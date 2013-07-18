(Adds Kerry at refugee camp, power cuts in Syria)
* Fighting between Kurds and Islamists spreads in Syria
* Syrian Kurds seize control of town on Turkish border
* Dozens killed, oil fields now under threat
* Syrian oil output has plunged since revolt began in 2011
BEIRUT/ANKARA, July 18 Kurdish fighters have
seized control of a Syrian town on the border with Turkey and
are battling Islamist rebel groups linked to al Qaeda for
control of oilfields in the northeast of the country.
The fighting is further evidence that the conflict between
rebels and President Bashar al-Assad's forces that has engulfed
Syria since early 2011 has splintered into turf wars that have
little to do with ousting him.
In southern Syria, attacks by rebels on gas and fuel
pipelines that supply power stations caused widespread
electricity outages, Syria's official news agency said.
Across the border in Jordan, U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry visited a refugee camp and was told by angry Syrians that
the United States should set up a no-fly zone and safe havens in
Syria to protect them.
The capture of Ras al-Ain by the Democratic Union Party
(PYD), a Syrian Kurdish party with links to Kurdish militants in
Turkey, rang alarm bells in Ankara.
The Turkish government fears the emergence of an autonomous
Kurdish region in Syria could embolden home-grown militants of
the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is fighting for
autonomy in Turkey.
In a statement late on Wednesday, the Turkish military said
Ras al-Ain had fallen under the control of the PYD, which it
described as a "separatist terrorist organisation". Fighting in
the town had now stopped.
Turkish troops had shot at PYD fighters in Syria after two
rocket-propelled grenades fired from Syria struck a border post
on the Turkish side of the frontier.
It was the second time in as many days the military has
answered in kind after several stray bullets from Syria struck
the Turkish town of Ceylanpinar on Tuesday. The military has now
strengthened security along that part of the border.
FIGHTING SPREADS
Clashes in Ras al-Ain between Kurdish militias, who broadly
support an autonomous Kurdish region, and Islamist fighters of
the Nusra Front broke out on Tuesday after Nusra fighters
attacked a Kurdish patrol and captured a gunman, the Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights said.
The Observatory, a pro-opposition monitoring group, said
fighting had now spread deeper into the largely Kurdish province
of Hassakeh and battles were raging around the Rumeilan oil
field, about 200 km (125 miles) east of Ras al-Ain.
The field had mostly been shut down, opposition activists
said, but a few of its pipelines may still be supplying
refineries in the government-held cities of Homs and Baniyas.
Since March 2011, when the uprising against Assad began,
Syria's overall oil production has fallen by nearly 60 percent
to 153,000 barrels per day last October, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration estimates.
The Observatory said at least 29 people had been killed
since fighting between Islamists and Kurds erupted on Tuesday.
Kurdish units have seized an oil field area called Suwaidiya
20 and there are clashes in Suwaidiya oil region 3, according to
the Observatory.
It said the Nusra Front and others al Qaeda-linked fighters
were shelling Ras al-Ain from nearby positions
"Part of the reason for the spread is just anger at the
Kurdish consolidation of control in Ras al-Ain, it's like
revenge and punishment," said one activist who works with the
rebels and who asked not to be named.
GROWING STRUGGLE
"But I also believe there this is part of a growing struggle
for control of oil and gas in the region and the rebels are
using this as an opportunity."
Nawaf Khalil, a spokesman for the Kurdish PYD, said the
Kurds would fight back to maintain the autonomous zone they had
set up in the area.
"We fought hard to drive out the repressive regime and its
army and we liberated the area from oppression. We will not
allow either regime control or these al Qaeda-linked groups.
"What is pushing them to fight us is their antagonism
against our autonomous rule in Kurdish areas. I believe their
other goal is Rumeilan because it is an important oil resource."
The fighting indicated the collapse of a deal, negotiated by
prominent Syrian opposition leader Michel Kilo, under which both
sides in the area had cooperated peacefully for months.
Visiting a camp that holds 115,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan
near the Syrian border, Kerry heard refugees vent their anger at
the world's failure to end a war that has claimed more than
90,000 lives.
He told them Washington was considering various options,
including buffer zones for their protection, but that the
situation was complex and much was still under consideration.
"What are you waiting for?" a Syrian woman, who did not give
her name, asked Kerry at the United Nations' Zaatari refugee
camp. "At least impose a no-fly zone or an embargo."
In London, sources told Reuters that Britain had abandoned
plans to arm the rebels and now believed Assad might survive in
office for years.
The sources also said a peace conference to try to end
the conflict might not happen until next year if at all.
"Britain is clearly not going to arm the rebels in any way,
shape or form," said one source.
The reason for the shift was the largely hostile public
opinion and fears that any weapons supplied could fall into the
hands of Islamists.
"It will train them, give them tactical advice and
intelligence, teach them command and control. But public
opinion, like it or not, is against intervention," the source
said.
In southern Syria, the Observatory reported heavy shelling
in the Damascus countryside. There were also further shelling of
the city of Homs, where fighting has raged for the past three
weeks. Clashes erupted in the towns of Deraa and Quneitra in
southern Syria, the Observatory said.
