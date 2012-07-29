* Helicopters strafe Aleppo
* Government declares victory in battle for Damascus
* Battle for Aleppo seen as potential turning point
By Erika Solomon
ALEPPO, Syria, July 30 Syrian troops said they
had recaptured a district of Syria's largest city Aleppo, after
heavy fighting against rebels who remain in control of swathes
of the commercial hub despite being pushed out of the capital
Damascus.
The past two weeks have seen forces of President Bashar
al-Assad struggle as never before to maintain their grip on the
country after a major rebel advance into the two main cities and
a July 18 explosion that killed four top security officials.
Government forces have succeeded in imposing their grip on
Damascus but rebel fighters gained control of parts of Aleppo, a
city of 2.5 million people, where Reuters journalists have
toured neighbourhoods dotted with Free Syrian Army checkpoints
flying black and white Islamist banners.
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said attacks on Aleppo
were putting the nail in the coffin of Assad's government,
showing he lacks the legitimacy to rule.
"If they continue this kind of tragic attack on their own
people in Aleppo, I think it ultimately will be a nail in
Assad's own coffin," Panetta said, speaking to reporters at the
start of a weeklong trip to the Middle East and North Africa.
"What Assad has been doing to his own people and what he
continues to do to his own people makes clear that his regime is
coming to an end. It's lost all legitimacy," he said, adding,
"It's no longer a question of whether he's coming to an end,
it's when."
Fighting for the past several days has focused on the
Salaheddine district in the southwest of Aleppo, where
government troops have been backed by helicopter gunships.
Rebel fighters, patrolling opposition districts in flat-bed
trucks flying green-white-and-black "independence" flags, said
they were holding off Assad's forces in Salaheddine. However,
the government said it had pushed them out.
"Complete control of Salaheddine has been (won back) from
those mercenary gunmen," an unidentified military officer told
Syrian state television late on Sunday. "In a few days safety
and security will return to the city of Aleppo."
Reuters journalists in the city were not able to approach
the district after nightfall on Sunday to verify whether rebels
had been pushed out. The pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for
Human rights said fighting was continuing there.
The government also declared victory on Sunday in the battle
for the capital, which the rebels assaulted in force two weeks
ago but have been repulsed in unprecedented fighting.
"Today I tell you, Syria is stronger ... In less than a week
they were defeated (in Damascus) and the battle failed," Foreign
Minister Walid Moualem said on a visit to Iran, Assad's main
ally in the region.
"So they moved on to Aleppo and I assure you, their plots
will fail."
Rebel-held areas of Aleppo visited by Reuters were almost
empty. Fighters were basing themselves in houses.
Cars entering one Aleppo district came under fire from
snipers and a Reuters photographer saw three bodies lying in the
street. Unable to move them to hospital for fear of shelling,
residents had placed frozen water bottles on two of the corpses
to slow their decomposition in the baking heat.
A burnt out tank lay in the street, while nearby another one
had been captured intact and covered in tarpaulin. Burnt cars
could be seen in many streets, some marked with "shabbiha" - a
reference to pro-Assad militiamen.
Near the centre of town, most shops were shuttered, some
with "Strike" painted over them. The only shop doing business
was a bakery selling subsidised bread, where the queue stretched
around the block.
U.N. Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Valerie
Amos said 200,000 people had fled the fighting in and around
Aleppo in the last two days, and the violence across Syria made
it hard for humanitarian agencies to reach them.
"Many people have sought temporary shelter in schools and
other public buildings in safer areas. They urgently need food,
mattresses and blankets, hygiene supplies and drinking water."
Assad's ruling structure draws strongly on his Alawite
minority sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam, while his
opposition is drawn largely from the Sunni Muslim majority,
backed by Sunni leaders who rule nearly all other Arab states.
That has raised fears the 16-month conflict could spread
across the Middle East, where a sectarian divide between Sunnis
and Shi'ites has been at the root of violence in Iraq, Lebanon,
Bahrain and elsewhere.
Shi'ite Iran demonstrated its firm support for Assad by
hosting his foreign minister. At a joint news conference with
Moualem, Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi rebuked the
West and Arab states for holding the "illusion" that Assad could
be easily be replaced in a managed transition.
CRUCIAL TEST
In Damascus, many residents have fled fighting in the
outskirts for relative safety in the heart of the capital.
In the centre, shops open only between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.,
food prices have soared and no one dares walk outside after
dusk, even in the holy month of Ramadan when streets are
normally packed late into the night with people breaking the
fast.
"To begin with I was with the regime, for sure," said Ahmed,
from one of the southern suburbs where the army, backed by
helicopters and tanks, launched its counter-offensive.
"But now, no, the regime must go. Take what they want with
them, but they must go."
The battle for Aleppo is a decisive test of the government's
ability to put down the revolt after the July 18 explosion
killed four of its top security officials and wrecked the Assad
family's image of untouchable might.
It has committed huge military resources to Aleppo after
losing control of outlying rural areas and some border crossings
with Turkey and Iraq.