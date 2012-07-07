* Deaths reported in border villages hit by mortar fire
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, July 7 Syria's conflict spilled further
into Lebanon on Saturday when mortar fire from President Bashar
al-Assad's forces hit villages in the north, killing five people
after rebels crossed the border to seek refuge, residents said.
Rebels fighting to unseat Assad have used north Lebanon as a
base and his forces have at times bombed villages and even
pursued insurgents over the border, threatening to stoke tension
in Lebanon, whose sectarian rifts mirror those in Syria.
Residents of Lebanon's Wadi Khaled region said several
mortar bombs hit farm buildings five to 20 km (3 to 12 miles)
from the border at around 2 a.m. At midday villagers reported
more explosions and said they heard gunfire close to the border.
In the village of al-Mahatta, a house was destroyed, killing
a 16-year-old girl and wounding a two-year old and a four-year
old, family members told Reuters. A 25-year-old woman and a man
were killed in nearby villages, residents said.
Two Bedouins were killed in the village of Hishe, which
straddles a river demarcating the border, when two
rocket-propelled grenades fired from within Syria hit their
tent, according to local residents.
Lebanon's army confirmed one of the deaths and said several
Syrian shells had landed in Lebanese territory, but had no
further information. Lebanese President Michel Suleiman issued a
statement regretting the deaths and promising an investigation.
Syria's bloodshed has also encroached on Turkey, a much
bigger, more powerful neighbour that once backed Assad but
turned against him over his violent repression of unrest.
Turkey has reinforced its border and scrambled fighter
aircraft several times since Syria shot down a Turkish
reconnaissance jet on June 22 over what Damascus said was Syrian
territorial waters in the Mediterranean. Ankara said the
incident occurred in international air space.
DIPLOMATIC IMPASSE
The diplomatic stalemate that has frustrated international
efforts to bring about a peaceful transition in Syria persisted
on Saturday as China joined Russia in rejecting a U.S.
accusation that Beijing and Moscow were obstacles to a solution.
In Syria, the army bombarded towns across northern Aleppo
province on Saturday in a concerted effort to root out
insurgents who have taken control of some areas, the
anti-government Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
"The bombing is the heaviest since the start of military
operations in rural Aleppo in an attempt to control the region
after regular Syrian army forces suffered heavy losses over the
past few months," the British-based activist group reported.
It said three people had died, including two rebels.
The official Syrian news agency SANA said troops foiled
infiltration attempts by armed men from Turkey and Lebanon on
Friday. It said one clash "resulted in the killing, injury of
dozens of the infiltrated gunmen".
In Idlib province, SANA said, an armed terrorist group was
prevented from infiltrating from Turkey in Harem region. It
quoted a source as saying a number were killed "while the rest
managed to flee back into the Turkish territories".
The Observatory said many families had been displaced and
water, electricity and medical supplies were running short.
DANGER AROUND ALEPPO
Aleppo, Syria's second largest city and commercial hub, has
been largely spared of the violence. But the outskirts of the
city and the wider province have seen rebels gaining territory
since the uprising began 16 months ago.
SANA reported a clash "with an armed terrorist group in Azaz
area north of Aleppo as it was attacking the citizens and
perpetrating killings". It said eight gunmen were killed and six
cars equipped with machineguns plus a stolen ambulance were
destroyed. The agency named the dead.
Opposition activists say at least 15,000 people have been
killed since the uprising began. Assad says the rebels are
foreign-backed terrorists who have killed thousands of army and
police troops in hit-and-run attacks and roadside bombings.
The Observatory said 93 people, mostly civilians, were
killed across Syria on Friday, when protesters took the streets
to call for a "people's liberation war."
Syria's crisis began with street protests against Assad and
evolved largely into an armed insurgency after he tried to crush
unrest by military force. It has become increasingly sectarian
in nature with rebels from Syria's Sunni Muslim majority pitted
against Assad's minority Alawites, a branch of Shi'ite Islam,
dominating the military and security services.
CHINA BRISTLES AT CLINTON'S ACCUSATION
Russia and China have repeatedly used veto power at the U.N.
Security Council to block international attempts to push Assad
to relinquish power to make way for a democratic transition in
the pivotal Arab country.
At a "Friends of Syria" meeting grouping Assad's Western and
Arab opponents, Clinton urged them to make Russia and China "pay
a price" for helping the authoritarian leader stay in the office
he, and his late father before him, have held for 42 years.
On Saturday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin
shot back: "Any words and deeds that slander China and sow
discord between China and other countries will be in vain."
Russia and China say they are committed to the peace plan of
U.N. envoy Kofi Annan that prescribes national dialogue, but
reject the position of Western powers and their Gulf Arab allies
that Assad must step down to enable reform in Syria.
Annan told French daily le Monde in an interview published
on Saturday that Western criticism of Russia was diverting
attention from the role of other countries in backing Assad and
arming his soldiers, notably Iran.
"Russia has influence, but I don't think that events will be
determined by Russia alone. What strikes me is that there is so
much talk about Russia and much less about Iran, and little is
said about other countries that are sending money and weapons,"
he said.
"All of these countries say that want a peaceful solution,
but they undertake individual and collective actions that
undermine the very meaning of (U.N.) Security Council
resolutions," he added.
Assad has been Shi'ite Iran's main ally in the Arab world.
Annan conceded that U.N. efforts to resolve the crisis so
far had been a failure. "Clearly, we have not succeeded. And
maybe there is no guarantee that we will succeed," he said.
News on Friday that one of Assad's personal friends had
defected and was headed for exile in France was hailed by
Clinton as proof that members of the Damascus leadership were
starting to "vote with their feet" and leave a sinking ship.
Manaf Tlas, a Republican Guard brigadier and son of the
longtime defence minister under Assad's father Hafez, has yet to
surface abroad or clearly to throw his lot in with the rebels.
But his desertion, leaked by family friends, was confirmed
by the French government, giving a boost to the "Friends of
Syria" conference it hosted in Paris where participants agreed
to "massively increase" aid to Syria's opposition.