* Protests reported in Damascus and elsewhere
* More than 100 died on Sunday - activist group
By Tom Perry
BEIRUT, Aug 20 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
made his first appearance in public since a July bomb attack,
attending prayers at a Damascus mosque to mark the start of the
Muslim holiday of Eid, state TV showed.
The first day of Eid on Sunday also gave Assad's opponents a
chance to rally and activists reported protests around Syria,
including in the capital, on a holiday that marked the end of
the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan.
Fighting raged on around Syria, killing more than 100
people, an activist group reported.
Battling a 17-month-old uprising against 42 years of rule by
his family, Assad was filmed at prayer with his prime minister
and foreign minister but not with his vice president, Farouq
al-Shara, whose reported defection was denied the previous day.
Shaken by a July 18 bomb attack in Damascus and defections -
including that of his last prime minister - Assad's recent
appearances on state TV had previously been restricted to
footage of him conducting official business. He was shown
swearing in the new prime minister a week ago.
Syria's civil war has intensified since the bombing that
killed members of Assad's inner circle, including his defence
minister and brother-in-law.
Assad was pictured on Sunday sitting cross-legged at a
mosque in the Damascus residential district of Muhajirin
listening to a sermon in which Syria was described as a victim
of "terrorism" and a conspiracy hatched by the United States,
Israel, the West and Arabs - a reference to Gulf states which
back the revolt.
Sheikh Mohammad Kheir Ghantous said the plot would not
"defeat our Islam, our ideology and our determination".
Dressed in a suit and tie, Assad smiled as he greeted
officials including senior members of his Baath Party.
In attendance were Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem and
Prime Minister Wael al-Halki. He is the replacement for Riyad
Hijab, a Sunni who has joined the opposition to Assad since his
defection was announced on Aug. 6.
Hijab was the highest-level Syrian official to desert the
government so far.
With diplomatic efforts to end the war hampered by divisions
between world powers and regional rivalries, Syria is facing the
prospect of a prolonged conflict that threatens to destabilise
the Middle East with its sectarian overtones, pitting a mainly
Sunni Muslim opposition against the Alawite minority to which
Assad belongs.
FIGHTING CONTINUES DESPITE START OF EID
The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
more than 100 people had been killed on Sunday. The figure could
not be independently verified. It reported fighting in Damascus,
Deraa and elsewhere despite the start of the Eid holiday.
In the rebel-held village of Saraja, near the Turkish
border, the bereaved visited their relatives' graves, in
accordance with Eid tradition.
"He had four children, he was my only son," said an elderly
woman who identified herself as Umm Jumaa, speaking in a video
obtained by Reuters as she visited the grave of her slain son.
A trench had been dug nearby in anticipation of more bodies.
Even as President Assad appeared in Damascus, videos posted
by activists on YouTube showed protests against him in and
around the capital. "Oh martyr, your blood will not go to
waste," chanted protesters in Qudsia, a Damascus neighbourhood,
in a YouTube posting dated Aug. 19.
"The people want divine protection," chanted several dozen
men shown in another video, posted by activists and dated Aug.
19. It showed a protest at Yabrud, north of Damascus.
What started out last year as a mostly peaceful protest
movement against Assad's rule is now an armed insurrection.
Government forces have increasingly resorted to air power to
hold back lightly armed insurgents in Damascus and Aleppo,
Syria's largest city and business hub. More than 18,000 people
have died in Syria's bloodshed and about 170,000 have fled the
country, according to the United Nations.
Aleppo has been the theatre for some of the heaviest recent
fighting. Rebels hold several districts in the country's largest
city and have tried to push back against an army
counter-offensive.
U.N. investigators said last week that government forces and
allied militia had committed war crimes, including murder and
the torture of civilians in what seemed to be state-directed
policy.
Syrian insurgents had also committed war crimes, including
executions, but on a smaller scale than those by the army and
security forces, according to the investigators.
Syrian state television reported that government forces had
thwarted several attempts by armed groups to infiltrate Syria
from Lebanon, a country whose own fragile stability has been put
under strain by the conflict next door.