* Syrian rebels plant bomb in army HQ
* Government troops raze homes in rebel areas
* Army storms Sunni village, kills 25 men-opposition
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Sept 2 Syrian rebels said they planted
bombs inside the Syrian army's General Staff headquarters in
central Damascus on Sunday as President Bashar al-Assad's forces
bulldozed buildings to the ground in parts of the capital that
have backed the uprising.
Syrian state television said four people were wounded in
what it called a terrorist attack on the General Staff compound
in the highly guarded Abu Rummaneh district, where another bomb
attack killed four of Assad's top lieutenants two months ago.
"The operation targeted officers in the Assad army who have
been planning and giving the go ahead for the massacres against
the Syrian people," said a video statement by the Grandsons of
the Prophet brigade, a division of the Free Syrian Army.
"Bombs were planted inside the army headquarters," said the
video statement, which was broadcast on Arab satellite channels.
But as the rebels demonstrated they could strike at the
heart of the security apparatus, residents said army bulldozers
moved on al-Zayat and Farouk neighbourhoods to the west, and
destroyed at least 20 buildings in the Sunni Muslim areas that
have sheltered the insurgents.
In the eastern Damascus neighbourhood of Hazza, footage
taken by activists on Sunday showed several buildings on fire.
Opposition sources said the army had earlier stormed the area
and executed 27 young men.
"Any youth of fighting age seems to have been captured and
killed," said activist Obadah al-Haj, who had fled the area.
Activist video footage from the area showed a young man
lying dead beside a yellow taxi, shot in the face. Another dead
youth was in the driver seat, blood covering his head and chest.
Assad belongs to the minority Alawite sect, an offshoot of
Shi'ite Islam that has dominated power since members of the sect
led a military coup in 1963. Assad's father took power in 1970.
Loyalist forces killed at least 25 men on Sunday when they
shelled and stormed al-Fan, a Sunni village in the province of
Hama, opposition campaigners said.
The Syrian Network for Human Rights said most of the men
appear to have been killed by shelling, but an unspecified
number were executed when troops stormed the village later. The
official state news agency said a military operation on Fan
targeted "terrorists who were scaring citizens".
Video footage from Fan taken by activists showed women and
family members crying over bodies wrapped in white sheets and
placed in a row on the floor of a mosque.
AIR ATTACKS
As the uprising in Syria has spread, it has taken on a more
sectarian bent, with activists saying Assad's best trained
forces from the mostly Alawite Fourth Division and the
Republican Guards are spearheading the fight in the capital.
Assad, who is backed by Shi'ite Iran and its Hezbollah
Lebanese proxy, has lost control of rural areas in northern,
eastern and southern regions and has used helicopter gunships
and fighter jets to try to subdue the opposition.
But the aerial bombardment has driven fresh waves of
refugees into neighbouring countries, reviving Turkish calls for
"safe zones" to be set up on Syrian territory.
With Russia and China blocking action by the U.N. Security
Council however and little appetite among Western states, or
Turkey itself, for committing troops to secure such zones, there
is scant chance they will be set up any time soon.
Rebels said they seized an air defence facility and attacked
a military airport in the eastern province of Deir al Zor on
Saturday. Video footage showed a walled army command centre in
the province coming under attack.
In the southern city of Deraa, which stands between Damascus
and Jordan, troops continued razing and bulldozing houses in the
old part of the city for a third day after army shelling and
aerial bombardment drove 40,000 people from there to Jordan.
Free Syrian Army fighters had left, their light weapons no
match to the firepower of Assad's forces, residents said.
"There are around 20 homes that have been demolished and 200
burnt," said Ahmad Abu Nabout, a resident of Deraa. "Old Deraa
is deserted. Troops cover up their looting by burning the homes
or in some cases blowing them up."