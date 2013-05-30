* Besieged rebels plead for help near Lebanese border
* Assad talks of confidence, Russian missiles and Hezbollah
* Rebels in Damascus suburb fear new offensive
* Opposition remains deeply divided ahead of conference
By Mariam Karouny and Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, May 30 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
said on Thursday Moscow was still committed to sending him
advanced anti-aircraft weapons, although a source close to the
Russian defence ministry said the missiles had yet to arrive.
The prospect of the missiles arriving is a serious worry for
Western and regional countries opposing Assad which have called
on Moscow not to send them.
The S-300 missiles would make it far more dangerous for
Western countries to impose any future no-fly zone over Syrian
air space, and could even be used to shoot down aircraft deep
over the air space of neighbours like Israel or Turkey.
The two-year-old civil war, which has killed more than
80,000 people, has reached one of its bloodiest phases with a
counter-offensive by Assad's forces, backed openly by allies
from neighbouring Lebanon's Hezbollah Shi'ite militia.
Syrian rebels under siege in Qusair near the Lebanese border
pleaded for help on Thursday, warning that the strategic town
they are struggling to hold faced total destruction.
With Iran and Hezbollah rallying to Assad's defence and his
Western-backed Syrian opponents mired in squabbles, the
president sounded confident of his position.
Speaking to Hezbollah's al-Manar television, he said he
would attend talks in Geneva convened by Washington and Moscow,
but expected to keep fighting.
By taking part in peace talks, Syria would effectively be
negotiating with its international foes who back the opposition,
he said: "When we negotiate with the slave we are actually
negotiating with the master."
Russia, which has supported Assad's family since the Cold
War, says it will send the S-300 missiles in part to help
prevent the West from imposing a no-fly zone. A source close to
the Defence Ministry in Moscow said the "hardware itself" had
not yet arrived, although the contract was being implemented.
A Lebanese newspaper earlier quoted Assad as saying in his
al-Manar interview that Moscow had already sent a first shipment
of missiles, although when the actual interview was broadcast
Assad appeared to stop short of saying the missiles had arrived.
"Everything we have agreed on with Russia will take place,
and part of it has already taken place," he said, without giving
further details.
SURROUNDED
Rebels in the besieged border town of Qusair warned that it
could be wiped off the map and hundreds of their wounded might
die if no help came soon.
"The town is surrounded and there's no way to bring in
medical aid," Malek Ammar, an opposition activist in the town,
told Reuters over an Internet link, adding that about 100 of the
700 wounded needed bottled oxygen to keep breathing.
"What we need them to do," he said of other rebel units, "is
come to the outskirts of the city and attack the checkpoints so
we can get routes in and out of the city".
U.S., Russian and U.N. officials will meet on June 5 to make
arrangements for a peace conference, known as "Geneva 2" after a
first conference last year in the Swiss city, which produced an
international agreement to set up a "transitional government"
but no agreement on whether Assad would remain a part of it.
If the latest U.S. initiative aims to win over Moscow to the
position that Assad must leave power, it seems to have failed.
Moscow spoke out on Thursday against the Syrian opposition's
insistence on Assad's removal as a precondition for talks and
criticised Washington for refusing to rule out imposing a no-fly
zone to help the rebels.
NEW INITIATIVE
Washington has been pushing for the new diplomatic
initiative, driven by worsening reports of atrocities committed
by both sides, by allegations that chemical weapons have been
used and by the emergence of al Qaeda allies among the rebels,
raising worries that the West could be helping its own enemies.
An exchange of fire across the Turkish border on Thursday
was a reminder that all Syria's neighbours risk being sucked in
to a regional conflict.
Turkish police arrested 12 suspected terrorists in raids.
Turkish media reported they were suspected members of the al
Nusra front, a Syrian rebel force that has pledged allegiance to
al Qaeda.
Inside Syria, rebels at Qusair and comrades encircled near
Damascus face shortages of weapons. Fears of the Islamists in
the rebel ranks have deterred Western powers from supplying
them, despite wanting to see Assad fall.
The result, after two years of fighting and more than 80,000
deaths, has been an increasingly sectarian stalemate in which
Assad has lost control of swathes of territory but remains in
power. Taking back Qusair would secure the government's access
to the coastline populated by Assad's minority fellow Alawites.
For the rebels, mostly drawn from the Sunni Muslim majority,
Qusair secures supply lines from sympathisers in Lebanon and
from further afield, notably Sunni-ruled states in the Gulf.
Rebel commanders at Qusair warned of dire consequences if
help fails to arrive for men who have been fighting house to
house for more than a week against a force armed with tanks and
spearheaded by seasoned Lebanese fighters from Hezbollah.
"If all rebel fronts do not move to stop this crime being
led by Hezbollah and Assad's traitorous army of dogs ... we will
soon be saying that there was once a city called Qusair," the
commanders said in a statement.
Shells were landing by the minute and the attackers seemed
to be advancing more quickly after seizing a nearby air base.
DIVISIONS
Assad has benefitted from divisions among his foes, split
between fighters inside Syria and exiles abroad, Islamists and
liberals. Exiled members of the main opposition umbrella group,
the Syrian National Coalition, have spent a week arguing in
Istanbul over how to present a common front at the Geneva talks.
Islamist and liberal wings of the opposition sought a
compromise by offering liberals more seats on the body intended
to form a transitional government. Groups fighting inside Syria
demanded that they be granted half the seats.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Coalition
seemed to be "doing everything they can to prevent a political
process from starting ... and achieve military intervention".
"We consider such approaches unacceptable," he said,
referring to rebel pleas for Western weapons which persuaded
Britain and France this week to end an EU arms embargo.
His ministry also chided Washington for keeping open the
possibility of a no-fly zone. That, it said, "cast doubt on the
sincerity of the desire of some of our ... partners for success
in international efforts" to end the war.
(Additional reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis in Istanbul,
Jonathon Burch and Humeyra Pamuk in Ankara and Thomas Grove,
Steve Gutterman and Alissa de Carbonnel in Moscow; Writing by
Peter Graff and Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Andrew Roche)