MOSCOW Nov 5 Russia, the United States and the United Nations will continue to discuss the possibility of Iran's participation in Syria peace talks, Itar-Tass news agency reported on Tuesday citing a source close to preparatory discussions in Geneva.

"This issue will be discussed further on," the agency cited an unidentified source as saying, confirming that no agreement had yet been reached.

The United States and Russia announced plans in May to convene a conference that would seek an end to the conflict in Syria, but there have been disagreements over possible participants.