DAMASCUS, Sept 25 U.N. chemical weapons
inspectors returned to Syria on Wednesday to continue
investigating allegations of chemical weapons use in the
country's two-and-a-half-year conflict.
A convoy of five United Nations cars carrying at least eight
members of the team arrived at a central Damascus hotel shortly
before midday (0900 GMT), witnesses said.
The inspectors confirmed last week that sarin gas was used
in an attack in Damascus which killed hundreds of people.
President Bashar al-Assad's Western opponents said the
inspectors' report left little doubt that his forces were to
blame for the attack.
Syrian authorities denied the accusation, saying it made no
sense for them to wage an attack with chemical weapons when
their forces were making advances and while the inspectors were
staying just a few miles away in the centre of the capital.
Russia has also said the inspectors' report did not provide
irrefutable proof that Assad's forces were responsible, and that
Damascus had provided information it said showed rebels were
behind the attack.
At the time of the Aug. 21 sarin attack, the inspectors had
been in Damascus preparing to investigate three earlier cases of
suspected chemical weapons use, including one in March in the
northern town of Khan al-Assal.