(Adds Russian comment)
* Suicide bombing hits capital's main business district
* Syrian military on offensive to east of Damascus
* Chemical weapons team ready to deploy - Ban Ki-Moon
By Oliver Holmes and Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, April 8 A suicide car bomb killed at
least 15 people and wounded 53 in the main business district of
Damascus on Monday in what the Syrian prime minister said was a
response to army gains against rebels around the capital.
The bomb near a school in the Sabaa Bahrat district, which
also houses the Central Bank and Finance Ministry, set cars
ablaze and damaged buildings, state television footage showed.
A Damascus resident who described the blast as the biggest
she had heard in the capital during the two-year-old revolt
against President Bashar al-Assad said large plumes of black
smoke were rising from the Sabaa Bahrat district.
Car bombs and attacks on civilians are commonplace in the
Syrian conflict, which the United Nations estimates has killed
more than 70,000 people, without so far producing a winner.
Each side has accused the other of using chemical weapons,
among other breaches of international law, although it remains
unproven whether such weapons have actually been fired.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said an advance team of
experts had gone to Cyprus and was awaiting permission from the
Syrian government to investigate the conflicting assertions.
After the car bomb blast, Syrian television showed footage
of seven bodies in the street, including at least two charred
corpses in the wreckage of an overturned bus. Other vehicles
were still on fire, lined up in what appeared to be a car park.
A woman with a blood-covered face was carried away on a
stretcher. Panic-stricken women in long black dresses and
headscarves ran towards the scene. Some children in school
uniform were shown in bandages.
The state TV presenter described the attack as unprecedented
and said: "We only have one choice, either win or die."
Angry and terrified residents interviewed by the channel
called for decisive army action. "Look at Damascus. Is this
Damascus? Look what is happening to it," said a weeping man.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
attack, but each side blamed the other.
Russia said the blast occurred about a kilometer (half mile)
from the Russian embassy and that Moscow "decisively condemns
the latest cruel foray by terrorists whose criminal activity is
killing and causing suffermning among peaceful people".
A Russian Foreign Ministry statement said the bombing was
the second major "terrorist act" near the embassy in about six
weeks, "which creates a real danger to the lives and security of
its employees".
It said "extremist groups in Syria that resort to terrorist
explosions and mortar attacks on residential areas must receive
a consolidated and uncompromising rebuff from all members of the
international community".
GOVERNMENT OFFENSIVE
Syrian insurgents based in the outskirts of Damascus have
pushed into areas near the government-held heart of the city,
stepping up mortar and car bomb attacks in recent weeks.
But rebels said the army had intensified attacks on villages
in the rebel-held Ghouta area to the east of the city since
mid-March, besieging some of them under siege to pin rebels
back.
"The entrance of Ghouta from the north is under siege," said
a rebel commander in the area. The military, he said, was trying
to disrupt rebel preparations for a "big battle" to break into
central Damascus, the seat of Assad's power.
Osama al-Shami, an activist from southern Damascus said
Assad's forces had launched a big tank-led assault on eastern
Ghouta from the side of the International Airport to the south.
If successful, he said, the offensive would dislodge rebels
from their footholds around the airport and cut their supply
line to eastern Ghouta from the southern border with Jordan.
Syrian Prime Minister Wael al-Halqi said on state television
that Monday's bombing was a response "to the great achievements
of the Syrian army, especially in the Damascus countryside."
He said the Syrian army was "determined to go forward and
will crush them", referring to Assad's foes.
In the divided northern city of Aleppo, where a military
stalemate has lasted for months, government troops took the
outlying village of al-Aziza, which sits next to the main
highway and near the airport, opposition activists said.
They said the capture of the strategically important village
could allow the army to push on into districts captured by
insurgents in the south of the Syria's biggest city.
Syria's conflict started with peaceful protests against four
decades of Assad family rule that were violently suppressed. An
armed struggle ensued, forcing more than a million Syrians to
flee abroad, and displacing millions more inside the country.
U.N. chief Ban, who met the head of the global chemical
weapons monitoring body in The Hague on Monday, said the U.N.
investigators only needed a green light from Damascus.
"We are ready," he said. The full team will consist of 15
experts, including inspectors, medical experts and chemists.
"All we are waiting for is the go-ahead from the Syrian
government to determine whether any chemicals weapons were used,
in any location," Ban said. He urged the Syrian government to be
more flexible so the mission could deploy as fast as possible.
Syria has asked the United Nations to investigate an alleged
chemical attack on Khan al-Assal village, near Aleppo, on March
19 which it blames on insurgents. The opposition, which says the
government was behind the attack, wants the U.N. team's remit to
include other alleged chemical attacks in Damascus and Homs.
Western powers back the opposition stance, but Russia has
resisted broadening the U.N. inquiry. Ban said all serious
claims about chemical weapons use in Syria should be examined.
"The use of chemical weapons by any side, under any
circumstances, would constitute an outrageous crime with dire
consequences and constitute a crime against humanity," he told
delegates to a chemical weapons conference.
(Additional reporting by Anthony Deutsch in The Hague and Steve
Gutterman in Moscow; Editing by Michael Roddy)