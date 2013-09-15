* Syrian minister calls deal a "victory" for Assad
* Government forces bombard rebel districts after deal
* Obama dismisses critics, says they focus on "style"
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Sept 15 Syria's government hailed as a
"victory" a Russian-brokered deal that has averted U.S. strikes,
while President Barack Obama defended a chemical weapons pact
that the rebels fear has bolstered their enemy in the civil war.
President Bashar al-Assad's jets and artillery hit rebel
suburbs of the capital again on Sunday in an offensive that
residents said began last week when Obama delayed air strikes in
the face of opposition from Moscow and his own electorate.
Speaking of the U.S.-Russian deal, Syrian minister Ali
Haidar told Moscow's RIA news agency: "These agreements ... are
a victory for Syria, achieved thanks to our Russian friends."
Though not close to Assad, Ali was the first Syrian official
to react to Saturday's accord in Geneva by U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Bridging an angry East-West rift over Syria, they agreed to back
a nine-month U.N. programme to destroy Assad's chemical arsenal.
The deal has put off the threat of air strikes Obama made
after poison gas killed hundreds of Syrians on Aug. 21, although
he has stressed that force remains an option if Assad reneges.
U.S. forces remain in position. Russia still opposes military
action but now backs possible U.N. sanctions for non-compliance.
French President Francois Hollande called for a U.N.
resolution on Syria backed by the threat of punitive action to
be voted by the end of this week. Hollande also said the option
of military strikes must remain on the table.
Kerry, visiting Israel, responded to widespread doubts about
the feasibility of the "the most far-reaching chemical weapons
removal ever" by insisting the plan could work. And he and Obama
sought to reassure Israelis the decision to hold fire on Syria
does not mean Iran can pursue nuclear weapons with impunity.
Obama embraced the Syria disarmament proposal floated last
week by Russian President Vladimir Putin after his plan for U.S.
military action hit resistance in Congress. Lawmakers feared an
open-ended new entanglement in the Middle East and were troubled
by the presence of al Qaeda followers among Assad's opponents.
Obama dismissed critics of his quick-changing tactics on
Syria for focusing on "style" not substance. And while thanking
Putin for pressing his "client the Assad regime" to disarm, he
chided Russia for questioning Assad's guilt over the gas attack.
Responding to concerns, notably in Israel, that a display of
American weakness toward Assad could encourage his Iranian
backers to develop nuclear weapons, Obama said Tehran's nuclear
programme was a "far larger issue" for him than Assad's toxins.
"They shouldn't draw a lesson, that we haven't struck, to
think we won't strike Iran," he told ABC television, disclosing
he had exchanged letters with Iran's new president. "On the
other hand, what they should draw from this lesson is that there
is the potential of resolving these issues diplomatically."
Obama had no lack of critics, however, at home and abroad.
U.S. Republican Representative Mike Rogers was sceptical
the deal will work. "If the president believes, like I do, that
a credible military force helps you get a diplomatic solution,
they gave that away in this deal. I'm really concerned about
that," Rogers said.
Even Obama's Democratic supporters are wary. If Assad scorns
his commitments, said Senator Robert Menendez, "We're back to
where we started - except Assad has bought more time on the
battlefield and has continued to ravage innocent civilians."
REBELS DISMISS TALKS
Syrian National Reconciliation Minister Ali said Syria
welcomed the deal: "They have prevented a war against Syria by
denying a pretext to those who wanted to unleash it."
He also echoed Kerry and Lavrov in saying it might help
Syrians "sit round one table to settle their internal problems".
But rebels, calling the international focus on poison gas a
sideshow, have dismissed talk the arms pact might herald peace
talks and said Assad has stepped up an offensive with ordinary
weaponry now that the threat of U.S. air strikes has receded.
A spokesman for the opposition Syrian National Coalition
repeated that it wanted world powers to prevent Assad from using
his air force, tanks and artillery on civilian areas.
"Assad is effectively being rewarded for the use of chemical
weapons," Shadi Hamid of the Brookings Doha Center wrote in the
Atlantic magazine. "Now, he can get away with nearly anything -
as long as he sticks to using good old conventional weapons."
International responses to the accord were also guarded.
Western governments, wary of Assad and familiar with the years
frustrated U.N. weapons inspectors spent in Saddam Hussein's
Iraq, noted the huge technical difficulties in destroying one of
the world's biggest chemical arsenals in the midst of civil war.
Iran hailed a U.S. retreat from "extremist behaviour" and
welcomed its "rationality". Israel said the deal would be judged
on results. China, which like Russia opposes U.S. readiness to
use force against sovereign states, was glad of the renewed role
for the U.N. Security Council, where Beijing too has a veto.
The Syrian government has formally told the United Nations
it will adhere to a treaty banning chemical weapons. The
U.S.-Russian framework agreement calls for the United Nations to
enforce the removal of existing stockpiles by the middle of next
year.
BOMBARDMENTS
Air strikes, shelling and ground attacks on Damascus suburbs
on Sunday backed up statements from Assad's supporters and
opponents that he is back on the offensive after a lull in which
his troops took up defensive positions, expecting U.S. strikes.
"It's a clever proposal from Russia to prevent the attacks,"
said an Assad supporter from the port city of Tartous.
An opposition activist in Damascus echoed disappointment
among rebel leaders: "Helping Syrians would mean stopping the
bloodshed," he said. Poison gas is estimated to have killed only
hundreds of the more than 100,000 dead in a war that has also
forced a third of the population to flee their homes since 2011.
Russia says it is not specifically supporting Assad - though
it has provided much of his weaponry. Its concern, it says, is
to prevent Assad's Western and Arab enemies from imposing their
will on a sovereign state. And Moscow, like Assad, highlights
the role of al Qaeda-linked Islamists among the rebel forces.
Their presence, and divisions among Assad's opponents in a
war that has inflamed sectarian passions across the region, have
tempered Western support. Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri urged
followers on Sunday not to cooperate with other Syrian rebels.
The opposition Syrian National Coalition elected a moderate
Islamist on Saturday as prime minister of an exile government -
a move some members said was opposed by Western powers who want
to see an international peace conference bring the warring sides
together to produce a compromise transitional administration.
Previous attempts to revive peace efforts begun last year at
Geneva have foundered on the bitter hostilities among Syrians.
Newly elected coalition leader Ahmad Tumeh, a moderate
Islamist, told Reuters he wanted to form a government that could
bring order to rebel-held areas and to challenge al Qaeda there.
SCHEDULE
Assad has just a week to begin complying with the
U.S.-Russian deal by handing over a full account of his chemical
arsenal. He must allow U.N.-backed inspectors from the
Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
(OPCW) to complete their initial on-site checks by November.
Under the Geneva pact, the United States and Russia will
back a U.N. enforcement mechanism. But its terms are not yet
set. Russia is unlikely to support the military option that
Obama said he was still ready to use: "If diplomacy fails, the
United States remains prepared to act," he said on Saturday.
Assad told Russian state television last week that his
cooperation was dependent on an end to such threats and U.S.
support for rebel fighters. But it seems likely that Moscow can
prevail on him to comply, at least initially, with a deal in
which Putin has invested considerable personal prestige.
While Lavrov stressed in Geneva that the pact did not
include any automatic use of force in the event of Syria's
failure to comply, Western leaders said only the credible
prospect of being bombed had persuaded Assad to agree to give up
weaponry which he had long denied ever having, let alone using.
Kerry and Lavrov plan to meet the U.N. envoy on Syria at the
end of the month to review progress toward peace talks. Lavrov
spoke of an international peace conference as early as October.