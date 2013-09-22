* Russia could send troops to protect U.N. inspectors-Lavrov
* Opposition coalition ready to attend Geneva peace talks
* Mortar hits Russia's Damascus embassy compound, 3 wounded
By Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, Sept 22 Russia accused the West on
Sunday of trying to exploit a chemical weapons deal with Syria
to push through a U.N. resolution threatening force against
President Bashar al-Assad.
Assad's government has handed over information about its
chemical arsenal to a U.N.-backed weapons watchdog, meeting the
first deadline of the ambitious U.S.-Russia accord which the
U.N. Security Council is due to endorse in the coming days.
But major powers on the council, who have disagreed
throughout a conflict which has killed 100,000 people, remain
divided over how to ensure compliance with the accord.
The United States, France and Britain want a council
resolution issued under Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter, which
could authorise sanctions or military intervention if Damascus
reneges on its commitments.
Russia, which along with China has blocked three draft
resolutions on Syria since the 2011 uprising against Assad
erupted, opposes Western threats of force against an ally which
Moscow has continued to arm and support during the civil war.
"They see in the U.S.-Russian deal not a chance to save the
planet from significant quantities of chemical weapons in Syria,
but as a chance to do what Russia and China will not allow,
namely to push through a resolution involving (the threat of)
force against the regime and shielding the opposition," Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Lavrov also said Russia was ready to send troops to Syria to
ensure the safety of U.N. chemical weapons inspectors.
"An international presence is needed on the perimeters of
the areas where the experts will work," he said. "We are willing
to send our troops and military police to participate.
"I do not think that there is a need for a major contingent.
I think military observers will be sufficient."
Assad agreed to destroy Syria's chemical weapons after a
sarin gas strike in Damascus suburbs last month - the world's
deadliest chemical attack in 25 years.
Washington accused Assad's forces of carrying out the
attack, which it said killed more than 1,400 people. It said a
report by U.N. chemical weapons experts last week supported its
view - an assertion which Moscow disputes.
Assad blamed rebels for the attack, saying it made no sense
for his forces to use chemical weapons when they were gaining
the upper hand and while U.N. chemical inspectors were staying
in central Damascus.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said Lavrov spoke by telephone
with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday about efforts
to implement the disposal of Syria's chemical weapons.
A State Department official said the United States and other
member states on the council of the Organisation for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, had not yet seen the
information given to the U.N.-backed watchdog by Syria.
"We will make an evaluation of the document after it has
been distributed to member states," the official said.
HOPES FOR PEACE TALKS
While the chemical deal paves the way to the destruction of
1,000 tonnes of mustard gas, VX and sarin which security experts
believe Syria possesses, the rare instance of U.S.-Russian
cooperation has also raised hopes of a revived international
push for a political solution to the wider Syrian conflict.
A letter seen by Reuters on Sunday from the head of the
Syrian Coalition, Ahmad Jarba, to the U.N. Security Council
revealed he had committed his group for the first time to attend
a proposed Geneva peace conference - on condition that it aimed
to establish a transitional government with full powers.
The coalition had resisted pressure to go to Geneva,
especially after the Aug. 21 chemical weapons attack.
Jarba's comments mean that both Assad's government and the
main political opposition have agreed in principle to attend the
peace talks. However their conditions for participation still
appear far from reconcilable.
Rebels and the political opposition insist Assad can play no
role in a transitional authority, while the government has ruled
out conceding power to its opponents.
Jarba's coalition also has very limited influence over the
fighters inside Syria, particularly the increasingly powerful
Islamist brigades and al Qaeda-linked groups.
The rebels, fighting to end 40 years of Assad family rule,
were angered by the U.S.-Russian accord to eliminate Syria's
chemical weapons, saying it has distracted the world while Assad
deploys a large conventional arsenal to crush his foes.
They had hoped the United States would launch air strikes
against Assad which they could use as a platform to retake
territory from Assad's forces after they were forced on the
defensive on several fronts in recent months.
In central Damascus, a mortar shell struck the Russian
embassy compound on Sunday, wounding three employees, the
Foreign Ministry in Moscow said. None of the injuries were
serious, it said in a statement.