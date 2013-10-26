* Peace envoy wants Iran at peace talks
* Ten killed in Lebanon's Tripoli
* Forty dead in bomb in Damascus province
BEIRUT, Oct 26 Kurdish militants seized a Syrian
border post on the frontier with Iraq early on Saturday,
fighters and monitors said, after three days of clashes with an
al Qaeda-linked group which had held the crossing since March.
The armed Kurdish group YPG told Reuters fighting carried on
through the day and a senior security official on the Iraqi side
of the crossing said he could hear gunshots, mortar fire and
shelling.
The Yarubiya post and surrounding areas in the northeast
were taken from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant rebel
group, who had seized it from the army, The Syrian Observatory
for Human Rights said.
Ethnic Kurds in Syria have a complex role in nearly three
years of conflict that started when President Bashar al-Assad
cracked down on a pro-democracy uprising.
The ensuing civil war has pitted Sunni Muslims against
Assad's Alawite minority and different Kurdish militia have
fought on both sides, normally over territory or power disputes.
Kurdish YPG spokesman Redur Xelil told Reuters Kurdish areas
in Syria were blockaded by Islamist groups on one side, Turkish
forces on the other and the closed border with Iraqi Kurdistan.
But he said it was "too soon to talk about using the crossing".
International peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi said on Saturday
peace talks in Geneva next month should be attended by Assad's
ally Iran.
Shi'ite Iran has strongly supported Assad, whose Alawite
faith is an offshoot of Shi'ism, while Saudi Arabia, other Gulf
Arab states and the United States support the rebels.
"We believe that the participation of Iran in the Geneva
conference is natural and necessary as well as fruitful, so we
are hopeful that this invitation is made," Lakhdar Brahimi told
a news conference in Tehran, according to Press TV, which
translated his live remarks into English.
The U.S. State Department said on Oct. 7 that Washington
would be open to Iran taking part in a "Geneva 2" conference if
it supported the "Geneva 1" 2012 statement calling for a
transitional authority to rule Syria. Iran said it was
"unacceptable to set conditions" on its attendance.
LEBANON CLASHES
The Syrian war has caused two million to flee into
neighbouring countries and exacerbated regional sectarian
divides.
At least 10 people were killed in street battles between
Sunni and Alawite militants in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on
Friday and Saturday.
In Syria, 40 people died when a car bomb exploded outside a
mosque in Wadi Barada in Damascus province on Friday, said the
anti-Assad Observatory, which verifies reports through a network
of sources around Syria.
State news agency SANA said many "terrorists" - a term it
uses for those fighting Assad - were killed in the explosion and
quoted a witness who said the mosque's two entrances collapsed
when the bomber struck before the end of Friday prayers.
State TV said on Friday Abu Mohammad al-Golani, leader of
Jabhat al-Nusra, a rebel group that has claimed responsibility
for several suicide bombings, had been killed.
Fighters from the Islamist group told Reuters Golani was
alive.
The Syrian conflict has killed more than 100,000 people,
according to the United Nations.