Tuesday after being freed in a gunfight.
NBC chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel said his team
was held by an unidentified band for five days, and the men were
subjected to psychological torture including mock shootings.
He said he had a "very good idea" who his captors were.
"This was a group known as the shabbiha. This is a
government militia. These are people who are loyal to President
Bashar Assad," he said on NBC, adding that the kidnappers spoke
openly about their allegiance to the Damascus government.