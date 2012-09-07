* Ten killed in bombardment of camp, 5 killed in mosque
blast
* EU gives 50 mln euros of aid, says buffer zone impractical
* Sporadic clashes between rebels and troops in capital
By Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, Sept 7 Syrian forces bombarded a crowded
Palestinian refugee district in Damascus on Friday, killing at
least 10 people according to residents, while other parts of the
city were rocked by apparent rebel bomb attacks.
The main focus of the fighting is now in the economic
centre, Aleppo, but rebels fighting to topple President Bashar
al-Assad continue to attack government forces and buildings in
the capital.
Five security personnel were killed and several others were
wounded in a "terrorist" blast caused by explosives attached to
a motorcycle in the Rukn al-Din district of Damascus, state
television said.
A car bomb also exploded between the Information Ministry
and the main Damascus courthouse, it said, giving no details of
any casualties.
In the south of the capital, rockets rained down on Yarmouk,
a densely populated Palestinian refugee camp. A woman living
nearby counted at least 11 strikes. Video uploaded by activists
showed clouds of grey smoke curling into the air.
"At least 10 people have been killed and 15 wounded since
they resumed shelling," the woman said by telephone, asking not
to be named for her own safety. "There are several burned
corpses and limbs, so no one is sure of the total death toll."
Residents across the city said they had been hearing heavy
blasts and sporadic gunfire since early on Friday morning.
"I can count at least 10 columns of smoke coming from the
southern neighbourhoods around the camp," said activist Samir
al-Shami, speaking on Skype. He said tanks and troops had been
brought in to conduct raids on some southern neighbourhoods.
"WHY ARE THEY DOING THIS?"
Assad's forces are trying to re-establish full control in
Damascus as they battle anti-government forces in Aleppo, Syrias
economic hub, and pockets of rebellion across the country.
The army began bombarding Yarmouk on Thursday, possibly
targeting rebels who residents say may have entered the camp.
"Why are they doing this? What good is shelling a camp with
houses and bakeries? They are making sure that every Syrian and
Palestinian turns against them," complained one Palestinian
resident near Yarmouk, who also asked to remain anonymous.
Palestinians have been divided over whether or not to
support Assad, but there are signs that more and more are now
starting to back the uprising.
The regional news channel Al Arabiya aired live footage of
an opposition protest in Yarmouk an hour before shelling there
resumed.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says that more than
23,000 people have died in an uprising that has lasted more than
17 months. Around 200,000 Syrians have fled to neighbouring
Turkey, Jordan and Iraq.
The European Commission, the executive body of the European
Union, said it would give 50 million euros to help Syrian
civilians, adding to 69 million already contributed.
Kristalina Georgeva, European commissioner for humanitarian
aid, told reporters that talk by Western nations of creating a
buffer zone shielded from air strikes was currently impractical.
"We do not have a (U.N.) Security Council resolution that
authorises any intervention that could secure space of that
nature," she said.
Georgeva said aid workers saw the buffer zones as a last
resort because the humanitarian aims of such projects were
difficult to secure, as fighters often infiltrated the areas.
"They sometimes may end up prolonging or deepening a
conflict rather than resolving it. But if the international
community was to come up with a united position in the Security
Council to authorise buffer zones, at that moment of time, with
the number of victims growing every day ... yes, that could help
but, again, at this moment of time I don't see it."