* Embattled president to speak on "latest developments"
* First public comments since November
* Government forces hit district near Damascus centre
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, Jan 6 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
will deliver a rare speech on Sunday about the uprising against
his rule, which has killed 60,000 people and brought civil war
to the edge of his capital.
With insurgents fighting their way closer to the seat of his
power, state media said in a statement that Assad would speak on
Sunday morning about the "latest developments in Syria and the
region", without giving details.
It will be the 47-year-old leader's first speech in months
and his first public comments since he dismissed suggestions
that he might go into exile to end the civil war, telling
Russian television in November that he would "live and die" in
Syria.
Insurgents are venturing ever closer into Damascus after
bringing a crescent of suburbs under their control from the
city's eastern outskirts to the southwest.
Assad's forces blasted rockets into the Jobar neighbourhood
near the city centre on Saturday to try to drive out rebel
fighters, a day after bombarding rebel-held areas in the eastern
suburb of Daraya.
"The shelling began in the early hours of the morning, it
has intensified since 11 a.m., and now it has become really
heavy. Yesterday it was Daraya and today Jobar is the hottest
spot in Damascus," an activist named Housam said by Skype from
the capital.
Since Assad's last public comments, in November, rebels have
strengthened their hold on swathes of territory across northern
Syria, launched an offensive in the central province of Hama and
endured weeks of bombardment by Assad's forces trying to
dislodge them from Damascus's outer neighbourhoods.
Syria's political opposition has also won widespread
international recognition. But Assad has continued to rely on
support from Russia, China and Iran to hold firm and has used
his air power to blunt rebel gains on the ground.
With the conflict showing no sign of abating, Syria's deputy
foreign minister visited Iran on Saturday to seek to maintain
the support of Assad's main ally in the region.
Iran's Fars news agency said Faisal al-Makdad would meet
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and other Iranian officials.
MISSILE BATTERIES
Despite the estimated death toll of 60,000 announced by the
United Nations earlier this week - a figure sharply higher than
that given by activists - the West has shown little appetite for
intervening against Assad in the way that NATO forces supported
rebels who overthrew Libya's Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
But NATO is sending U.S. and European Patriot surface-to-air
missile batteries to the Turkish-Syrian border.
The United States military said U.S. troops and equipment
had begun arriving in Turkey on Friday for the deployment.
Germany and the Netherlands are also sending Patriot batteries,
which will take weeks to deploy fully.
Turkey and NATO say the missiles are a safeguard to protect
southern Turkey from possible Syrian missile strikes. Syria and
allies Russia and Iran say the deployments could spark an
eventual military action by the Western alliance.
Syria's war has proved the longest and bloodiest of the
conflicts that arose out of popular uprisings in Arab countries
over the past two years and led to the downfall of autocratic
regimes in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Yemen.
The war pits rebels mainly drawn from the Sunni Muslim
majority against Assad, a member of the Shi'ite-derived Alawite
minority sect, whose family has ruled Syria since his father
seized power in a coup in 1970.
Syria's SANA state news agency said a journalist, Suheil
al-Ali from the pro-government Addouniya TV, had died of wounds
sustained in an attack by terrorists, the term government media
use to refer to rebels. Syria was by far the most dangerous
country for journalists last year, with 28 killed.
The opposition-linked Syrian Observatory for Human Rights,
which monitors the conflict from Britain through a network of
activists on the ground, reported fighting and shelling on
Saturday in the eastern Euphrates River town of Deir al-Zor and
near the central city of Hama, as well as near Damascus.
Assad's last formal speech was delivered to parliament seven
months ago, in early June. "If we work together," he said, "I
confirm that the end to this situation is near."