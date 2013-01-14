* Rape, other sexual violence common in war -aid agency
* Air strike kills 20 outside capital Damascus -activists
* Syrian mortar round lands in Turkey -state media
* Assad forces fire over 20 Scud-type missiles in month-NATO
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Jan 14 Syria's civil war is unleashing a
"staggering humanitarian crisis" on the Middle East as hundreds
of thousands of refugees flee violence including gang rape, an
international aid agency said on Monday.
Opposition activists said an air strike on rebel-held
territory southwest of Damascus killed 20 people, including
women and children, adding to the more than 60,000 people
estimated to have been killed in the 21-month-old conflict.
Over 600,000 Syrians have fled abroad - many to neighbouring
Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan - as violence has spread and
international efforts to find a political solution have sagged.
Refugees interviewed by the International Rescue Committee
(IRC) cited sexual violence as a major reason they fled the
country, the New York-based organisation said in a 23-page
report on the crisis published on Monday.
Gang rapes often happened in front of family members and
women had been kidnapped, raped, tortured and killed, it said.
"After decades of working in war and disaster zones, the IRC
knows that women and girls suffer physical and sexual violence
in every conflict. Syria is no exception," the group added.
Rebels and government forces have both been accused of human
rights abuses during the conflict, which began with peaceful
protests against President Bashar al-Assad in March 2011.
The unrest turned violent after government forces fired on
demonstrators and has since become a full-scale civil war.
Fierce winter weather has worsened the plight of hundreds of
thousands of refugees. The IRC urged donors to step up planning
and funding in the expectation that more Syrians will flee.
"Nearly two years into Syria's civil war, the region faces a
staggering humanitarian disaster," the IRC report said.
AIR POWER
Despite advancing in Syria's north and east and winning
support from regional powers like Turkey and Saudi Arabia, the
Syrian rebels have been unable to break a military stalemate
with government forces elsewhere.
They have struggled to counter government air power in
particular, making it hard for them to take and hold territory
crucial to Assad's grip on power, including major cities.
An activist in Moadamiyeh, a rebel-held town southwest of
Damascus, said an air strike there killed 20 people on Monday.
Activist video footage showed images of the limp body of a
boy being pulled out from broken concrete, his back covered in
dust and his front in blood.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based
monitoring group, said at least 13 people had died in the air
raid but the toll was likely to rise.
Syrian state television said "terrorists" - its word for
rebels - had fired a mortar from the Damascus suburb of Daraya
on a civilian building in Moadamiyeh, killing women and
children.
The reports could not be independently verified because of
government restrictions on independent media in Syria.
Syrian warplanes also bombarded the strategic Taftanaz air
base that rebels seized last week, the Observatory said.
In another sign of escalating bloodshed, Human Rights Watch
said it had evidence that government forces had used
multi-barrel rocket launchers to deliver Egyptian-made cluster
munitions in recent attacks.
"Syria is escalating and expanding its use of cluster
munitions, despite international condemnation of its embrace of
this banned weapon," it said.
DEADLOCK
Syria's rising death toll has brought international
intervention no closer. The United States and Russia have been
deadlocked over how to resolve the crisis.
Moscow - which has continued to back its long-standing ally
and arms client Assad - urged the opposition on Sunday to make
its own proposals in response to a speech by Assad a week ago.
The speech, which offered no concessions, was criticised by
the United Nations and United States. Syrian rebels described it
as a renewed declaration of war.
Talks between Russia and the United States in Geneva on
Friday failed to produce a breakthrough.
As diplomatic efforts have stalled, the conflict has
continued to draw in Syria's neighbours.
A mortar round apparently fired from Syria crashed in a
field in Turkey overnight close to a refugee camp housing
thousands of Syrians along the border, Turkish state media said.
NATO troops have begun deploying Patriot defence missiles in
Turkey against a potential attack from its southern neighbour.
The missiles are expected to be operational by the end of the
month. Turkey is a strong supporter of the Syrian rebels.
NATO said Syrian government forces had launched a
short-range, Scud-style ballistic missile on Sunday, bringing to
more than 20 the number launched in the past month.
The missiles, apparently fired against opposition targets,
landed in Syrian territory, mostly in northern Syria, a NATO
spokeswoman said in Brussels, but some of the missiles landed
"quite close" to the Turkish frontier.