* State media say jet had technical problems, not shot down
* Syrian opposition figure pleads for outside weapons
* Bodies lie in streets of Aleppo district
* Germany discourages talk of military intervention
By Hadeel Al Shalchi
ALEPPO, Syria, Aug 13 A Syrian warplane crashed
in flames in eastern Syria in disputed circumstances on Monday
as President Bashar al-Assad's forces pursued their drive to
quell rebels in Aleppo and elsewhere.
State media said technical problems had caused the crash and
a search was under way for the pilot who had ejected from the
aircraft during a "regular training mission".
Hours earlier, rebels said they had shot down a plane in the
same area and an opposition activist who said he was in the
northeastern town of Mohassen posted a video of a fighter jet
bursting into flames while under heavy ground fire.
The video could not be independently verified. The downing
of a warplane would be a rare coup for lightly armed rebels up
against the superior weaponry of Assad's forces, which have made
increasing use of air power in recent months.
Reuters journalists have seen fighter jets firing rockets at
rebel-held villages and districts in the northern city of
Aleppo, the main battle front in Syria so far this month.
Fawaz Zakri, a member of the opposition Syrian National
Council visiting rebel fighters in Aleppo, urged outside powers
to send arms and ammunition to help Syrians defend themselves.
"We are not asking for tanks or artillery launchers. We need
anti-aircraft weapons and rockets so that we can stop this
takeover by the Assad army and daily shelling," he said, toting
a black rifle near frontlines in the Saif al-Dawla district.
Saudi Arabia and Qatar are believed to be paying for weapons
reaching rebels via Turkey, while the United States and Britain
say they are stepping up non-lethal assistance. Assad's main
military suppliers are thought to be Russia and Iran.
BODIES IN STREET
Four civilians lay dead in a nearby street in Saif al-Dawla,
next to the bitterly contested Salaheddine district. All were
victims of army sniper fire, the rebel Free Syrian Army said.
The bodies of a man and a woman slumped in a bullet-riddled
yellow taxi. A bloated male corpse lay on a stinking pile of
rubbish. Another dead man sprawled in the street, his face
purple and bloated, with several dolls lying near his hand.
Syria's uprising began in March last year with peaceful
demonstrations for change, inspired by Arab revolts elsewhere.
Assad's violent response spawned an insurgency, plunging Syria
into a civil war in which more than 18,000 civilians, soldiers
and rebels have been killed, opposition sources estimate.
More than 50 Syrians, including 39 civilians, were killed
across the country on Monday, according to an opposition
watchdog, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Daily death
tolls have ranged far higher than this in recent weeks.
The head of a faltering U.N. monitoring mission said
violence was intensifying across Syria and accused both sides of
ignoring the plight of civilians caught up in the conflict.
"The indiscriminate use of heavy weapons by the government
and targeted attacks by the opposition in urban centres are
inflicting a heavy toll on innocent civilians," General Babacar
Gaye said in Damascus. "I deeply regret that none of the parties
has prioritised the needs of civilians."
The mandate for the U.N. monitors, whose original mission
was to observe an April ceasefire that never took hold, expires
on Aug. 19. Their numbers have already been cut to a third
because violence has made it impossible for them to move around.
The relentless conflict and disagreements among big powers
and regional rivals foiled diplomatic efforts led by U.N.-Arab
League envoy Kofi Annan, who resigned in frustration.
The United States and Turkey indicated at the weekend they
would consider ways of helping the Syrian opposition, with a
no-fly zone among many options, and preparing for a post-Assad
era.
Russia and China firmly oppose outside military intervention
in Syria, not that Western powers have until now shown any
stomach for any Libya-style air campaign or other overt action.
LOOSE TALK
Germany said it was unwise even to raise the subject.
"We believe that the discussion about a military
intervention could exacerbate things because it could increase
the danger of the situation in the entire region getting out of
control," a Foreign Ministry spokesman said in Berlin.
"We continue to work on bringing about a change of heart in
Russia and China that would enable decisive action by the U.N.
Security Council," he said, alluding to past vetoes by Moscow
and Beijing of Western-backed resolutions on Syria.
China said it would host Assad aide Bouthaina Shaaban on
Tuesday and consider separately inviting opposition figures as
part of efforts towards resolving the crisis.
Syria's ambassador to Iran said Damascus would welcome
dialogue with opposition groups, as long as Assad supervised the
talks - making them a non-starter for rebels.
Hamed Hassan said his country, under attack from "terrorist
groups", had co-operated with Annan's peace plan, but that other
countries had scuppered it, Iran's state news agency reported.
With diplomacy deadlocked, even efforts to bring aid to
suffering Syrian civilians in war zones have stuttered.
U.N. humanitarian chief Valerie Amos will go to Syria on
Tuesday to discuss how to increase emergency aid, but diplomats
said fighting must ease to allow access to trouble spots.
"Two million people are now estimated to have been affected
by the crisis and over one million have been internally
displaced," a U.N. statement said.
More than 4,000 Syrians have fled to Turkey in the past
three days, bringing the total there to almost 60,000, Turkish
authorities said. Nearly 150,000 registered refugees from Syria
are now in Turkey, Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan, U.N. figures show.