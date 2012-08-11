* U.S., Turkey to expand planning on help for rebels
* Fighting erupts in Damascus, rebels pushed back in Aleppo
* German spy chief says Syrian army crumbling
* Jordan border clash, Lebanon arrest show perils for region
By Hadeel Al Shalchi
ALEPPO, Syria, Aug 11 The United States and
Turkey indicated they were studying a range of possible measures
over Syria, including a no-fly zone, as battles between rebels
and President Bashar al-Assad's forces shook Aleppo and the
heart of Damascus.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said after meeting
her Turkish counterpart Ahmet Davutoglu in Istanbul on Saturday
that Washington and Ankara should develop detailed operational
planning on ways to assist the rebels fighting to topple Assad.
"Our intelligence services, our military have very important
responsibilities and roles to play so we are going to be setting
up a working group to do exactly that," she said.
Asked about options such as imposing a no-fly zone over
rebel-held territory, Clinton said these were possibilities she
and Davutoglu had agreed "need greater in-depth analysis", while
indicating that no decisions were necessarily imminent.
"It is one thing to talk about all kinds of potential
actions, but you cannot make reasoned decisions without doing
intense analysis and operational planning," she said.
Though any intervention appears to be a distant prospect,
her remarks were nevertheless the closest Washington has come to
suggesting direct military action in Syria.
No-fly zones imposed by NATO and Arab allies helped Libyan
rebels overthrow Muammar Gaddafi last year. Until recently, the
West had shunned the idea of repeating any Libya-style action.
Saudi Arabia and Qatar are believed to be arming Syrian
rebels, while the United States and Britain have pledged to step
up non-lethal assistance to Assad's opponents.
Davutoglu said it was time outside powers took decisive
steps to resolve the humanitarian crisis in cities such as
Aleppo, where Assad's forces have fought rebels for three weeks.
JETS, TANKS IN ACTION
In the latest battles, tanks and troops pummelled rebels
near the shattered district of Salaheddine, a former opposition
stronghold that commands the main southern approach to Aleppo.
Tank fire crashed into the adjacent Saif al-Dawla
neighbourhood as military jets circled over an abandoned police
station held by rebels, firing missiles every few minutes.
Insurgents said they had been forced to retreat in the
latest twist in relentless, see-saw battles for Salaheddine,
part of a swathe of Aleppo seized by rebels last month.
Some rebels, outgunned and low on ammunition in Aleppo, have
pleaded for outside military help, arguing that more weapons
and a no-fly zone over areas they control near the Turkish
border would give them a secure base against Assad's forces.
"The reason we retreated from Salaheddine this week is a
lack of weapons," complained Abu Thadet, a rebel commander in
Aleppo who said his fighters would regroup and fight back. "We
can handle the bombing. It's the snipers that make it hard."
In Damascus, where Assad's forces have regained control of
districts overrun by rebels last month, a resident reported an
explosion near the Central Bank, followed by gunfire.
"The explosion was huge. There has been fighting for the
past half-hour along Pakistan Street. I am very close. Can you
hear that?" she told Reuters, a bang audible over the telephone.
Syrian state TV said authorities were hunting "terrorists"
who had set off a bomb in Merjeh, an area near the central bank,
and who were "shooting at random to spark panic among citizens".
At least 11 people were killed on Saturday when government
forces mounted an armoured attack to try to regain the area the
Sunni Muslim north Damascus suburb of al-Tel, activists said.
"The army pushed tanks, armoured personnel carriers and
pick-up trucks equipped with heavy machine-guns toward Tel in
the morning and fighting has been raging for the last 12 hours,"
said Alam, one of the opposition activists, who gave only his
first name for fear of retribution.
"They did not manage to go in. The Free Syrian Army had
booby trapped the entrances to Tel and four armour pieces have
been destroyed," he added.
END GAME BEGINS?
Despite their superior firepower, Assad's forces have been
stretched by months of warfare against increasingly skilled and
organised fighters who have taken them on in every city and in
many parts of the countryside at one time or another.
Germany's spy chief said the Syrian army had been depleted
by casualties, deserters and defectors.
"There are a lot of indications that the end game for the
regime has begun," said Gerhard Schindler, head of the BND
intelligence agency, in an interview with Die Welt newspaper.
"The regular army is being confronted by a variety of
flexible fighters. The recipe of their success is their
guerrilla tactics. They're breaking the army's back."
Syria's torment, however, is far from over and several signs
point to how the conflict could spill over into its neighbours.
Jordanian and Syrian forces clashed along the border in the
early hours of Saturday when refugees tried to cross to Jordan,
a Syrian opposition activist who witnessed the fighting said.
Thousands of Syrians have fled into Jordan, but tensions
heightened after Assad's newly installed prime minister, Riad
Hijab, defected and escaped across the border this week.
Assad's main outside allies are Shi'ite Iran and Lebanon's
Shi'ite Hezbollah movement. His ruling system is dominated by
members of his Alawite minority, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
His foes are mostly from Syria's Sunni majority, who are
backed by Sunni-ruled states such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and
Turkey, which are also regional rivals of Iran.
Arab foreign ministers will meet on Sunday in Jeddah to
discuss the Syria crisis and who should replace Kofi Annan, the
United Nations-Arab League envoy, a League official said.