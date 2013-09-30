BEIRUT, Sept 30 U.N. chemical weapons inspectors
investigating allegations of chemical and biological weapons use
during Syria's civil war left Damascus on Monday after their
second mission in two months, witnesses said.
A convoy of four United Nations vehicles carrying the team
departed from a central Damascus hotel around 1.30 p.m. (1030
GMT), and was expected to arrive in Beirut later in the day.
Another team of U.N. experts, tasked with starting the
process of verifying and eliminating Syria's chemical weapons,
is expected to arrive in Syria this week.
Their mission, endorsed by the U.N. Security Council last
week, was hammered out by Washington and Moscow after an Aug. 21
chemical weapons attack in Damascus prompted threats of Western
air strikes on Syria.
Inspectors who were in the country at the time confirmed
that sarin gas was used in the attack, which killed hundreds of
people.
President Bashar al-Assad's Western opponents said the
inspectors' report left little doubt that his forces were to
blame for the attack.
Syrian authorities denied the accusation, and Russia has
said the inspectors' report did not provide irrefutable proof
that Assad's forces were responsible.
"We have presented the evidence we possess ... that lead to
the conclusion that this was done by the opposition. And we have
serious suspicions that such attempts continue," Russia's
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Kommersant newspaper.
The inspectors who left Damascus on Monday investigated six
other alleged cases of chemical weapons use, including three
reported around Damascus in the days following the Aug. 21
attack.
Restrictions on media access made it difficult to follow the
inspectors' activity inside Syria, but the United Nations said
they would issue a comprehensive report on their findings next
month.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin in Beirut and Steve Gutterman in
Moscow; Editing by Paul Taylor)