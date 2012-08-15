* Saudi Arabia, Gulf states tell citizens to quit Lebanon
* Retaliatory kidnappings raise sectarian spectre over
region
* Syria air strike kills 30, UN probe finds "war crimes"
By Dominic Evans and Hadeel Al Shalchi
BEIRUT/ALEPPO, Aug 16 Saudi Arabia has told
citizens to leave Lebanon after a mass kidnapping in retaliation
for events in Syria raised fears that violence may be spilling
across a region riven by sectarian rancour and great power
rivalries.
On a day when Lebanese captives held by Syrian rebels were
among the wounded in a deadly air strike by government forces,
citizens of Turkey and Saudi Arabia, key backers of the mainly
Sunni Muslim insurgency, were seized along with about 20 Syrians
by Beirut Shi'ites in an area run by Iranian-backed Hezbollah.
Their threat to take more Saudi, Turkish and Qatari hostages
to secure the release of a kinsman held by Syrian rebels in
Damascus bore ominous echoes of still deeply polarised Lebanon's
own, long civil war - and Gulf Arab governments lost no time in
urging visitors to leave Beirut's popular summer tourist haunts.
"The snowball will grow," warned Hatem al-Meqdad, a senior
member of the powerful Lebanese Shi'ite Meqdad family who said
his brother was detained by the Free Syrian Army two days ago.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose Alawite minority is
an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam, has long relied on support from
Shi'ite Iran and its Hezbollah allies. He accuses the Sunni
powers of the Gulf and Turkey of promoting the revolt against
him, which grew out of Arab Spring demonstrations 18 months ago.
While his opponents, and the Western powers which sympathise
with them, insist they want to avoid the kind of sectarian
blood-letting seen in Iraq, rebels who mostly come from Syria's
disadvantaged Sunni majority have seized Iranians and Lebanese
there in recent weeks, saying they may be working for Assad.
On Wednesday, the Meqdad clan said it was holding more than
20 people, including a Saudi, a Turkish businessman and several
Syrians they described as anti-Assad fighters. Its action was a
blow to a Lebanese economy for which Gulf tourists have played a
part in recovery after 15 years of civil war ended in 1990.
"We still haven't even done one percent; we still haven't
really moved," said a man who told reporters late on Wednesday
in Beirut's Hezbollah-controlled Dahiya district that he and his
fellow masked gunmen from the Meqdad clan's "military wing" were
ready to take more action against Syrian rebels in Lebanon.
Fighting in Syria has triggered violence across the border
before - some of it linked to Syrian rebels bringing arms and
supplies across Lebanon. But the round of hostage-taking, on
both sides, adds a new factor for regional states engaged in
advancing their strategic interests while the world powers are
deadlocked by a split over Syria between Russia and the West.
Against that backdrop, the bloodshed in Syria continues.
AIR STRIKE, WAR CRIMES
In Azaz, near the heavily contested northern economic hub of
Aleppo, bombing by Assad's air force killed 30 people according
to a local doctor and wounded scores more as buildings were
flattened. Among those hurt, a rebel commander said, were seven
Lebanese being held captive, while a further four were missing.
Assad's forces have increasingly been using their air power
against the lightly armed insurgents - a tactic which featured
in fresh accusations of war crimes leveled by United Nations
human rights investigators on Wednesday.
They said rebels had also committed war crimes, but the
violations "did not reach the gravity, frequency and scale" of
those by state forces and the pro-Assad shabbiha militia.
Last month, Assad's troops successfully counter-attacked
after rebels seized parts of Damascus. They are still trying to
dislodge insurgents from Aleppo, Syria's biggest city.
A Syrian air strike has wrecked a hospital in a rebel-held
area of Aleppo, a doctor there said on Wednesday, an attack that
New York-based Human Rights Watch said violated international
law. At least two holes gaped in the walls of Al Shifaa Hospital
and four floors were heavily damaged by Tuesday's raid.
Most Western and Arab governments have called on Assad to
go, saying his government's violent response to initially
peaceful protests give him no place in a future Syria.
Russia has opposed tougher U.N. sanctions against Damascus,
a long-time strategic ally, but denies it is actively helping
Assad remain in power. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused
Western governments of reneging on a deal among world powers
made on June 30 to push for a transitional government in Syria.
Washington shot back that it was Russia and China which had
blocked efforts to pass a U.N. Security Council resolution.
LEBANESE NIGHTMARE
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the
kidnappings, but his government seemed largely powerless to act.
"This," he said, "brings us back to the days of the painful
war, a page that Lebanese citizens have been trying to turn."
Saudi Arabia "called on Saudi citizens currently in Lebanon
to leave immediately given the latest developments in Lebanon
and the appearance of some explicit threats to abduct Saudi
citizens and others", the Saudi state news agency said.
A diplomat said the Turkish businessman had been kidnapped
shortly after arriving in Lebanon on Wednesday: "He was here for
business, arrived today, and was kidnapped near the airport."
Air France diverted one of its planes away from Beirut on
Wednesday evening for "security reasons" after the kidnappings.
The road from the airport has regularly been blocked by
protesting families of Lebanese being held in Syria.
The Turkish hostage told a Lebanese television channel he
was being treated well. Another station broadcast footage it
said showed two Syrian hostages in the custody of masked gunmen
from the Meqdad clan wearing fatigues and armed with rifles.
A clan member said the detained Syrians included an army
lieutenant who had deserted to join the rebels. He added that
Syrians who were not rebel fighters had been freed.
One of the detainees, shown looking tense in a room full of
gunmen, identified himself as a captain and said his role was to
help supply the FSA. The other man said he was his assistant.
The rebels in Damascus had accused their captive, Hassan
al-Meqdad, of being sent to Syria by Hezbollah to aid Assad.