BEIRUT Aug 27 Islamic State militants have
executed Syrian army soldiers and are holding a group of them
hostage after capturing an air base in northeast Syria at the
weekend, pictures posted on the Internet and on Twitter by
supporters showed on Wednesday.
Islamic State, an offshoot of al Qaeda, stormed Tabqa air
base near Raqqa city on Sunday after days of fighting with the
army that cost more than 500 lives, according to monitoring
group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Tabqa was the army's last foothold in an area otherwise
controlled by the militants, who have seized large areas of
Syria and Iraq. The United States has carried out air strikes on
the group in Iraq and is studying its options in Syria.
In one picture posted online, a group of militants in
balaclavas are seen gunning down at least seven kneeling men
identified as army personnel. Reuters was not able to
immediately confirm the authenticity of the images or when
exactly they were taken.
Other photos showed groups of eight to 10 soldiers in
fatigues taken hostage, some with facial wounds. Three are
identified as officers. The photos appeared to show at least two
dozen hostages.
One picture reportedly shows the body of a pilot who had
appeared on Syrian state television before the attack on the
base explaining how the army could easily defend it. Others show
militants holding up knives next to groups of captured men.
Syrian state television aired a report last week
interviewing army personnel at the base and showing its
defences, just before Islamic State overran it.
On Sunday, Syrian state television said that after fierce
battles, the military was "regrouping" and that there was a
"successful evacuation of the airport" as the army continued
strikes on Islamic State in areas close to the base.
Raqqa is a stronghold of Islamic State, and some people
celebrated in the city after the capture of the air base.
The Observatory said at least 346 Islamic State fighters
were killed and more than 170 members of the security forces had
died in five days of fighting over the base, making it one of
the deadliest clashes between the two groups since the start of
Syria's war.
The photos posted online also showed the attack on the base,
which used at least one tank. Later pictures showed bodies on
the ground and abandoned military hardware, such as a jet,
warplane munitions and missiles, although it was not clear if
any were operational.
Syria said on Monday it would cooperate in any international
effort to fight Islamic State militants, but a White House
spokesman said on Tuesday there was no plan to coordinate with
Damascus on how to counter the threat.
President Barack Obama approved U.S. surveillance flights to
gather intelligence on the extremist group after the release of
a graphic video last week showing the beheading of a U.S.
journalist by an Islamic State fighter.
