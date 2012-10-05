* Turkish military hits targets in Syria
* Parliament authorises foreign military operations
* Russia proposes diluted UN text
By Jonathon Burch
AKCAKALE, Turkey, Oct 5 Frightened residents of
a Turkish border town shelled by Syria expressed scepticism on
Friday that military and political retaliation by Ankara would
succeed in deterring more deadly strikes by Damascus forces.
Turkish artillery bombarded Syrian military targets for a
second day on Thursday, responding to the mortar fire that
killed five people the day before in the southeastern town of
Akcakale.
The salvoes killed several Syrian soldiers, and Turkey's
parliament stepped up pressure on the political front by
authorising cross-border military action in the event of further
aggression.
In New York, the U.N. Security Council on Thursday strongly
condemned the mortar attack by Syria and demanded that "such
violations of international law stop immediately and are not
repeated."
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would
never want to start a war and the parliamentary vote was merely
a deterrent, but people in the region remained fearful.
"We are stuck in the middle," said 33-year-old security
guard Ibrahim Cilden in Akcakale. "If we're going to go to war,
let's go to war, but right now we're sitting here like targets."
His house was a few doors from the one hit on Wednesday in
the south of Akcakale by the border fence. The area is like a
ghost town, bearing the scars of Syrian shells, mortar bombs and
bullets that have strayed across the border in recent weeks.
Syria's ally Russia said it had received assurances from
Damascus that the mortar strike had been a tragic accident, as
forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad battle rebels trying
to overthrow his government in the area.
By late on Thursday, the Turkish guns had fallen silent, but
U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky said Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
was "alarmed by escalating tensions along the Syrian-Turkish
border" and worried that the risk of a wider regional conflict
was growing.
But the U.S. State Department said it considered Turkey's
response to the Syrian shelling to be appropriate, proportionate
and designed to deter any future violations of its sovereignty
by Syria.
In Istanbul, about 5,000 people took to the city centre on
Thursday evening in a peaceful anti-war protest, which also
turned into a demonstration against Erdogan's ruling AK Party.
"The AKP wants war, the people want peace," "No to war,
peace right now," the crowds chanted as police looked on.
The U.N. Security Council, in a rare agreement on Syria,
condemned the Syrian attack. That came after two days of
negotiations on an initial text rejected by Russia. Consensus
within the council on anything related to Syria is unusual and
it has been deadlocked over the country's 18-month conflict for
more than a year, with Russia and China rejecting calls to
sanction the Damascus government.
Moscow circulated its own version calling on both Turkey and
Syria to exercise restraint. Western council members objected to
Moscow's proposal, but revised the original draft.
"The members of the Security Council underscored that this
incident highlighted the grave impact the crisis in Syria has on
the security of its neighbors and on regional peace and
stability," the 15-nation council said in the final version of
its non-binding statement.
Turkey is sheltering more than 90,000 refugees from Syria
and fears a mass influx similar to the flight of half a million
Iraqi Kurds into Turkey after the 1991 Gulf War.