* Government and Hezbollah troops take village near Qusair
* Moscow says it could speed up delivery of missiles
* Hollande: it's unacceptable to arm Damascus before talks
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, May 31 Forces loyal to President Bashar
al-Assad tightened their siege of rebels in a strategic town on
Friday, in a counter-offensive that is shifting the balance of
the Syrian war ahead of a peace conference next month.
Rebels said they had managed to infiltrate new fighters into
the town of Qusair on the Lebanese frontier, where they are
encircled by Assad's army and his allies in Lebanon's Hezbollah
militia who have openly joined the war on his behalf.
The battle comes amid a blizzard of diplomacy ahead of the
conference called by the United States and Russia, the first
time in a year that the global powers ranged on opposing sides
in Syria's civil war have agreed to talk about a way to end it.
If the summons to peace talks in Geneva was intended to calm
rhetoric it has had the opposite effect, with Russia and the
West issuing tit-for-tat threats to escalate the conflict by
sending arms to the warring sides.
The two-year war has killed at least 80,000 people and has
divided the world and split the Middle East on its dangerous
sectarian faultline between Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims. Millions
of Syrians have fled their homes and sectarian violence is
surging in neighbouring Lebanon and Iraq, with recent histories
of Sunni-Shi'ite civil wars of their own.
Russia and Iran back Assad, a member of the minority Alawite
sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam. Western countries, most Arab
states and Turkey all back the rebels, mainly drawn from members
of the majority Sunni sect.
Moscow suggested on Friday it could speed up the delivery of
advanced anti-aircraft missiles to Assad's government to prevent
Western intervention, although it also floated the idea that it
could suspend the shipment, turning the missiles into an
apparent bargaining chip ahead of the peace talks in Geneva.
French President Francois Hollande said it was unacceptable
for Moscow to discuss arming the Syrian government ahead of the
peace conference, even as he emphasised the importance of his
own and his allies' threat to arm the rebels.
INITIATIVE SWINGS TO GOVERNMENT
The rebels made major gains in the second half of 2012,
seizing swathes of the country from Assad's forces and leading
Western leaders to declare that the president's days in power
were surely numbered.
But the initiative on the ground over the past few weeks has
swung towards Assad's forces, newly bolstered by thousands of
seasoned, Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters who have now openly
joined the war after months of providing more furtive support.
Assad and Hezbollah have pushed rebels back on the outskirts
of the capital Damascus and all but surrounded fighters in
Qusair, which controls supply routes at the Lebanese frontier
that are vital both for the rebels and for Hezbollah.
Government and Hezbollah forces continued their advance,
taking control of the village of Arjun 4 miles (six km) to the
northwest of Qusair.
Rebels have lost more than two-thirds of Qusair and say they
are now hunkered down in the town centre, lightly armed. Seizing
the town would give Assad control of territory between Damascus
and the coast, heartland of his fellow Alawites.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a pro-opposition
monitoring group based in Britain, said hundreds of rebel
reinforcements had managed on Friday to reach Qusair from the
north to help defend it.
"It is too soon to tell if they can make a difference. We
will have to watch today and see if they can help the fighters
create a turning point," said the Observatory's head Rami
Abdelrahman.
Fighting also raged in Ghouta on Damascus's eastern edge as
government forces pressed on with an assault begun several weeks
ago. They have pushed rebels from near Damascus International
airport and closed off a main conduit for arms from Jordan.
SANA, the Syrian national news agency, said government
forces had destroyed a 200 metre-long, 10 metre-deep tunnel used
by fighters to link Harasta, a Damascus suburb, to the
Damascus-Homs highway, Syria's main north-south road.
Activists said heavy clashes were also taking place in
Deraa, cradle of the revolt against Assad, which began in 2011
as part of the wave of unrest sweeping the Arab world and has
evolved into by far the bloodiest of those uprisings.
The new U.S. push to revive diplomacy is driven by suspicion
that chemical weapons have been used, reports of worsening
atrocities on both sides and a growing realisation that neither
side is likely to end the war with victory any time soon.
SAUDI ROLE GROWING
Washington has also been alarmed by the growing influence
among the rebels of fighters pledged to al Qaeda. The U.N.
Security Council slapped international sanctions on Friday on
the al-Nusra front, a powerful rebel group that has declared its
loyalty to the group founded by Osama bin Laden.
The rebellion has been funded and armed by the wealthy Gulf
Arab states Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Lately, rebels say Qatar is
stepping back and the Saudis are playing a bigger role, with the
aim of tightening control over who gets arms and money and
curbing Islamists.
The diplomatic confrontation between the West and Russia has
focussed lately on plans to arm the warring factions. Last week,
the European Union allowed an embargo to expire allowing member
countries like France and Britain to announce plans to arm the
rebels if Assad does not yield power.
Russia has responded by saying it will go ahead with
shipments of advanced S-300 anti-aircraft missiles which could
make any Western plans to impose a no-fly zone to protect the
rebels far more dangerous.
The missiles could also threaten Israel, which has carried
out three air strikes on Assad's forces in recent months.
A Russian arms industry source was quoted by Interfax news
agency as threatening to hasten delivery of the hotly-contested
missiles if the West were to impose a no-fly zone or Israel were
to launch new air strikes.
However the source also "did not exclude that the delivery
of the S-300 to Syria could be frozen for a period of time"
Interfax reported, suggesting that the deployment could be on
the table in Geneva.
France's Hollande set out his country's position - shared
with Britain and other allies - that the West must be able to
arm the rebels as long as Moscow is arming Assad.
"We cannot accept that when we are preparing Geneva 2
(talks) with the idea of finding a political solution, that
Russia is delivering weapons at the same time to Assad's regime,
and that we should be (prevented) from delivering weapons to the
opposition," Hollande said.
"To ensure the political solution happens, you should never
put aside the option of military pressure, and in this case it
is lifting the EU embargo."
Yuri Ushakov, President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy
aide, said it was the EU's decision to lift its embargo on
arming the rebels that was "not conducive to preparations for
such an important international event" as the Geneva conference.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Grove in Moscow; Writing by
Peter Graff; Editing by Andrew Roche)