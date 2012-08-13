* State media say jet had technical problems, not shot down
* Rebels say they will not harm captured pilot
* Bodies lie in streets of Aleppo district
* Internet video shows killing of apparent rebel-held
captive
* Alarm as Aleppo runs out of food
By Hadeel Al Shalchi
ALEPPO, Syria, Aug 14 Syria's rebels were
jubilant on Tuesday, claiming to have shot down a jet and
captured its pilot, an apparent victory against the
overwhelmingly superior firepower of President Bashar al-Assad's
forces.
Video uploaded onto the Internet on Monday showed the jet
bursting into flames as it streaked through the sky amid heavy
gunfire. The rebels said they had hit it with newly acquired
high-calibre anti-aircraft guns.
The government said it had crashed due to technical problems
while on a "regular training mission".
Rebels also released a video of a man they said was the
pilot. They said he had been captured after ejecting while his
stricken aircraft plunged from the sky.
"We will treat this prisoner according to what is required
of us by our religion, our morals and the protocols in the
Geneva convention related to prisoners of war," a rebel
identified as Captain Abu Laith said in the video.
However, other disturbing footage on YouTube appeared to
show rebels meting out violent justice. In one video, dead
bodies are thrown from the rooftop of a post office, while a
crowd of shouting men watch. Enraged members of the crowd kick
the bodies down stairs and can be heard calling them members of
the shabbiha pro-government militia.
In another video, a young man's throat is slit with a knife
by captors who accuse him of being a member of the shabbiha
while his blood pours on the ground and his last breath rattles.
Rebels said the video may have been made by government forces to
discredit them.
Such images will cause alarm among Western countries that
have backed the rebels publicly but are worried about the
presence in their midst of hardcore al Qaeda-style Sunni Muslim
fighters who use the ruthless tactics that became common in the
sectarian bloodbath in neighbouring Iraq.
The shabbiha, mainly drawn from Assad's minority Alawite
sect, have been accused of carrying out massacres of Sunnis.
The downing of a fighter jet would be a rare coup for the
lightly armed rebels up against the superior weaponry of Assad's
forces, which have made increasing use of air power in recent
months.
The Pentagon said it deplored what it saw as Assad's
increasing use of air power but stopped short of suggesting any
move towards steps such as a no-fly zone.
Reuters journalists have seen fighter jets firing rockets at
rebel-held villages and districts in the northern city of
Aleppo, Syria's biggest city and this month's main battle front.
BODIES IN STREET
Rebels have poured since the middle of July into the capital
Damascus and then Aleppo, transforming the conflict after a bomb
killed four members of Assad's inner circle. Government forces
have largely recaptured Damascus, but fighting has raged on in
Aleppo, worsening the plight of residents.
On Monday, four civilians lay dead in a street in Saif
al-Dawla, next to the bitterly contested Salaheddine district.
All were victims of army sniper fire, rebels said.
The bodies of a man and a woman were slumped in a
bullet-riddled yellow taxi. A bloated male corpse lay on a pile
of rubbish. Another dead man sprawled in the street, his face
purple and bloated, with several dolls lying near his hand.
Food is running short in the city of several million, and
what is left has become far more expensive. State-run groceries
that sold heavily subsidised staples have shut. In the Bustan
al-Qasr district, hundreds of men lined up for bread.
At a makeshift hospital set up to treat wounded, one doctor
said some people were arriving seeking food rather than
medicine.
Another doctor described a man who had been shot in the foot
while carrying home food for his family. He was more worried
about losing his groceries than about his wound.
"He started crying: 'My food! My food! Someone catch my
tomatoes!'" said the doctor who witnessed the incident.
U.N. humanitarian chief Valerie Amos will go to Syria on
Tuesday to discuss how to increase emergency aid, but diplomats
said fighting must ease to allow access to trouble spots.
"Two million people are now estimated to have been affected
by the crisis and over one million have been internally
displaced," a U.N. statement said.
The head of a faltering U.N. monitoring mission said
violence was intensifying across Syria and accused both sides of
ignoring the plight of civilians caught up in the conflict.
"The indiscriminate use of heavy weapons by the government
and targeted attacks by the opposition in urban centres are
inflicting a heavy toll on innocent civilians," General Babacar
Gaye said in Damascus. "I deeply regret that none of the parties
has prioritised the needs of civilians."
Syria has been isolated in the region as its Arab League
neighbours and Turkey have taken up the anti-Assad cause,
leaving him with few allies, including Russia, China and Iran.
Foreign ministers at a meeting of the 57-member Organisation
of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, agreed on Monday
to suspend Syria's membership, an OIC source told Reuters. The
motion, which requires a two-thirds majority and is opposed by
Tehran, will be adopted during a two-day summit in Mecca.
China said it would host Assad aide Bouthaina Shaaban on
Tuesday and consider separately inviting opposition figures. The
opposition has rejected Chinese peace overtures.