* Erdogan says beware wrath of Turkey
* Says Syrian attack on jet was deliberate
* Fighting rages around Damascus
By Oliver Holmes and Jon Hemming
BEIRUT/ANKARA, June 26 Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan told Syria to beware the wrath of Turkey after Friday's
shooting down of a warplane and said he had given orders to the
armed forces to react to any threat approaching Turkish borders
from Syria.
Erdogan's warning to Syria reflected increased tensions not
only on the Mediterranean coast, where the aircraft was shot
down, but on a long common land border criss-crossed by rebels
fighting President Bashar al-Assad. Syria said on Sunday it had
killed several "terrorists" infiltrating from Turkey.
In Syria itself, Damascus suburbs were gripped by the worst
fighting the capital has seen since the uprising against Assad
began 16 months ago. The city had long been seen as a bastion of
support for the president.
Prime Minister Erdogan, who fell out bitterly with Assad
after he dismissed his advice to allow democratic reform, said
Turkey was no warmonger.
"Our rational response should not be perceived as weakness,
our mild manners do not mean we are a tame lamb," he said.
"Everybody should know that Turkey's wrath is just as strong and
devastating as its friendship is valuable."
NATO member states, summoned by Turkey to an urgent meeting
in Brussels, condemned Syria over the incident that has resulted
in the loss of two airmen. The cautious wording of a statement
demonstrated the fear of Western powers as well as Turkey that
armed intervention in Syria could stir a sectarian conflict,
already simmering in Syria, across the region.
Erdogan said armed forces' rules of engagement had been
changed as a result of the attack which Turkey says took place
without warning in international air space.
"Every military element approaching Turkey from the Syrian
border and representing a security risk and danger will be
assessed as a military threat and will be treated as a military
target," he said.
FREE SYRIAN ARMY
Turkey hosts the rebel Free Syrian Army (FSA) on its soil,
across the border from Syria, and accommodates over 30,000
refugees - a number Erdogan fears could rise sharply as fighting
spreads. Rebel soldiers move regularly across the border and
defectors muster on Turkish soil.
Fighting has often moved very close to the frontier and
could under the new rules of engagement draw Turkish military
reaction, especially if Syrian forces pursue rebels.
Clashes between rebels and pro-Assad forces are now
occurring daily across Syria. Violence gripped the suburbs of
Damascus on Tuesday, activists said.
Video published by activists recorded heavy gunfire and
explosions. Blood pooled on a sidewalk in the suburb of Qudsiya
and a thick blood trail led into a building where one casualty
had been dragged. A naked man writhed, his body pierced by
shrapnel.
Syrian and Turkish accounts of Friday's incident differ
fundamentally.
Syria says it had no choice but to shoot the jet down as it
entered Syrian air space flying low and at high speed. It found
the jet was Turkish only after the engagement. Turkey insists
its aircraft entered Syrian air space only briefly, by mistake.
Erdogan said Syrian military helicopters had violated
Turkish airspace on many occasions without Turkey reacting. He
saw Friday's attack as a deliberate blow against Turkey.
"Our plane was targeted on purpose, and in a hostile way,
and not as a result of a mistake. The attitude of the Syrian
officials following the incident is the most concrete evidence
that our jet was attacked on purpose."
"The harassing fire on our Casa type plane during the search
and rescue operations is the most palpable evidence of this
intent."
According to Turkey, the Phantom jet was testing Turkish air
defences near the countries' common maritime border when it was
shot down. Some analysts say it might also have been probing
Syrian radar and air defences that would be an obstacle to any
form of Western military involvement in Syria.
Friday's incident is unlikely to increase Turkey's appetite
for an intervention it fears would have unpredictable
consequences for Turkey and for a region riven by sectarian
division. But it has in the past spoken of the possibility of
creating humanitarian corridors inside Syria.
"For Turkey there are two bad scenarios: one, a mass influx
of refugees and two, large-scale massacres in Syria," a Turkish
official said.
"Ankara has not taken a decision for military intervention
or a humanitarian corridor at the moment. But if these are
needed, everybody would prefer that they will be done with
international legitimacy. However, if things go really badly we
have to be ready for any kind of eventuality," he added.
(Additional reporting by Jonathon Burch and Tulay Karadeniz in
Ankara, Oliver Holmes and Mirna Sleiman in Beirut, Khaled Yacoub
Oweis in Amman, Justyna Pawlak in Brussels, David Brunnstrom in
Washington and Louis Charbonneau at the United Nations; Writing
by Ralph Boulton; editing by Janet McBride)