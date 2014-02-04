(Adds Ban report)
* Moscow says Syria to ship more chemicals
* Chemical arms deal has strengthened Assad - U.S. official
* Both sides inflicting suffering on children - U.N. chief
* Aleppo residents flee barrels bombs
* Russia says government will attend peace talks
By Gabriela Baczynska and Erika Solomon
MOSCOW/BEIRUT, Feb 4 Russia said its ally Syria
would soon ship more chemical weapons abroad for destruction
after being accused of dragging its feet, while activists said
civilians in Aleppo were fleeing deadly barrel bomb raids by
President Bashar al-Assad's air force.
Moscow also said on Tuesday that the Syrian government would
show up at a new round of peace talks next week, hoping to allay
Western concerns over Assad's commitment to negotiations which
ended inconclusively in Geneva last week.
Underlining the cost of the three-year conflict, United
Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said armed opposition
groups were recruiting Syrian refugee children in neighbouring
countries while Damascus government forces were detaining and
torturing children with rebel links.
Russia gave its diplomatic assurances as government forces
escalate their assault on Syria's second city of Aleppo, using a
near daily barrage of barrel bombs that some activists say is
forcing residents to flee and slowly gaining ground for the
president against rebel forces weakened by weeks of infighting.
While the fall of Aleppo is not seen as imminent, Assad is
keen to control it, together with the capital Damascus and his
heartland along the coast. But the rest of the country remains
fragmented between rebel, Kurds and other armed groups.
Western analysts say Assad's use of indiscriminate weapons
such as barrel bombs and his delaying the process of eliminating
his chemical arsenal suggests he sees little prospect of the
West taking meaningful action against him.
Reuters photographs showed streets packed with Aleppo
residents carrying large packs as they fled the home-made barrel
bombs - oil drums or cylinders packed with explosives and metal
fragments.
Barrel bombs, cheap and easy to construct and usually
dropped from helicopters, often kill dozens at a time. Activists
say they are being used to push people from rebel-held areas
into state-controlled parts of the city.
"In recent days the flight of civilians has intensified and
the regime has made some small gains," said Rami Abdelrahman,
head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a
pro-opposition monitoring group. "The main aid to their advance
has been the rebel infighting."
CONFLICTING ACCOUNTS
The reported gains by Assad's forces are small. But if they
build on them and take the rebel-held part of Syria's former
business hub, it would be a huge blow to the opposition, forcing
it back into the northern and eastern countryside and leaving it
without a major presence in either of the two biggest cities.
Other opposition sources deny government advances. Media
access in Syria is severely limited by violence and government
restrictions, making conflicting accounts difficult to verify.
Syria's civil war has killed more than 130,000 people and
forced over 6 million from their homes.
In a report to the U.N. Security Council, Ban said that in
the early stages of the conflict, government troops were mostly
responsible for grave violations against children; then later
the opposition committed a growing number of child abuses.
Armed opposition groups had recruited and used children in
support roles and for combat. The U.N. did not receive reports
of formal recruitment of children by government forces, but
troops and pro-government militia reportedly intimidated and
seized young males, some under 18, to join them.
"The suffering endured by the children in the Syrian Arab
Republic since the outset of the conflict, as documented in this
report, is unspeakable and unacceptable," Ban said in the
report, dated Jan. 27, which was posted online on Tuesday.
Russia and the United States, aligned to Assad and the
rebels respectively, have been deadlocked and unable to ease the
violence. But they joined forces to launch the Geneva peace
negotiations which began two weeks ago. The first round produced
few results, but a second starts next week.
Preparations for the talks took place in tandem with a deal
to remove Syria's chemical weapons, agreed a month after a
poison gas attack in the Damascus suburbs on Aug. 21 which
killed hundreds. The deal allowed Assad to escape U.S.-led air
strikes.
Syria has failed to meet its deadline to eliminate all
chemical agents by next week, but Russia said the government
would be able to complete the removal by March 1.
"Literally yesterday the Syrians announced that the removal
of a large shipment of chemical substances is planned in
February. They are ready to complete this process by March 1,"
said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov, according
to the state-run Russian news agency RIA.
In Washington, U.S. intelligence chief James Clapper said
there appeared little chance rebels would soon overthrow Assad.
"The prospects are right now that (Assad) is actually in a
strengthened position than when we discussed this last year, by
virtue of his agreement to remove the chemical weapons, as slow
as that process has been," said Clapper, who is director of
national intelligence.
Testifying to the House of Representatives intelligence
committee, he did not say why the agreement had boosted Assad.
CHEMICAL DELAY
The delay in removing chemical weapons has prompted Western
criticism that Damascus was seeking to gain leverage during the
peace talks. Russia says those concerns are overblown and
rejects claims that the move is deliberate, while Syria has
blamed security concerns for the delay.
Russia also hosted on Tuesday the leader of the opposition's
National Coalition, Ahmad Jarba, for the first time since the
conflict began in 2011.
Moscow wants to persuade the Coalition-led delegation at
Geneva to include more moderate internal opposition groups,
which rebels argue are Assad stooges.
Jarba rejected any groups that had been prepared "in the
basements of the regime's security service". "There will be
nobody in the opposition delegation to Geneva who is tied to the
regime this way or another," he said.
On the ground in Syria, Assad's forces are pushing for gains
in the north, where rebels hold swathes of territory, and
central Syria, which links to the capital Damascus and the
president's stronghold on the coast.
Like many parts of Syria, Aleppo is divided between rebel
and Assad forces in a stalemate that has lasted over a year,
killing hundreds with little change in the balance of power.
But the rebel hold on Aleppo, Syria's largest city, has been
weakened after an alliance of Islamist and secular rebel groups
tried to force out a radical al Qaeda splinter group, the
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).
