UPDATE 3-SCA shares hit record high on report of $22 bln bid
* UBS values business 193 bln crowns to 213 bln crowns (Adds detail, analyst and bank valuations, comment)
BEIRUT Oct 1 U.N. experts charged with starting the process of verifying and eliminating chemical weapons arrived in Syria on Tuesday for the mission endorsed by the U.N. Security Council.
A convoy of about 20 United Nations vehicles carrying the experts, equipment and security personnel crossed the border from Lebanon shortly after 1130 GMT, a Reuters television cameraman said. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* UBS values business 193 bln crowns to 213 bln crowns (Adds detail, analyst and bank valuations, comment)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 13 It's probably best to look at China's extremely strong commodity imports in March as a history lesson, rather than a pointer to future trends.