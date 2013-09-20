By Anthony Deutsch and Oliver Holmes
THE HAGUE/BEIRUT, Sept 20 Syria gave details of
some of its chemical weapons to the OPCW arms watchdog at The
Hague on Friday but needs to fill in gaps by next week to launch
a rapid disarmament operation that may avert U.S. air strikes.
At the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons,
the U.N.-backed agency which is to oversee the removal of
President Bashar al-Assad's arsenal, a spokeswoman said: "We
have received part of the verification and we expect more."
She did not say what was missing from a document one U.N.
diplomat described as "quite long". The OPCW'S 41-member
Executive Council is due to meet early next week to review
Syria's inventory and to agree on implementing last week's
U.S.-Russian deal to eliminate the entire arsenal in nine
months.
The timetable was set down by U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a week ago in
Geneva when they set aside sharp differences over Syria to agree
on a plan to deprive Assad of chemical weapons and so remove the
immediate threat from Washington of launching military action.
That plan set a rough deadline of Saturday for Syria to give
a full account of the weapons it possesses. Security experts say
it has about 1,000 tonnes of mustard gas, VX and sarin - the
nerve agent U.N. inspectors found after hundreds were killed by
poison following missile strikes on rebel-held areas on Aug. 21.
One Western diplomat warned on Friday that a failure by
Assad to account for all the suspected stockpile would cause
world powers to seek immediate action at the United Nations
Security Council to force Damascus to comply.
If there were gaps in the documentation, the diplomat said,
"this matter is going to go straight to the Security Council".
The United States and its allies said the U.N. inspectors'
report this week left no doubt Assad's forces were responsible
for the Aug. 21 killings. Assad, however, has blamed the rebels
and Moscow says the evidence of responsibility is unclear.
The Syrian government has accepted the plan and has already
sought to join the OPCW. For Assad, the Russian proposal to
remove chemical weapons provided an unexpected reprieve from the
military action which President Barack Obama had planned after
the Aug. 21 attack. For Obama, it solved a dilemma posed when he
found Congress unwilling to support war on Syria.
Once the OPCW executive has voted to follow the Lavrov-Kerry
plan in a meeting expected early next week, the Security Council
is due to give its endorsement of the arrangements - marking a
rare consensus after two years of East-West deadlock over Syria.
However, Russia, which has as veto, remains opposed to
attempts by Western powers to have the Security Council write in
an explicit and immediate threat of penalties - under what are
known as Chapter VII powers. It wants to discuss ways of forcing
Syrian compliance only in the event Damascus fails to cooperate.
Obama has warned that he is still prepared to attack Syria,
even without a U.N. mandate, if Assad reneges on the deal.
REBEL TROUBLES
Syria's rebels, who have been fighting to end four decades
of Assad family rule since 2011, have voiced dismay at the
U.S.-Russian pact and accuse their Western allies of being
sidetracked by the chemical weapons issue while Assad's forces
use a large conventional arsenal to try to crush the revolt.
That may see the official opposition look more to its Arab
and Turkish supporters for help.
It may also hamper Western - and Russian - efforts to bring
the warring parties together for a peace conference. Moscow and
Washington have said progress on removing chemical weapons could
pave the way for a broader diplomatic effort to end a conflict
that has killed well over 100,000 and destabilised the region.
The increasing bitterness of the fighting, especially along
sectarian lines, and also a fragmentation into rival camps,
particularly on the rebel side, will also hamper negotiations.
On Friday, al Qaeda-linked fighters and a unit of Syrian
rebels declared a truce after two days of clashes near the
Turkish frontier that highlight divisions in the opposition, in
which hard line groups are powerful.
Assad's army, backed by Shi'ite regional power Iran and
dominated by officers from Assad's Alawite religious minority,
has mobilised militia and fighters from the Lebanese Shi'ite
militant group Hezbollah. Alawites are a Shi'ite offshoot.
Most rebels are from Syria's Sunni Muslim majority. But
factions have split as foreign fighters driven by jihad have
flocked to the country, often at odds with local Syrians. Ethnic
Kurds in the north have fought both sides.
Fighters from an al Qaeda affiliate, the Islamic State of
Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) fought with the Northern Storm
Brigade, a group that controls the border.
While some tensions stem from contrasting ideological
outlooks, most rebel-on-rebel fighting is more about control of
territory and the spoils of war.
In other parts of Syria, al Qaeda affiliated forces have
enticed rebels to join them. Hundreds of rebels, including
entire brigades, have pledged allegiance to ISIL and its
domestic branch the Nusra Front in northern and eastern Syria,
activists and Islamist sources said on Friday.
Washington says the chemical weapons deal has restarted talk
of a second peace conference in Geneva. The first round of peace
talks in June 2012 failed to end hostilities, but its supporters
say it created the framework for an eventual settlement.
Last year's Geneva agreement aimed to create a transitional
government with full executive powers agreed by both the
Damascus administration and the opposition, which is represented
by the Syrian National Coalition, a council of political exiles
who work with the Western-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA).
But the plan leaves out major players on the ground whose
role has grown since. Pro-Assad militias, Kurdish militant
groups, al Qaeda-linked rebels and other Islamist brigades that
do not pledge allegiance to the FSA are not part of the deal.
"Let's be clear on this, Geneva 2 will not stabilise Syria,"
said Lebanon-based political scientist Hilal Khashan. "It will
open a new chapter in the Syria conflict."
He said that even if the SNC and the government agreed on a
transition government, jihadist groups will continue to fight
and Kurdish militants will seek autonomy.
Khawla Mattar, spokeswoman for U.N. Syrian envoy
Lakhdar Brahimi, said that the onus is on the SNC to be
representative of Syrian society: "The Coalition ... have to
bring the widest representation of Syrian society."