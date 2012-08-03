* Dozens killed in clashes in Aleppo
* Troops storm last rebel bastion in Damascus
* U.N. expects assault to take Aleppo soon
* Violence intensifies after peace envoy Annan quits
By Hadeel Al Shalchi
ALEPPO, Syria, Aug 3 Syrian forces stormed the
last rebel stronghold in the capital Damascus in tanks and
armoured vehicles on Friday and blasted artillery at rebels in
Aleppo, where the United Nations said the army was preparing a
massive assault.
The violence came within hours of former United Nations
Secretary-General Kofi Annan quitting as international peace
envoy for Syria, underlining the impotence of mediation efforts
in the 17-month-old uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.
A senior U.N. official said a long-expected army onslaught
to take Aleppo, Syria's largest city and economic hub, was
imminent following a buildup of army reinforcements. The
fighting in Aleppo has focused on the Salaheddine district, seen
as a gateway to the city for the Syrian army.
Rebels poured into Aleppo in July after being largely driven
from the capital, Damascus, where they had launched an offensive
that coincided with a bomb blast that killed four top security
officials. The fighting in Syria's two main cities has
intensified the conflict over the past three weeks.
Rebels told Reuters journalists inside Aleppo on Friday that
they had captured a large police station after days of clashes.
Rebel commander Abu Zaher said fighters had taken several police
officers prisoner and seized weapons and ammunition.
Other rebels said heavy fighting was taking place in
Saleheddine, the main battleground district, where they
estimated 20 civilians had been killed. They say 50 of their
fighters have been killed there in the last several days.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said "acts of brutality"
reported in Aleppo could be crimes against humanity. Both sides
have accused each other of carrying out summary executions of
prisoners in the city.
U.N. member states voted overwhelmingly to condemn the
Syrian government at a special session of the 193-nation General
Assembly that Western diplomats said highlighted the isolation
of Assad supporters Russia and China. [I D :nL2E8J35GC]
Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin blasted the
Saudi-drafted resolution, which condemned Damascus and called
for a political transition, as "harmful" and said it "hides
blatant support for the armed opposition." Russia and China were
among the 12 nations that voted against the text, which received
133 yes votes and 31 abstentions.
DAMASCUS TO ALEPPO
In the capital, Syrian troops entered Damascus's southern
district of Tadamon with dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles
in a push to win back the last rebel stronghold there, a witness
and activists said.
Activists said most of the district was under the control of
government forces by early Friday evening. The army had been
trying to enter Tadamon for more than a week but was pushed back
by fierce resistance from the rebels.
An activist said the troops had executed several people
after entering the district. The account could not be confirmed.
"Thousands of soldiers have entered the neighbourhood, they
are conducting house-to-house raids," a resident, who did not
want to be identified for security reasons, said by telephone.
The fighting spread to Aleppo from Damascus after the bomb
attack on Assad's security headquarters in the capital on July
18, which killed four of the president's senior aides and
encouraged rebels to step up hostilities.
The Syrian army has reinforced its positions in and around
Aleppo over the past two weeks, while conducting daily artillery
and aerial bombardments of rebel forces in the city.
"The focus two weeks ago was on Damascus. The focus is now
on Aleppo, where there has been a considerable buildup of
military means, and where we have reason to believe that the
main battle is about to start," Herve Ladsous, the
Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, said in New
York.
HELICOPTER BOMBARDMENT
Annan resigned on Thursday, complaining of "finger-pointing"
at the United Nations while the bloodshed in Syria went on. His
mission, centred on a peace plan and a ceasefire that never took
hold, had looked increasingly futile amid escalating violence.
In an article published on the Financial Times website,
Annan said Russia, China and Iran "must take concerted efforts
to persuade Syria's leadership to change course and embrace a
political transition."
"It is clear that President Bashar al-Assad must leave
office," Annan said.
However, in a sign that Russia is not yet ready to abandon
support for its ally, Moscow hosted a Syrian oil official and
promised to send gasoline in return for crude that Syria is
having difficulty selling because of sanctions.
"We are ready to deliver all of our oil and receive what we
need in gasoline and diesel," Qadri Jamil, Syria's deputy prime
minister for economic affairs, told journalists in Moscow.
At the United Nations, the 193-nation General Assembly
approved a Saudi-drafted resolution that expressed "grave
concern" at the escalation of violence in Syria, with 133 votes
in favor, 12 against and 31 abstentions. Russia and China were
among those opposed.
The resolution has the assembly "deploring the failure of
the Security Council to agree on measures to ensure the
compliance of Syrian authorities with its decisions."
Syrian Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari complained that the
meeting was "another piece of theatre," adding that the
"resolution will have no impact whatsoever."
KEY CITY
Aleppo, with its 2.5 million inhabitants, is a prize that
could determine the outcome of a war the Syrian opposition says
has already cost 18,000 lives.
Internet and telephone networks in Aleppo were mostly cut
for the third day, hampering attempts by rebels to coordinate
and forcing them to use couriers to deliver orders. Soldiers
were launching rockets at insurgents from an infantry school
north of Aleppo.
Areas around the city are divided, with some villages loyal
to Assad and others favouring the opposition. Police and
soldiers were setting up mobile checkpoints on some main roads
leading into the city from the north.
There are increasing signs of quarrelling among rebel
factions and between fighters and the population.
"The Free Syrian Army is causing us headaches now," said Abu
Ahmed, a local official who works with journalists in the Syrian
town of Azaz, near the Turkish border.
"If they don't like the actions of a person they tie him up,
beat him and arrest him. Personality differences between brigade
members are being settled using kidnappings and force. They are
self-righteous and we are not happy about it," he told Reuters.
Elsewhere in the country, opposition activists said Syrian
forces had killed at least 50 people during clashes with rebels
in the central city of Hama on Thursday, while a helicopter
bombardment killed 16 rebels near the southern town of Deraa.
In Damascus, at least 20 people were killed on Thursday when
security forces fired three mortar rounds at a Palestinian camp
that is home to 100,000 refugees, medical sources said.
Palestinian leaders in the West Bank and Gaza condemned the
attack.