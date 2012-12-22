* Lavrov says neither side can win, Assad "going nowhere"
* Bomb kills five in Damascus, fighting at Palestinian camp
* International envoy Brahimi expected in Syria within days
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, Dec 22 Syria's civil war has reached
stalemate and international efforts to persuade President Bashar
al-Assad to quit will fail, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Saturday.
Mainly Sunni Muslim rebels seeking to overthrow Assad are
fighting on the edge of the capital Damascus and expanding
southwards from their northern strongholds in Aleppo and Idlib
into the central province of Hama.
But Assad, from the Alawite minority linked to Shi'ite
Islam, has responded with artillery, air strikes and - according
to the NATO military alliance which is stationing anti-missile
defences in neighbouring Turkey - with Scud-type missiles.
The Kremlin's Middle East envoy was quoted as saying earlier
this month that the rebels could defeat Assad's forces and that
Moscow was preparing a possible evacuation of Russians, the
strongest signs yet that it is preparing for a post-Assad Syria.
That followed concerted calls from Western powers and some
Arab countries for Assad to step down before Syria's
21-month-old conflict, which has killed more than 44,000 people
according to activists, wreaks more destruction.
But Lavrov said the Syrian president was not about to bow to
pressure from opponents or more sympathetic leaders in Moscow
and Beijing.
"Listen, no one is going to win this war," he told reporters
aboard a government plane en route to Moscow from the Russia-EU
summit in Brussels. "Assad is not going anywhere, no matter what
anyone says, be it China or Russia."
Lavrov said Russia had rejected requests from countries in
the region to pressure Assad to go or offer him safe haven, and
warned that his exit might lead to an upsurge in fighting.
He also said Syrian authorities were gathering the country's
chemical weapons in one or two areas and that they were "under
control" for the time being. "Currently the (Syrian) government
is doing all it can to secure (chemical weapons), according to
intelligence data we have and the West has," he said.
Western countries said three weeks ago that Assad's
government might be preparing to use poison gas to counter
rebels who are encamped around his capital and control rural
Aleppo and Idlib in the north.
REBEL WARNINGS
In central Hama province, where rebels say they have taken
most of the rural territory west of Hama city, fighters
threatened to storm two mainly Christian towns which they said
Assad's forces were using as bases to attack them.
A video released by the rebels showed seven armed fighters
of the Ansar Brigade demanding that residents of Mahrada and
al-Suqeilabiya evict Assad's forces.
In Aleppo, rebel leader Colonel Abdel-Jabbar al-Oqaidi said
his fighters considered the skies above Aleppo to be a no-fly
zone and repeated a warning that they would attack planes using
the city's airport.
Snipers fired at an airliner preparing to take off from
Aleppo on Thursday, forcing it to abandon its departure.
"The airport was being used as a military airport to
transport troops and (Iranian) Revolutionary Guards," Oqaidi
told Reuters. "We forbid planes from flying in Syrian air space.
We will set up a no-fly zone."
In Damascus, a car bomb killed five people and wounded
dozens in the eastern district of Qaboun on Saturday, the Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights said.
Video footage which activists said was filmed at the site of
the explosion showed a white car in flames in the centre of a
street filled with concrete rubble and furniture from at least
one building which had collapsed.
The British-based Observatory, which monitors violence
across Syria through a network of sources on the ground, also
reported clashes between rebels and forces loyal to Assad on the
southern edge of the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp, taken
over by rebels this week.
Three people were killed by snipers and the army sent
reinforcements to the perimeter of Yarmouk, which is described
as a camp but in reality is a dense concentration of concrete
buildings housing descendants of Palestinians who fled the 1948
fighting at the creation of the state of Israel.
The Observatory says 44,000 people have been killed in Syria
since the uprising erupted against Assad in March last year.
International envoy Lakhdar Brahimi, who tried in vain to
secure a four-day truce in November to mark the Islamic holiday
of Eid al-Adha, will visit Syria in the next few days for talks
with Assad, a source in the Cairo-based Arab League said.
The source said no date for such a visit had been announced
but he expected it would be within a few days. "Lakhdar
Brahimi's team does not want to announce the time of the visit
too early, perhaps for logistical or security reasons," he said.