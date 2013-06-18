(Adds details from G8 communique)
* Syria peace talks seen unlikely before August
* Heavy fighting reported in Aleppo
* Russia at odds with West at G8 summit
By Andrew Osborn and Oliver Holmes
ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland/BEIRUT, June 18 (Reuters) -
D ifferences between Russia and the West mean an international
peace conference on Syria is now unlikely before August, a
source at a meeting of Group of Eight leaders said on Tuesday as
surging government forces brought heavy fighting to Aleppo.
World leaders called for peace talks to be held as soon as
possible to end the war in Syria but made no mention of a date
for the international conference, which had been due to be held
in Geneva next month.
In Aleppo, several fronts in Syria's biggest city that had
been relatively quiet for some time were now experiencing heavy
fighting as government troops have gained ground this month,
according to an opposition monitoring group.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, a backer of Bashar
al-Assad, appeared isolated at a summit of the Group of Eight in
Northern Ireland, resisting attempts to persuade him to moderate
his support for the Syrian president.
U.S. President Barack Obama, moving since last week towards
arming the rebels fighting to oust Assad, said it was important
to build a strong opposition that could function after the
Syrian leader loses power.
"We remain committed to achieving a political solution to
the crisis based on a vision for a united, inclusive and
democratic Syria," G8 leaders said, according to a copy of the
final communique seen by Reuters.
Peace talks envisaged for July were unlikely to be held
before August, according to one source at the summit.
The communique made no mention of Assad, who Western leaders
have said in the past said must step down as part of a
resolution. Russia had said that any such reference to Assad's
fate in the document would not be acceptable.
G8 leaders also called on the Syrian authorities and the
opposition to commit to destroying all organisations affiliated
with al Qaeda. Members of the militant group and allied Islamist
fighters have been in action alongside the rebels.
Obama and his allies want Assad to cede power while Putin,
whose rhetoric has become increasingly anti-Western since he was
re-elected last year, believes that would be disastrous at a
time when no clear transition plan exists.
Russia, which has given Assad diplomatic cover as well as
weapons, urged the West to think "three or four times" before
going ahead with plans to arm the rebels.
Moscow could not accept that Assad had used chemical weapons
against the rebels, an allegation that had tipped Washington's
hand in deciding to arm the anti-Assad fighters, Russian Deputy
Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.
FIGHTING IN NORTH
As peace efforts have faltered and arms have flowed into
rebel hands, heavy fighting on the northern front lines in and
around Aleppo has resumed. Government forces are seeking to
build on battlefield gains further south.
Those backing the rebels - including Britain, France, Turkey
and Arab countries as well as the United States - were driven to
intensify support in recent weeks to rescue the rebellion after
Assad's forces scored important military gains.
Just a few months ago, Western countries thought Assad's
days were numbered. But last month he received the open support
of thousands of fighters from Hezbollah, the powerful
Iran-backed Shi'ite militia in neighbouring Lebanon, which
helped him capture the strategic town of Qusair from the rebels
this month.
Rami Abdelrahman, head of the anti-Assad Syrian Observatory
for Human Rights, said there were clashes in the eastern Sakhour
neighbourhood of Aleppo as well as in the Old City, which sits
between government and rebel-held territory.
An opposition activist said rebels and government forces
were fighting in the alleyways of Aleppo's historic Old City.
The Observatory also reported clashes in Damascus, Homs,
Hama, Deraa and the eastern city of Deir al-Zor.
In Idlib province, in the north west, a rocket hit the house
of a prominent religious figure who is known to support
pro-Assad militia, killing 20 people, the Observatory said.
In Lebanon, militants supporting opposing sides in Syria's
civil war clashed in the southern city of Sidon on Tuesday,
killing one person, a security source said, in a city where
divisions have been simmering for months.
The recent upsurge of fighting has turned Syria's war into a
sectarian conflict between Sunni Muslim rebels and members of
Assad's Alwaite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam, and their
Shi'ite Hezbollah allies.
Lebanon on Tuesday accused Assad's forces of driving Sunni
Muslims across the border into its territory.
Syrian forces had committed what was "tantamount to ethnic
cleansing next to the Syrian-Lebanese border", Wael Abu Faour,
the Lebanese caretaker minister for social affairs, told
Reuters.
"(Assad) is trying to displace all the Sunnis to Lebanon and
this is why I expect to have more displaced people," he said.
The United Nations says 93,000 people have been killed in
Syria and 1.6 million Syrians have fled abroad. Lebanon, the
smallest of Syria's neighbours, has taken in more than half a
million Syrian refugees.
