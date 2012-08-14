* 57-member OIC expected to suspend Syria at Mecca summit
* Decision will expose sectarian rift in Muslim world
* Abdullah places Ahmadinejad at his side to welcome leaders
* Former Syrian prime minister Hijab says Assad losing grip
By Angus McDowall and Hadeel Al Shalchi
RIYADH/ALEPPO, Aug 15 Leaders of Muslim
countries are expected to suspend Syria's membership of the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation at a summit in Mecca on
Wednesday, despite the vocal objections of President Bashar
al-Assad's main ally Iran.
The decision by the 57-member organisation, which requires a
two-thirds majority, will expose the divisions within the
Islamic world over how to respond to civil war in a country that
straddles the Middle East's main sectarian faultline.
In an apparent conciliatory gesture, Saudi state television
showed King Abdullah welcoming leaders to the summit with Iran's
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad at his side. Abdullah and
Ahmadinejad were shown talking and laughing together.
"It was a message to the Iranian nation and, I assume, to
the Saudi people, that we are Muslim and we have to work
together and forget about our differences," said Abdullah
al-Shammari, a Saudi political analyst.
Syria's mainly Sunni Muslim rebels are backed by Sunni-ruled
Arab states such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar as well as Turkey,
while Shi'ite Iran supports Assad, a member of the Alawite
minority sect, an offshoot of Shi'a Islam.
Those divisions have stymied diplomatic efforts to halt the
bloodshed in Syria, where opposition sources say 18,000 people
have been killed, and have raised the prospect of Syria becoming
a proxy battlefield for outside powers.
Assad's former prime minister, Riyad Habib, a Sunni who
defected this month, made his first public appearance on Tuesday
since he fled, telling a news conference in Jordan that Assad
controls less than a third of Syria and his power is crumbling.
"The regime is collapsing, spiritually and financially, as
it escalates militarily," he said. "It no longer controls more
than 30 percent of Syrian territory."
Hijab was not in Assad's inner circle, but as the most
senior civilian official to defect, his defection after two
months in the job was a blow to the president.
Hijab did not explain his estimate of the territory still
controlled by Assad, whose military outnumbers and outguns the
rebels fighting to overthrow him. T h e army is battling to regain
control of Aleppo, Syria's biggest city, after retaking parts of
Damascus that were seized by insurgents last month.
Curbs on media access make it hard to know how much of Syria
is in rebel hands, but most towns and cities along the country's
backbone, a highway running from Aleppo in the north to Deraa in
the south, have been swept up in the violence, and Assad has
lost swathes of land on Syria's northern and eastern border.
Hijab's defection prompted Washington to announce on Tuesday
that it was removing him from a list of Syrian officials
targeted by financial sanctions.
VIOLENCE
The fighting in recent weeks has been focussed mainly on
Aleppo, Syria's economic dynamo, where rebels have been holding
out against government bombardment and air strikes.
Reuters journalists in Aleppo heard shelling and explosions
in Saif al-Dawla district, next to the Salaheddine neighbourhood
which has seen some of the heaviest fighting in the last two
weeks. One rebel fighter was killed by tank shelling, his
bloodied body dragged out of the line of fire by comrades.
"We received some simple amounts of ammunition but it is not
enough," said rebel fighter Hossam Abu Mohammad, a former army
captain. "We need specific kinds of (anti-tank) weapons."
"We are about 600 Free Syrians fighting in Salaheddine and
it is not enough," he told Reuters.
The violence has displaced 1.5 million people inside Syria
and forced many to flee abroad, with 150,000 registered refugees
in Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq, U.N. figures show.
U.N. emergency relief coordinator Valerie Amos visited on
Tuesday to discuss aid for civilians trapped or uprooted by the
fighting, which has frequently prevented the delivery of food
and medical supplies.
"She's there to express her grave, grave concern over the
situation," spokesman Jens Laerke said. "She will look at the
situation on the ground and discuss with the government and
humanitarian partners how to scale up the response in Syria."