By Khaled Yacoub Oweis and Oliver Holmes
AMMAN/ALEPPO, Syria Aug 22 The Syrian army
shelled southern Damascus on Wednesday and helicopters fired
rockets and machineguns during an assault meant to shore up
President Bashar al-Assad's grip on the capital 17 months into
an uprising, opposition activists said.
The army has this week used tanks and helicopter gunships in
an offensive around Damascus that coincided with the departure
of U.N. military observers, their mission to stop the bloodshed
and nudge Syria towards a peaceful transition a failure.
The United Nations estimates that more than 18,000 people
have been killed in what has become a civil war after the
state's violent response to peaceful street protests triggered
an armed rebellion in the pivotal Arab country.
Anti-Assad activists said at least 47 people had been killed
in Damascus in what they called the heaviest bombardment this
month. "The whole of Damascus is shaking with the sound of
shelling," said a woman in Kfar Souseh, one of several districts
hit in the military offensive to root out rebel fighters.
The United Nations said some of the weapons being used by
government forces appeared to have been supplied by Iran, in
violation of a U.N. resolution that banned such exports.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will raise the Syria
crisis with Iran at a summit of non-aligned developing nations
in Tehran next week, a U.N. spokesman said.
As the army continued to shell southern Damascus, activists
said at least 22 people had been killed in Kfar Souseh and 25 in
the nearby district of Nahr Eisha.
One of the dead was named as Mohammad Saeed al Odeh, a
journalist employed at a state-run newspaper who was sympathetic
to the anti-Assad revolt. Activists said he had been executed in
Nahr Eisha.
"There are 22 tanks in Kfar Souseh now and behind each one
there are at least 30 soldiers. They are raiding houses and
executing men," an opposition activist in Kfar Souseh, who gave
his name only as Bassam, told Reuters by Skype.
More than 250 people, including 171 civilians, were killed
across Syria on Tuesday, mostly around Damascus, Aleppo and the
southern city of Deraa, according to the Syrian Observatory for
Human Rights, a British-based opposition monitoring group.
Activists in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya
said Assad's forces had killed 86 people there since Monday,
half of them by execution. It was not possible to verify that
report.
There was no immediate government account of the latest
fighting. But state television broadcast footage of weapons it
said had been seized from rebels in Mouadamiya, one of the first
districts to join the uprising.
The conflict, which pits a mainly Sunni Muslim opposition
against a ruling system dominated by Assad's Alawite minority,
threatens to destabilise neighbours including Lebanon, where
Sunni-Alawite violence flared for a third day.
The death toll from the fighting in the northern Lebanese
city of Tripoli rose to at least 10 with more than 100 wounded,
medical sources said, in what residents said were some of the
fiercest clashes there since Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war.
The Syria conflict has revived old tensions in Tripoli
between pro-Assad Alawites in the hilltop district of Jebel
Mohsen and their Sunni neighbours in Bab al-Tabbaneh below.
ALEPPO BATTLES
In Syria, Assad's forces have lost swathes of territory in
recent months, but have fought back hard in Damascus and in
Aleppo, the country's biggest city and commercial hub until it
became a theatre for urban warfare.
Reuters journalists in Aleppo on Wednesday heard gunfire and
shells exploding every minute.
Rebels trying to advance in Saif al-Dawla, a front-line
Aleppo district, encountered mortar and rocket-propelled grenade
fire. At one point, their escape route was cut off by gunfire as
tank shells exploded nearby. Much of the area was destroyed.
State television said government forces were pursuing "the
remnants of armed terrorist gangs."
D onatella Rovera, a senior crisis response adviser for
A mnesty International, who recently returned from a 10-day visit
to Ale ppo, said the rights group in vestigated some 30 attacks in
which scores of civilians not involved in hostilities, many of
them children, were killed or injured in their homes, while
queuing for bread and even in places where those displaced by
the conflict were sheltering as a result of indiscriminate
attacks against residential neighbourhoods.
"The use of imprecise weapons, such as unguided bombs,
artillery shells and mortars by government forces has
dramatically increased the danger for civilians", Rovera s aid.
While the situation at the front line remained difficult,
just 400 metres (400 yards) behind it, women and children were
walking down the streets casually - some carrying groceries -
and just 1 km back streets were bustling with normal life.
Children carried groceries from shops doing brisk business
and couples held hands as smoke from the fighting rose into the
sky behind them.
Away from the main cities, government forces fought rebels
for control of a military base and airfield near the eastern
town of Albu Kamal on the Iraqi border, according to a local
Iraqi official and a Syrian rebel commander.
The rebel commander, known as Abu Khalid, said his forces
now controlled Albu Kamal, straddling a supply route from Iraq
where many Sunni tribes sympathise with their Syrian kin.
But rebels were on the back foot near the border with Turkey
after Syrian soldiers backed by helicopters attacked a village
to try to cut off a supply line, opposition sources said.
At least three people were killed and 10 wounded when army
helicopters bombarded Qastoun, a village in Hama province, 24
kms (15 miles) east of the Turkish border, and rebels fought
loyalist troops, the Hama Revolutionary Council said.
As Syria slips deeper into chaos, the United States and
Israel have voiced concern that Assad might lose control of his
chemical weapons arsenal or even be tempted to use it.
Russia, a Syrian ally since Soviet times, believes Syria has
no intention of using its chemical weapons and is able to
safeguard them, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on
Wednesday, citing an unidentified Foreign Ministry official.
U.S. President Barack Obama threatened Assad on Monday with
"enormous consequences" if he employed chemical weapons or even
if he moved them in a menacing way, drawing a warning from
Russia against any unilateral action by the West.
In telephone conversations with Obama and French President
Francois Hollande, British Prime Minister David Cameron
discussed "how to build on the support already given to the
opposition to end the appalling violence in Syria," Cameron's
office said.
The White House said Obama conveyed his concerns on the call
about the "increasingly dire humanitarian situation in Syria,"
and the need for contributions to humanitarian appeals in the
region.
Lakhdar Brahimi, the incoming U.N. mediator on Syria, met
representatives of the Free Syrian Army in Paris on Wednesday.
The group said it was sceptical he would succeed where his
predecessor - Kofi Annan - had failed.
"Foreign intervention that is not through a Security
Council resolution is something that very seldom works," Brahimi
told Finnish public broadcaster YLE.
"My instinct is to say please, let's see if we can solve
this problem without external military intervention."