* Opposition leader met Russian, Iranian and U.S. officials
* Alkhatib to face questions from own coalition allies
* Assad blames Israel for air attack, says he can resist
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis and Stephen Brown
MUNICH, Feb 3 Syria's opposition leader flew
back to his Cairo headquarters from Germany on Sunday to explain
to sceptical allies his decision to talk with President Bashar
al-Assad's main backers Russia and Iran, in hope of a
breakthrough in the crisis.
The Russian and Iranian foreign ministers, and U.S.
Vice-President Joe Biden, portrayed Syrian National Coalition
leader Moaz Alkhatib's new willingness to talk with the Assad
regime as a major step towards resolving the two-year-old war.
"If we want to stop the bloodshed we cannot continue putting
the blame on one side or the other," Iran's Ali Akbar Salehi
said on Sunday, welcoming Alkhatib's overtures and adding that
he was ready to keep talking to the opposition. Iran is Assad's
main military backer together with Russia.
"This is a very important step. Especially because the
coalition was created on the basis of categorical rejection of
any talks with the regime," Lavrov was quoted as saying on
Sunday by Russia's Itar Tass news agency.
Russia has blocked three U.N. Security Council resolutions
aimed at pushing Assad out or pressuring him to end a civil war
in which more than 60,000 people have died. But Moscow has also
tried to distance itself from Assad by saying it is not trying
to prop him up and will not offer him asylum.
Syrian state media said Assad received a senior Iranian
official and told him Syria could withstand "threats ... and
aggression" like an air attack on a military base last week,
which Damascus has blamed on Israel.
"USELESS" TALKING TO IRAN
Politicians from the United States, Europe and the Middle
East at the Munich Security Conference praised Alkhatib's
"courage". But the moderate Islamist preacher was likely to face
sharp criticism from the exiled leadership back in Cairo.
Alkhatib has put his leadership on the line by saying he
would be willing to talk to representatives of the Assad regime
on condition they release 150,000 prisoners and issue passports
to the tens of thousands of displaced people who have fled to
neighbouring countries but do not have documents.
"He has a created a political firestorm. Meeting the Iranian
foreign minister was totally unnecessary because it is useless.
Iran backs Assad to the hilt and he might as well have met with
the Syrian foreign minister," said one of Alkhatib's colleagues
on the 12-member politburo of the Syrian National Coalition.
Alkhatib, whose family are custodians of the Umayyad Mosque
in the historic centre of Damascus, is seen as a bulwark against
Salafist forces who are a main player in the armed opposition.
He was chosen as the head of the Coalition in Qatar last
year, with crucial backing from the Muslim Brotherhood.
The Syrian opposition member, speaking on condition of
anonymity, pointed to comments by Salehi and Lavrov on Sunday, a
day after their meetings with Alkhatib, as evidence that they
had not changed their positions and still backed Assad.
Salehi told the Munich conference where the round of talks
took place that the solution was to hold elections in Syria -
making no mention of Assad having to leave the country.
FIZZLE OUT?
Firm opposition backers like Qatar's Prime Minister Hamad
bin Jassim al-Thani and U.S. Republican Senator John McCain
voiced frustration in Munich at the international community's
reluctance to intervene in the Syrian conflict.
"We consider the U.N. Security Council directly responsible
for the continuing tragedy of the Syrian people, the thousands
of lives that were lost, the blood that was spilled and is still
flowing at the hands of the regime's forces," said al-Thani.
Moscow played down the significance of the discussions in
Munich, with one diplomatic source calling the talks between
Lavrov and Alkhatib "simply routine meetings".
"We have presented our views when Minister Lavrov meet
Alkhatib, we have noted his comments that there is still a
chance for dialogue with Syrian government. That is something we
have called for," said the Russian source.
"To what extent is that realistic, that's a different matter
and there are doubts about that," said the source.
One source in Khatib's delegation said the offer of dialogue
would find an echo among Syrians opposed to Assad who have not
taken up arms "and want to get rid of him with the minimum
bloodshed".
Fawaz Tello, a veteran Syrian opposition campaigner based in
Berlin, said Alkhatib had made "a calculated political manoeuvre
to embarrass Assad".
"But it is an incomplete initiative and it will probably
fizzle out," Tello told Reuters. "The Assad regime cannot
implement any item in the series of initiatives we have seen
lately because it would simply fall."
Russia and Iran were already beginning to use Alkhatib's
initiative negatively, he said, while "the regime and its allies
will only treat Alkhatib's meetings as an additional opportunity
to smash the rebellion or weaken it".
Asked about the risk of his strategy being seen as a sign of
weakness in the opposition or frustration at the Free Syrian
Army's gains, Alkhatib told Reuters in Munich: "The fighters
have high morale and they are making daily advances."
