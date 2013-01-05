* Syrian deputy foreign minister in Iran to ensure support
* Journalist with pro-government TV dies after attack
By Peter Graff
BEIRUT, Jan 5 The Syrian army fired rockets at a
district of Damascus on Saturday to try to drive out insurgents
fighting their way closer to the seat of President Bashar
al-Assad's power.
As a conflict that has killed 60,000 people in 21 months
shows no sign of abating, Syria's deputy foreign minister
visited Iran, seeking to maintain the support of Assad's main
ally in the region.
Iran's Fars news agency said Faisal al-Makdad would meet
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and other Iranian officials.
Syrian state media said Assad would give a speech on Sunday
morning about "developments in Syria and the region", his first
major public comments on the uprising since he told Russian
television in November that foreign intervention would be a
disaster for the Middle East, and vowed never to flee into
exile.
Since then, rebels have brought the fight closer to the
capital. On Saturday government forces fired rockets at Jobar, a
Sunni enclave close to the centre of Damascus, said Housam, an
activist in the city. On Friday they had bombarded Daraya, a
suburb in the east that is part of a crescent of rebel-held
areas on the outskirts of the city.
"The shelling began in the early hours of the morning, it
has intensified since 11 a.m., and now it has become really
heavy. Yesterday it was Daraya and today Jobar is the hottest
spot in Damascus," Housam said by Skype.
Western countries have so far shown no appetite for military
engagement in Syria of the sort that helped oust Libya's Muammar
Gaddafi in 2011, but NATO is sending U.S. and European Patriot
surface-to-air missile batteries to the Turkish-Syrian border.
The United States military said U.S. troops and equipment
had begun arriving in Turkey on Friday for the deployment.
Germany and the Netherlands are also sending Patriot batteries,
which will take weeks to deploy fully.
60,000 DEAD
Turkey and NATO say the missiles are a safeguard to protect
southern Turkey from possible Syrian missile strikes. Syria and
its allies Russia and Iran say they could presage eventual
military action by the Western alliance.
Syria's war, the longest and deadliest of the conflicts that
arose out of popular uprisings in Arab countries over the past
two years, has killed at least 60,000 people, according to a
United Nations tally released in recent days.
The war pits rebels mainly drawn from the Sunni Muslim
majority against Assad, a member of the Shi'ite-derived Alawite
minority sect, whose family has ruled Syria since his father
seized power in a coup 42 years ago.
Syria's SANA state news agency said a journalist, Suheil
al-Ali from the pro-government Addouniya TV, had died of wounds
sustained in an attack by terrorists, the term government media
use to refer to rebels. Syria was by far the most dangerous
country for journalists last year, with 28 killed.
The opposition-linked Syrian Observatory for Human Rights,
which monitors the conflict from Britain through a network of
activists on the ground, reported fighting and shelling on
Saturday in the eastern Euphrates River town of Deir al-Zor and
near the central city of Hama, as well as near Damascus.
The rebels have made big advances in the past six months,
seizing swathes of rural territory in the north and east.
However, their control over areas they hold is limited by
Assad's air power.
Assad's forces still control most of the densely populated
southwest around the capital, the Mediterranean coast, the main
north-south highway, and military bases across the country from
which aircraft are able to strike at rebel-held areas.
The rebels appear to have failed so far to seize an air base
at Taftanaz in the north after an assault in recent days; the
base is still in government hands and Observatory chief Rami
Abdelrahman said it had been quiet since Friday.