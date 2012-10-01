* Three new souks in flames - activist
* UNESCO deplores destruction of Old City
* Air strikes kill 17 in north Syria
* Prominent pro-Assad militiaman severely wounded
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Oct 1 Fires that gutted a vast historic
market have broken out in other areas of the Old City of Aleppo,
a world heritage site, as rebels and government forces fight for
the ancient heart of Syria's biggest city, opposition activists
said on Monday.
The rebels last week announced a fresh attempt to seize the
wider city, home to 2.5 million people, which was until July
firmly under the control of President Bashar al-Assad.
With government forces holding the large medieval citadel in
the heart of the Old City, the fighting that has already claimed
more than 30,000 lives across Syria seems certain to destroy
more cultural treasures too.
"Rebels control more that 90 percent of the Old City now,"
said Ameer, an opposition activist working with rebel brigades.
But he said they were struggling to hold their positions
under heavy artillery fire.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a network
of activists across Syria, said at least 100 people had been
killed countrywide on Monday, including 18 members of the
security forces in an ambush on a convoy heading from the
central city of Homs to the eastern desert town of Palmyra.
In Aleppo, Ameer said rebels still held the Souk al-Madina,
a covered market of 13 km (8 miles) of vaulted stone alleyways
and carved wooden facades, once a major tourist attraction.
Fires that damaged more than 1,500 shops had been put out,
he said, but new fires had now broken out in the Old City's
Zahrawi, Aqaba and Bab Al Nasr markets. Plumes of black smoke
were rising from many districts, and gunfire could be heard.
The rebels are sensitive to suggestions that they might have
brought the conflict to one of Syria's greatest historical and
commercial centres. Aleppo was once the last stop before Europe
for traders plying the ancient Silk Route from Asia.
"It's urban warfare. I cannot blame any side specifically
for the fires," Ameer said over Skype.
"POISON OF TERRORISM"
The 18-month-old uprising-turned-civil war has pitted
Assad's minority Alawite sect against rebels who are mostly from
the Sunni majority, stirred sectarian tensions in the Middle
East and divided world powers.
In a speech to the U.N. General Assembly, Foreign Minister
Walid al-Moualem accused the United States, France and the
mostly Sunni Muslim Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey of supporting
terrorism by providing arms and money to rebels, and said their
calls for Assad to step down were "blatant interference".
All the five countries have denied arming the rebels,
although some have given logistical support such as
communications equipment. However, Gulf sources told Reuters in
July that Turkey had set up a secret base with Saudi Arabia and
Qatar to direct military and communications aid to the rebels.
In talks with Moualem, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
"raised in the strongest terms the continued killings, massive
destruction, human rights abuses, and aerial and artillery
attacks committed by the government", Ban's spokesman said.
Assad has painted Syria's uprising as a Sunni Muslim
conspiracy, which many Syrians say is a tactic to deter minority
groups from joining the revolt. Revenge attacks are common.
The Observatory said Mohammad al-Assad, a prominent founder
of the 'shabbiha' groups, which started life as smuggling
networks in the 1980s and have developed into pro-Assad
militias, was severely wounded at the weekend.
It said Assad, a relative of the president known as the
Sheikh of the Mountain, had been shot in a row about smuggling
revenues in the family hometown of Qurdaha in the Alawite
mountains.
Other activists said the fighting had been triggered by some
Alawite families' fear of being dragged into a sectarian war. A
visitor to the area said roads had been blocked on Sunday.
CYCLE OF DESTRUCTION
Syria's uprising has developed its own cycle of destruction.
When rebel fighters - lightly armed and low on ammunition - push
forward, government forces respond with artillery until fighters
and civilians are flushed out and the army can move in.
But the rebels often sneak back, and the cycle restarts,
suggesting bleak prospects for Aleppo's Old City, where the
weekend's fires came close to the Great Mosque, parts of which
are a thousand years old.
UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova said that, as a
signatory to the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of
Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, Syria was
obliged to safeguard its heritage from the ravages of war.
"The human suffering caused by this situation is already
extreme," she said in a statement. "That the fighting is now
destroying cultural heritage that bears witness to the country's
millenary history - valued and admired the world over - makes it
even more tragic."
A visitor to the Old City, who asked not to be named, said
the fires, which started on Saturday, were a side effect of the
fighting in the covered market, famous for its silks.
"An electrical fire started during clashes and spread
quickly," he said, adding that several rebel groups, including
those from the most prominent Tawheed Brigade, were involved in
the rebel advance, which has had only marginal success.
UNESCO believes that five of Syria's six world heritage
sites have already been damaged. The other sites include the
ancient desert city of Palmyra, the Crac des Chevaliers crusader
fortress and parts of old Damascus.