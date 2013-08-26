DAMASCUS Aug 26 A six-car convoy of United
Nations inspectors left a Damascus hotel on Monday and headed to
the scene of a poison gas attack outside the Syrian capital last
week, a Reuters witness said.
The team of chemical weapons experts, dressed in blue U.N.
body armour, were accompanied by security forces and an
ambulance. They said they were headed to the rebel-held
outskirts of Damascus, known as Eastern Ghouta, where activists
say rockets loaded with poison gas killed hundreds of people.
(Reporting by Marwan Makdesi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)