BEIRUT, Sept 25 At least 14 Islamic State
fighters were killed in air strikes by U.S.-led forces overnight
in northeast Syria, a group monitoring the war said on Thursday,
and the Syrian air force bombed rebel areas in the west of the
country.
The U.S-led strikes killed at least five civilians, said
Rami Abdulrahman, who runs the Britain-based Syrian Observatory
for Human Rights.
Syrian forces carried out air raids using barrel bombs in
the west of the country, in areas where rebel forces opposed to
Islamic State operate. Syrian state TV said the army had also
recaptured an area northeast of Damascus.
A third night of U.S.-led air strikes late on Wednesday
targeted Islamic State-controlled oil refineries in eastern
Syria as the United States and its allies tried to stem a major
source of revenue for the al Qaeda offshoot, U.S. officials
said.
The strikes hit facilities around al Mayadin, al Hasakah,
and Albu Kamal, the U.S. military said. The initial days of U.S.
strikes suggest another aim is to hamper Islamic State's ability
to operate across the Syria-Iraq frontier.
The Observatory said Syria's air force also dropped barrel
bombs in the countryside north of Homs city. Further north
Syrian helicopters used barrel bombs on a village outside Hama
and warplanes bombed areas in the northern countryside of
Latakia province, the Observatory said.
